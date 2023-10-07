Daily Mail is now the only newspaper with a Tory readership

News

08:00

A new poll shows that more Telegraph and Express readers intend to vote Labour

by Rob Lownie

The Daily Mail is the only national newspaper whose readership is more likely to vote Conservative than Labour in the next election. According to new polling, 40% of Mail readers intend to vote Tory, compared to 38% who plan to vote Labour.

Meanwhile, traditionally Right-of-centre publications such as the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express now have more readers who intend to vote for Labour than the Tories. While according to one 2017 YouGov survey 79% of readers of the former paper and 77% of the latter said they would vote Conservative in that year’s election, the figures in this most recent poll are 32% and 31% respectively. Strikingly, 41% of Telegraph readers now say they plan to vote Labour.

Polling conducted by Survation surveyed 20,205 people across the country. It asked newspaper readers who they intended to vote for in the next election, and found a near-sweep for Labour across all national publications, marking a significant change even since polls carried out during Tony Blair’s premiership.

In most national polls, Labour holds a lead of 15-20 percentage points over the Tory Party, which is reflected in the new survey. For example, a substantial Labour lead has opened up among the readers of newspapers which have historically occupied the centre ground and switched support between the two main parties, such as the Times and the Financial Times (which both leant Tory in the 2017 YouGov poll). Among Left-leaning publications such as the Guardian and the Daily Mirror, the party has a 42-point and 38-point lead respectively.

The Daily Mail remains the most-read paid-for-print newspaper in the UK, with a circulation of 777,586, though it has declined year-on-year by 11% since 2000. While the Mail has consistently aligned itself with the Conservative Party, the Sun — which boasts the next highest readership among non-free papers — has gained a reputation for swinging elections by way of its support, especially under the stewardship of Rupert Murdoch. “It’s The Sun Wot Won It” was used as a headline when the Conservatives won the 1992 general election under John Major, and then again when Tony Blair’s Labour swept to victory in 1997 (after the traditionally Tory Sun had switched sides).

This year, the poll shows a 12-point lead for Labour among Sun readers. If an upcoming general election were limited only to those who primarily get their news from the paper, Starmer would win with a majority of 96 seats. Were it limited to those who mainly read the Mail, the Conservatives would receive the most votes, but still fall 25 seats short of a majority, with a lead of just 2% over Labour.