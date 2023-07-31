Could Britain’s green debate become the new Brexit?
Rishi Sunak is taking a more realist line on the climate than his predecessors
Rishi Sunak’s government appears to be jettisoning much of its green agenda. Whitehall has just announced that the UK’s carbon trading scheme is to issue more allowances than expected. While this may seem like a boring technocratic detail, it has had profound consequences. Since April, the price of UK carbon emissions has fallen around 40% relative to Europe.
Britain’s emissions are currently ruled over by the UK Emissions Trading Scheme, which was launched in 2021 following Brexit. It is a standard cap-and-trade scheme that puts a price on the emission of carbon, with this price effectively controlled by the Government issuance of allowances. The extra allowances issued recently would allow an extra 53.5 million tonnes of carbon to be issued between 2024 and 2027, or about half a year’s worth of the UK’s total emissions.
At the same time as the Government moved to lower the price significantly on carbon emissions, the Prime Minister has made a trip to Scotland where he’s announced plans for more oil and gas drilling in the North Sea. Sunak said that the Government aims to “max out” energy opportunities in the region.
This U-turn has partly come about thanks to the surprise victory achieved by the Conservatives in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, widely seen to have come about because of London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s imposition of Ulez charges on motorists. But this is not the only force driving the Tories.
Behind the scenes, the green agenda has been taking a beating for some time. At the end of June the CEO of Blackrock, Larry Fink, announced that the firm would no longer be using the term “ESG”. Blackrock is not just the world’s largest asset management firm, but also a pioneer in the widespread use of the ESG framework. While Fink claimed that the firm was dropping the term because it had become politicised, it is an open secret in finance that ESG investing has turned out to be a farce and has not delivered the returns that advocates promised.
The energy shortages caused by the war in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia have been a splash of cold water in the face of policymakers. Prior to the war, Europeans could aim to build out large amounts of renewable capacity in their energy grids, safe in the knowledge that Russian piped gas was constantly looming in the background to fill the inevitable gaps this strategy created. Now, with energy prices high and Europe’s industry under threat of deindustrialisation, policymakers are having to face the potential costs of green policies pursued in lieu of cheap Russian gas.
Does this mean we’ve seen the last of green? Hardly. It’s more likely that we see the issue become sharply politicised, with pro-greeners and anti-greeners digging in to defend their policies. Indeed, Labour is already chastising the Tories for backtracking on their green commitments.
There is every chance that the green debate will plug the gap in the political market left by Brexit, with those who waved EU flags seven years ago doubling down on their commitment to climate policies and those who waved Union Jacks highlighting the costs of high energy prices. This would be a godsend to the Conservative Party, which has found it hard to shore up support as the political momentum generated by Brexit has fallen away. Resorting to fighting pitched political battles in order to determine what the country should do with its energy strategy might be depressing, but that’s the position the Conservatives find themselves in.
Net zero will never happen. Period. It will make people much poorer – not exactly a vote winner. The only question is how far each govt and party is willing to travel down that road before reality kicks them in the teeth.
Russian gas won’t make it better either. It may keep energy costs slightly lower in the short term, but energy costs will still become an economic anchor as more wind and solar enter the market.
It’s also irrelevant. As Konstantin Kisin explained in his Oxford Union speech, the worlds poorest people who are trying to stop being poor couldn’t give a toss about climate change. Even polling done by the UN I believe proves this. The answer to them not being poor is for their countries to industrialise and use the natural resources available within their borders. That will require CO2 emissions, but if it results in their children being healthier, getting a good education and career, they’ll take that any day of their life over being poor to keep some eco-fanatics in the UK happy.
Some pragmatic realism in this debate is welcome.
I am fully on board with humanity (and primarily the industrliased nations) not doing enough to protect the planet. I have bored people with food miles, peak oil, recycle/reuse, don’t ship tat across the world to go to landfill, the disingeniuty of outsourcing our carbon emissions to Chine (et al) etc etc.
BUT; I am absolutely not on board with the green washing and the virtue signaling of the well off on all this. EV’s, air source heat pumps, solar etc – great for the wealthy, not so good for those on an average and below average wage. Not so good for huge swathes of the world more interested in food on the table than what Saint Greta says.
We can look after the planet without crippling ourselves financially and without pushing even more of the worlds poorest into destitution.
Scrap Carbon trading. Here’s yet another scientist putting his head above the parapet.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSfdpmEafGI
Ironically the Ukraine war article on this site points out what is likely to happen to Europe and gas thanks to the Ukraine’s refusal to open the Ammonia pipeline, and then claim the Russian’s “bombed/shelled destroyed it” – (Russia sure has form for blowing up its own pipelines!)
Net Zero was always insane, in the timescales claimed for the UK it is also impossible without mass starvation. Even the BBC’s pointing out how ‘sailing ships’ are making a return is ludicrous as the 2 masted Ketch shown will a) Have an engine (all the one’s I’ve been on have – sometimes the wind doesn’t blow!!) b)the Ketch photograph shows the size of modern vessels in the background – we ain’t gonna import enough food via them in the 23 years left!) Why am I talking of sailing ships and starvation?
Try the P6 graphic on this report.
https://www.icax.co.uk/pdf/Absolute_Zero_Report.pdf
The first party to truly understand the scam that Climate modelling has foisted upon the global population will be the one that wins the next GE, because the way things are going we plebs are going to discover quite quickly how catastrophic are the Green’s policies. Possibley helped by the conversion of this Ukrainian ‘Special Operation’ into a true war. Germany is likely to be stuffed, particularly if they don’t get another warm winter or sensible Green denouncing politicians.
The ULEZ has been put in place to reduce local pollution and doesn’t really have anything to do with the climate crisis. Thankfully however the UK net zero policies are fully legislated and we are bound by law to meet them, regardless of how realistic that is – it would be a very brave and futile political move to try and reverse that in parliament.
On that note, if Sunak thinks it’s a vote winner to reverse green policy then he’s a bigger loser than I anticipated. And why can’t he get some trousers that fit him properly for goodness sake?
Oh come on. Khan’s own report showed virtually no change in pollution levels by expanding the ULEZ.
Pure greenwashing and a money grab that will disadvantage the poorest who can’t afford a new car!
And the notion that EVs don’t create pollution is starting to crumble now. The extra weight from batteries causes greater tire pollution.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jun/03/car-tyres-produce-more-particle-pollution-than-exhausts-tests-show
You have a point, my observation however is that it is about pollution, not climate change. Not yet anyway, no doubt in the future all petrol cars will attract a charge, after 2030 perhaps.
I am with you on generalities not specifics. Pollution and CO2 emissions should be discussed separately. My car is an old 3.5L diesel which is fine where I live (middle of nowhere) but would be inappropriate in London. CO2 needs to be looked at on the whole life model from start to finish.
I am behaving in a more eco-friendly way by keeping my car on the road (years of life left, only done 140K!!) as emissions are not a pollution problem here.
