David Fuller: What happened to Jordan Peterson?
The Rebel Wisdom founder discusses the psychologist's descent into tribalism
Followers of the clinical psychologist and now world-famous member of the ‘Intellectual Dark Web’, Jordan Peterson, have noted a radical change in his style in recent weeks.
Peterson used to produce largely unedited, long-form videos of his academic lectures, but his recent uploads have been highly edited, straight-to-camera monologues addressing the culture wars.
On 1st July, after being suspended from Twitter for ‘hateful conduct’, Peterson retaliated with an angry broadside against the “woke moralists” who had reported him. He then began to post sweeping polemics aimed at different groups: ‘A message to Muslims’, ‘A message to the Christian churches’ and ‘A message to CEOs’ to name a few.
According to David Fuller, founder of Rebel Wisdom, these videos ‘signalled a watershed moment’ for Peterson, from truth-seeker and mediator between Left and Right to a blinkered tribalist. Unlike the meditative, analytical man he interviewed for Rebel Wisdom, Fuller says that ‘the current incarnation of Peterson is unrecognisable’ to him.
Fuller’s critique of Peterson, which he outlined in a long post on Substack, marks a significant split. Peterson was a celebrated guest in the earliest days of Rebel Wisdom and Fuller was frozen out by his employers at Channel 4 for making a documentary about his work. But now, Fuller says that he is increasingly uneasy about the direction that Peterson and other members of the Intellectual Dark Web are going.
UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers sat down in the studio with the documentary-maker to dig a little deeper into his reservations about Jordan Peterson and alternative media’s part in this story.
Sure he should stay neutral and non involved as we descend into insane tyranny
Why not interview Peterson himself?
I believe that Mr Sayers ended by inviting Jordan Peterson to come on for a discussion.
I hesitate to attack Fuller as I don’t know enough about him.
However, he seems to be upset by the fact that Peterson has finally learned – and come to terms with the fact – that there is simply no accomodation to be reached with the left. They hate the rest of us and want us dead. They are at war with us all. They are in every educational institution, every government department, every media organisation (new and old) and every corporation. We either fight or die.
Like all the rest of us who simply wanted to be left alone to live our lives, if Fuller doesn’t realise the left’s bellicose antipathy and accept what it is, then he’s either going to be assimilated or destroyed by it.
Also, he doesn’t seem to grasp that those who ought to be able to speak in opposition to the likes of Robert Malone simply refuse to have the debate. There are plenty of highly qualified Covid-sceptics who will take on all comers, but there is no-one from the orthodox side of the debate who is prepared to step up and face them – all we get is mealy-mouthed excuses about “platforming extremists” and other such disingenuous nonsense. Perhaps the truth is that most of the orthodox are either terrified or they know that the story they have helped to tell is grossly simplistic, somewhat wrong, potentially quite harmful, monstrously manipulative and extremely socially destructive.
Now I’ve watched the whole thing, I conclude that David Fuller is the stupid person’s idea of a clever person.
He refuses to pick sides either because he can’t work out which side is wrong (morally or factually) or he lacks the courage to do so.
Malone, Coullough etc are more than happy to debate their science. Freddie should invite them on with anyone from the establishment who unfortunately prefer to smear than debate. If Peterson is the type of person I think he is then he will accept Freddie’s invite.
Bertrand Russel, a conscientious objector and pacifist eventually conceded “War was always a great evil, but in some particularly extreme circumstances, it may be the lesser of two evils.” Perhaps Peterson has taken a similar view towards the culture war and decided that dispassionate fence sitting has its limitations. I for one am delighted he has decided to take sides in a conflict that is tearing society asunder. Far better than the masturbatory approach of some others.
My concern also is that postmodernism and it’s many kooky iterations has captured the institutions and social action groups that have traditionally provided resistance to injustice and inequality. Corporations are licking their chops.
