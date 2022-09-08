About
by UnHerd News
Friday, 9
September 2022
Video
00:41

Church sings God save the King for the first time

This may have been the first singing of 'God Save the King' in honour of Charles III.
by UnHerd News

The church of Saint Anne’s in London’s Kew has historic royal connections. Just minutes after the death of Queen Elizabeth was announced, Freddie Sayers was there to witness an impromptu service conducted by the priest, UnHerd contributor Revd Giles Fraser.

This may have been the first singing of ‘God Save the King’ in honour of Charles III.

Join the discussion

To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.

It's simple, quick and free.

Sign me up
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Samuel Ross
Samuel Ross
1 hour ago

Moving and historic both. May the Lord who sits in heaven bless him and his nation; may He bless all men.

0
Reply