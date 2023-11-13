David Cameron’s comeback is a final throw of the dice

Reaction

Bringing back the dead won't resurrect the Tories

by John Oxley

It feels like 2010 all over again. Credit: Getty

David Cameron is back in town. In a move that seemingly came from nowhere, Rishi Sunak has brought his predecessor four times removed back to the top table of government. It’s a big call, both in terms of the hierarchy of government and the trajectory of the Conservative Party.

A prime minister returning to office is not unprecedented — but it is rare. Alec Douglas-Home also took up the position of Foreign Secretary a few years after No. 10. The same is true of having a major minister in the Lords, with the last one being Lord Carrington, who served under Margaret Thatcher until falling on his sword over the Falklands.

Bringing back a former PM as foreign secretary could have real benefits for Sunak. He is known around the world, and foreign leaders understand his political positions already. His network is as broad as anyone’s, his calls likely to be answered. Appointing from outside the Commons generally gives a PM the option to add broader talents than those in the parliamentary party.

Yet it’s also partly a sign of the awkwardness of Sunak’s position. The Tory benches are not ripe with talent, with most ministerial-level players either already in place or having served their usefulness already. Equally, it avoids any nod being seen as kingmaking for the next leadership election, or the risk of someone flouncing out to stake their pitch. Cameron’s political ambitions have already been sated.

The move could also have another advantage for Sunak — bringing back some of the old 2010 sparkle. It’s easy to forget what Cameron achieved then, returning the Tories from the electoral wilderness.

Both the 2010 and 2015 elections were impressive feats for the Tory Party. Cameron brought onside the sort of suburban voters the party needed, wrestled East Anglia and the South West from the Lib Dems, and brought in a new generation of Tory voters. These are battles Sunak will have to refight in order to survive the next election. Perhaps he hopes Cameron’s insight and image will help with it.

Harking back to the 2010s has its costs, though. Cameron’s foreign policy was defined by his reconciliation with China and dialogue with Vladimir Putin. Both positions now feel naive, as do some of Cameron’s post-PM jobs.

Equally, Cameron’s political reputation has suffered since he left office. Brexit alienated many of the voters first drawn to him, while others are suspicious of the liberalism of the Cameroon period. It’s hard to see how this sits within a broader strategy considering where the votes, and the Tories, are now.

There are few roads forward for the Conservatives, then, and many back. The Government is grasping at whatever it can, both in terms of policy and optics. More than anything, this seems like a “Why not?” moment. Sunak has little to lose and few options left. Bringing back the leader who was there when he first came to Parliament might just be a comforting idea for someone whose government and party seem to be running out of time.