Cutting HS2 is a decade too late
White elephant projects need to be stopped before they waste time and money
The Government has yet to decide on the future of HS2, but it’s not looking good for the northern leg to Manchester. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the costs are “totally out of control”. It would be “crazy” not to review the situation, added Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.
The link to Leeds has already been cancelled, so if Manchester is also cut loose then HS2 will become the Birmingham Express. National humiliation beckons, not to mention the final collapse of the levelling-up agenda. However, there is one political upside for Rishi Sunak: another chance to portray himself as a taker of tough decisions. Fraser Nelson, one of the more Sunak-friendly commentators, puts it thus:
But if the PM really is our cost-cutting hero, then as far as HS2 goes he’s late to the scene. Almost a decade ago there were Conservatives calling for the scrapping of the entire project. If they’d been listened to, then years of political effort and billions of pounds could have been saved. £2.3 billion has already been spent on preparatory work for HS2 beyond Birmingham.
Spotting a white elephant while it’s trampling through the public finances isn’t difficult. The real test is stopping a misconceived mega-project before it wastes our time and money.
For instance, if Sunak is as hard-nosed as he’s cracked up to be, he should take another look at Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk. As a mega-project, it’s very similar to Hinkley Point C in Somerset. Still in construction, Hinkley has been plagued by cost overruns and repeated delays.
Unbelievably, the Government’s response to this fiasco is to take a direct 50% stake in the Suffolk plant, which means betting billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on a technology notorious for its construction risks.
Remember that only last week Sunak decided to delay the national rollout of heat pumps — a simple piece of kit that’s basically a reverse fridge. So is he going to apply his supposed rigour to the daunting complexity of nuclear fission? The cynical answer is: of course he won’t. Sizewell C is still at the planning stage, not the burning money stage. The Prime Minister can bask in the grandeur of his nuclear vision — and leave some future national leader to deal with the consequences.
Meanwhile, another white elephant lumbers into view on the fringes of West London. Sadly, Heathrow’s third runway is back on the agenda. Seemingly determined to underscore the worst planning mistake in our post-war history, ministers have already given the go-ahead.
However, there is something than Sunak can do to protect us, and that is to make it entirely clear than this privately-financed project won’t receive a penny of public funding. It’s another chance to protect the public purse — and to prove he isn’t just opportunistic.
HS2 is a great idea. Modern infrastructure and the freeing up of the West Coast mainline The problem is British incompetence, and yes if the Manchester part is cancelled then the government should feel humiliation. Humiliation for spending over £70B on 100 miles of track from West London to Birmingham. The fact that Crossrail and the Elizabeth line in London were also over-budget but were not cut shows everything about the geographical priorities of the idiotic UK. Spend nothing outside of London and then wonder why economic disparity is getting worse. There is very little holding the UK together, not just the 4 parts but holding England together, and as said before on this site it is just an address. Things like this just make that worse.
These projects are corporatist yet dispersed to favoured ‘partners’. This means that the corporatism doesn’t really need to come to fruition as the economic growth has already been achieved by the consultants and the pricey contracts they’ve negotiated for the state.
There are 2 separate issues here, which this article tends to conflate. The first is whether HS2 was a good idea at all: I think it was, but in any event it was what was decided upon at the time. The second is how and why costs have spiraled out of control. How was that allowed to happen and who is responsible? Will anybody pay a price for throwing away billions of public money?
HS2 was always an unnecessary vanity project, there are plenty of better and cheaper ways of ‘levelling up’. And Sizewell C should definitely be abandoned. Build lots of small-scale nuclear power stations, as Sweden seems to be doing. Small is beautiful.
