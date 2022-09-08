Video
00:41
Church sings God save the King for the first time
This may have been the first singing of 'God Save the King' in honour of Charles III.
by UnHerd News
The church of Saint Anne’s in London’s Kew has historic royal connections. Just minutes after the death of Queen Elizabeth was announced, Freddie Sayers was there to witness an impromptu service conducted by the priest, UnHerd contributor Revd Giles Fraser.
1 hour ago
Moving and historic both. May the Lord who sits in heaven bless him and his nation; may He bless all men.
