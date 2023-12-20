Colorado Supreme Court Trump ban sets a dangerous precedent
In attempting to protect democracy, this court is helping to destroy it
When President Joe Biden said that “democracy is on the ballot” in the 2022 midterms, few could have imagined that this is what he meant. This week, a court in Colorado acted to short-circuit the presidential election in their state — in favour of Biden.
In Anderson v. Griswold, a 4-3 majority of the Colorado Supreme Court overturned a lower court decision to hold that former president Donald Trump was a participant in an insurrection and, by the terms of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution, is ineligible for the presidency. He must therefore be excluded from the Republican primary ballot in that state, scheduled for 5 March 2024.
The insurrection in question was the January 6 Capitol riots that attempted to interrupt the counting of the electoral votes from the 2020 election, which Trump claimed (and still claims) was stolen from him.
The theory that the post-Civil War amendment automatically disqualifies him is not an open-and-shut case, legally. In fact, the opposite is true: until recently, such a claim would have been dismissed as constitutional fan-fiction — and has been by courts in Michigan, Minnesota, and New Hampshire.
In the Rocky Mountains, though, Left-wing legal prospectors struck the mother lode. The court found that the novel interpretation of the clause did apply, despite Congress never authorising it, and despite other state courts finding no merit in it. Indeed, Trump has never been found guilty of insurrection by the Senate or any court.
The court found it difficult to define “insurrection” and looked to a variety of sources old and new. But this is the problem with making up your own laws as you go — there are no neutral standards. Had Congress ever enacted the provisions of Section 3, there would have been a law for the court to read and a definition of the terms used in it. But there isn’t, so the esteemed justices of the Colorado Supreme Court decided, as Bill O’Reilly once did, to “do it live”.
In the court’s opinion, Trump “engaged in insurrection,” and for certain definitions of “engaged in” and “insurrection,” that might be true. But no effort has been made to establish which definitions apply, nor to see whether a jury would agree that they do apply to Trump’s actions that day.
Instead, the court resorts to blanket statements. The fact of insurrection “cannot be reasonably denied”, they say. Evidence of his “engagement” in it? Some lines from a speech and a selection of tweets. It’s not exactly firing on Fort Sumter. After the Civil War, we knew the insurrectionists — they had proclaimed a new government and taken arms against their old one. January 6, reprehensible though it was, is not nearly so obvious a case of rebellion.
Justice is supposed to be blind, but this is just blind partisanship. And the reaction will not be what the Democrats intended. When Trump and his allies spent 2022 talking about the election having been stolen from them, the voters’ response was to reject them and vote for Democrats who (they said) stood for democracy and the rule of law.
A little over a year later, we have four Democratic-appointed judges deciding that, yes, actually, the election will be rigged this time — against Trump. The former president lost the 2020 election legitimately, but a vote in which he is not even allowed to complete cannot be called free and fair. In attempting to protect democracy, this court is helping to destroy it.
Like Liberals in general, the left of centre mindset is unfamiliar with the concept of the unintended consequence.
Yep. Sometime down the line it will be a Democrat in the dock and being vilified for something or other and the precedent will be how Trump has been treated since 2016.
This stuff will come back to bite the Democrats in the future.
Along with the concept of opportunity cost.
Watching from a distance, it seems incredible how hard the Democrats are trying to get Trump re-elected by handing him exactly what he wants: evidence to show voters which seems to confirm his narrative.
There has been very little coverage in the UK media of the footage of a Democratic aide having sex in a congressional committee room which has ended up online. But its fascinating how so many progressives online are doubling-down on insisting that he has been persecuted for “who he loves” (the aide is a gay man), rather than been justifiably given his cards for a grossly unprofessional and inappropriate act.
Obviously the Democratic Party machine itself will insist that the matter was dealt with decisively. But from now on every time the question of morals and decency comes up (Jill Biden in 2020, “Decency is on the ballot”) Trump has a photo of this guy campaigning alongside Joe Biden to wave around and can, with only a bit of exaggeration, make out that democrats and progressives excuse indecent acts in the Capitol.
Its like they want him to win.
I spent some time trawling evidence on the election results and I am by no means convinced that, had that election been held absent of all electoral interference, Biden would have won. 40% of the US electorate agrees, btw.
At very least, the real culprit here is a faulty elections system: mail-in ballots, lack of voter ID and opaque voting machines are the real threats to democracy, because they undermine the thing the system is supposed to nurture and be built upon: faith in its fairness.
Then of course there’s the fact of what the democrats have been up to since 2016: Russiagate, the Hunter Biden laptop, social media censorship, now this electoral interference in Colorado. If anything, the message here is that Trump was right all along.
Electoral unfairness can be found on both sides. For the Republicans there is gerrymandering and zealous purging of voting rolls of likely democrats. As for the Democrats in the media, the Republicans have the totally invented accusations of criminality against Hilary Cliton (‘lock her up’), and evidenceless accusations that Biden senior was involved in the shenanigans of Biden junior. Not to speak of the totally unfounded accusations of electoral fraud. If that kind of thing invalidated democracy, then it would already be dead – killed by both sides.
I have yet to see any actual evidence that either mail-in ballots, lack of ID, or voting machines caused any significant electoral fraud. Going back to paper voting would be a good confidence-building measure, but the other two are just the Republicans trying to tilt the system in their favour – and looking for an excuse to explain how come they lost. If you have the evidence, please send a link.
Arguably Trump is an insurrectionist, which should disqualify him from being president, but the article is right. You cannot disqualify him without a prior conviction, or some more objective proof.
More legal warfare against Trump. I’m shocked I tell ya. Everytime they do this kind of thing, people lose a little more trust in the institutions. To save democracy we must subvert democracy. This stuff is repulsive. They’re doing the same thing to Musk. I hope Musk walks away from the EU rather than capitulate to its censorship demands. No more Twitter for Europeans.
Dictators invariably arrange for courts to exclude candidates that have a chance of overturning the prearranged fraudulent “Democratic” vote in their favour on trumped up charges. It is standard practice in banana republics of all stripes, so it is plain who the authoritarians are in this forthcoming US election.
A democratic insurrection is usually the result of such manipulation absent a willingness to shoot and imprison dissidents. Do Colorado Democrats have the repressive apparatus to enforce their will?
