Could Russell Brand’s defenders and accusers both be right?
The allegations are deadly serious — but politics is always involved
Allegations by four women that comedian, actor and social media star Russell Brand assaulted them between 2006 and 2013 have caused a furore, after their release in a Dispatches documentary and Sunday Times story as part of a joint investigation. One of the women was reportedly just 16 at the time.
The court of public opinion instantly polarised between Brand haters who assume the allegations are true, and Brand supporters who view the report as a hit job, with some claiming that it is politically motivated payback for “questioning the system”. Yet it’s possible that they’re all right. And in this case the only clear lesson of the story concerns not Brand, nor his supposed enemies, but instead our collective public hypocrisy where sex and power are concerned.
Did he do it? Who knows. Brand, who once bragged that his sex addiction saw him sleep with thousands of women, claimed in a video response to the allegations that every one of his prolific encounters was consensual. Though at that rate of throughput it’s hard to see how he could remember every detail of each incident, perhaps he believes this. Meanwhile, I’ve had my share of encounters that seemed okay at the time but which were, in hindsight, pretty abusive — especially as public norms have shifted since #MeToo. (Brand was repeatedly awarded the Sun’s title “Shagger of the Year”, a testament to how differently pathological womanising was treated even relatively recently.)
So everyone in this story could well be telling the truth as they see it. Unsurprisingly, then, many Brand supporters have been quick to pivot from the allegations to the question of timing.
Why did everyone ignore this supposed “open secret” until now? Why, indeed. This question, and the indifference it demonstrates to the substance of the allegations, both highlights and enacts an endemic form of public hypocrisy concerning sexual wrongdoing.
The report itself recounts that everyone around Brand knew what he was like, and did their best to avoid exposing young women to his attentions. No one spoke out, often for fear of reprisals or professional difficulties. This repeats a pattern seen in sex scandal after sex scandal, from Savile through Epstein to (perhaps) Brand: high-status predators benefit from a kind of wilful unseeing that lets their actions go noticed but unpunished.
On this metric, we can also extend the definition of “status” beyond wealth and power, to castes which are protected for other reasons. Sexually abusive priests, for example, benefitted for a long time from this kind of selective blindness. More recently, we’ve seen added partial invisibility and benefit of the doubt granted to accused sexual abusers based on race (as in the British grooming gangs), or gender identity (as in cases like this). And on this calculus, too, sexual wrongdoing becomes magically visible again only when it is politically useful. It’s no coincidence that the most vocal defenders of Rotherham’s abused girls are often also campaigners against immigration.
This is not to say that grooming gangs should be ignored — only that it’s almost always true that people care more about politics than about the suffering of women who have been assaulted or raped. Whatever the truth in Brand’s case, many on the Left who knew his reputation perpetuated this dynamic for years while he was endorsing Labour. And his fans are still doing so now, in their insistence that the value of his political voice remains a mitigating factor against reports of his sexual wrongdoing.
The same is true of his enemies, including the women who came forward. The Sunday Times report indicates that Brand’s new social media direction, a video channel whose content ranges from wellness to Covid and Net Zero “dissident” material, was a factor in inspiring several to speak out.
Everyone, in other words, subordinates the question of sexual misbehaviour to a political assessment of the accused. And perhaps it was ever thus, #MeToo or no #MeToo. In this case, the only takeaway from this ugly story is a warning to pretty young women. Be careful out there: for no one will care if you’re assaulted by a high-status sexual predator, except that predator’s political enemies.
I have no idea if Brand is guilty or not. I’ve seen enough of this to suspect it’s a smear job, but he could very well be guilty of all these things and more. I have no idea.
The widespread distrust of institutions is a real problem, and we can see it with a case like this. We seem to have forgotten that people are innocent until proven guilty.
A good piece. Ms. Harrington’s premise — that Brand can be both a sexual predator and the victim of a contrived PR campaign to destroy him because of the current content of his cultural influence — is obvious to my mind, but seems to be lost on others. Those of the online dissident right, or, at least some of them, appear to have completely skipped the possiblility that Brand did some or all of the despicable, and potentially criminal, acts of which he is accused. Jordan Peterson immediately comes to mind. This is disappointing. It betrays a certain absence of fair-minded reasoning to immediately reject the possibility that Brand is the sexual fiend (abuser, predator, criminal — choose your own descriptor) portrayed in the joint investigation. We have: women of different ages from different countries making similar accusations; text messages between one accuser and Brand corroborating that, at the very least, a very unpleasant sexual encounter occurred; one accuser having gone to a rape crisis centre the day after the impugned sexual encounter; several contemporaneous witnesses attesting to directly witnessing or being told of borderline or criminal sexual acts by Brand. These and more create a constellation of direct and circumstantial evidence supporting the claim that Brand is a sexual fiend of some sort. Whether the acts rise to the level of criminality would require a prosecution. I do find it interesting that the news story describes that one accuser went to a rape crisis centre, and that there are medical records attesting to that fact, and that the police called her on the strength of the report generated at the crisis centre (though she ultimately declined to press charges), but the story does not expressly say that the medical report from the rape crisis centre documents likely sexual assault — or did I misread that part?. In any case, unless there are wholesale fabrications by multiple accusers, or wholesale fabrications by the media companies behind the story and documentary (which would attract massive liability), I believe that a fair-minded reader would conclude that Brand is likely a sexual predator to some degree, or at least had been for some time.
“I believe that a fair-minded reader would conclude that Brand is likely a sexual predator to some degree, or at least had been for some time.”
I haven’t read any of the articles about Brand and I’m not familiar with the specific allegations, but I would think a fair-minded person wouldn’t pass judgement in the first few hours of the allegations. Shouldn’t we all be agnostic this early on, even if we have suspicions either way?
I’m not familiar with the evidence documented against Brand that you refer to (disclaimer: i’m just not a fan of his, so wouldn’t bother to look it up – but not a “hater” as such, a term which i find far too pejorative) but one would think at the very least that having been given plenty of opportunity to reflect upon his behaviour from women with whom he’s been associated, that at the very least he’d have sought to amend it. It’s simply not feasible to claim consensuality in the way that term is meant to be used alongside the repeated misgivings of the type seemingly known to him.
However… the wider point that MH seeks to shine a spotlight upon is how political leanings seem to affect judgement. Can it really be the case that the views of someone like Brand are too important to be negated by those who agree with them, thus allowing potentially criminal acts to be continued? If so, that’s a huge indictment of the societies we live in. The case of the grooming gangs involved a fear of “causing offence” to certain communities, but are the views of one individual really that important, as to over-ride the norms of judgement? I’m not wholly convinced of that. MH reaches the conclusion that women should be more wary of the perils of associating with celebrities whose LQ (libido quotient) is bigger than their IQ or EQ.
Brand is supposed to be supersmart and amusing; i’ve not seen any evidence of that on the few occasions his visage has briefly been brought to my attention although he appeared to be good at generating noise, hence why i’m not a fan.
I don’t understand why the presumption of innocence is so difficult to grasp. It means that it doesn’t matter whether Brand is an obnoxious, promiscuous man who upsets women with is callousness, what matters is if he assaulted those who claim he did.
This can only be tested in law, the accusations are meaningless (even if true) if no evidence is brought against him and if it were and he were acquired, he would, by our long standing tradition, be innocent.
