Could this be the end of Pornhub?

The porn site's parent company is facing a federal investigation in the US

by Kristina Murkett

The fightback against porn has begun

The fightback against Big Porn has begun — in America at least. Pornhub’s parent company Aylo, formally known as MindGeek, is currently at the centre of a federal investigation for “knowingly and intentionally” engaging in transactions involving the proceeds of sex trafficking by the operators of GirlsDoPorn.com. GirlsDoPorn was a content partner with Pornhub between 2011 and 2019, with over 670 million views on Pornhub alone. The company was shut down after eight people were charged with sex trafficking crimes, with some imprisoned for more than 20 years.

Over the last few years, numerous investigations, lawsuits and watchdogs have proven that Pornhub is a trafficking and non-consensual content industry hiding in plain sight. In 2019, an investigation by the Sunday Times found that Pornhub hosted indecent images of children as young as three, flagging underage videos that had been on the platform for more than three years and had over 350,000 views. The report found dozens of illegal videos within minutes, including “creepshots” of schoolgirls and clips of men performing sex acts in front of teenagers on buses. In the same year, a mother identified her 15-year-old missing daughter in 60 videos posted to the site by a serial rapist.

In February 2020, the BBC interviewed a 14-year-old girl who found videos of her rape posted to Pornhub. In December 2020, Visa and Mastercard dropped payment services to Pornhub following the New York Times article claiming the site was “infested with rape videos”. In January 2021, a $600million lawsuit was filed against Pornhub for circulating videos of a 12-year-old being raped. The class action discovered that the site had only one person reviewing flagged videos just five days a week, with a backlog of over 700,000 flagged videos and a policy to only review a video once it had over 15 flags.

The litany of lawsuits against Pornhub goes on. And just last week Omegle, a popular video chat website, shut down after 14 years following user claims of abuse. Yet Pornhub regularly monetises and distributes unverified Omegle videos of teenagers from unknown uploaders.

Some people still contend that calls to shut down Pornhub are no more than pearl-clutching, porn-hating propaganda. But the website’s policies are specifically designed to make it as easy as possible to share non-consensual content. Currently, all it takes to upload a video is an email address: their terms and conditions state that “IDs are not required” in order for videos “to get approved and published”. You don’t even have to give your name and address.

Other countries have responded to these revelations with new legislation, and many US states have introduced age verification measures. The Netherlands has ordered xHamster (also owned by Aylo) to remove all amateur videos unless they can prove the consent of those involved; Pornhub and xHamster have been banned in Germany; there has been a proposed ban in France; and a number of EU bodies have called for more restrictions for porn websites under the Digital Services Act.

The pressure is working. Last year the CEO and COO of Aylo stepped down shortly after an article by the New Yorker revealed the glaring flaws in the company’s content moderation systems. More still has to be done, and there needs to be more criminal liability for individuals who turn a blind eye to the illegal content that thrives on a website where one of the most searched-for terms is “teen”. Nonetheless, there is clear legal momentum building against Pornhub, and it is high time the UK followed suit.