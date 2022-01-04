Sweden’s infection curve has tended to lag behind other countries and I think it’s true now. Sweden was one of the last in Europe to open up for large events in the autumn. Cases are currently increasing rapidly, in some areas doubling or trebling in a week. A neighbour of mine in Stockholm attended a family christmas party and four days later all 13 were infected. It could be that there’s more immunity, who knows? Preventative measures and restrictions have been reintroduced but it won’t stop the spread, neither will face masks which here are few and far between. So far mortalities are at a low level but the hospitals are under increasing pressure.
Danish health chiefs eye Sweden’s low Omicron rate
Cases and deaths are dramatically lower than neighbours
Sweden is currently experiencing the smallest wave of Omicron Covid infections of any of its Scandinavian neighbours. At a rolling average of under 500 cases per million, it is less than Norway (700), Finland (1100) and Denmark (3000). Daily Covid deaths are under 0.5 per million — half that of Norway and a third of Finland or Denmark.
In an interview today with Svenska Dagbladet, Professor Lone Simonsen of Rosklide University in Denmark said it is not yet clear what explains the difference:
The Danish wave has been the most dramatic so far, but health chiefs there are expressing confidence that the milder nature of the Omicron variant will mean that normal life can resume shortly.
Tyra Grove Krause, Chief Epidemiologist at the national disease centre “SSI”, told Danish TV2 that the risk of ending up in hospital is half that of previous variants, and that the peak would come later in January.
Lone Simonsen agrees that Denmark will soon be through the worst and that many Danes will not even know they are infected. She is confident that there will not be significant excess mortality:
Whatever the data shows you can be sure that pro-vax / anti-vax, pro-lockdown / anti-lockdown, pro-mask / anti-mask social media windbags will insist it shows they have the right idea. If it doesn’t – well, the data is suspect.
