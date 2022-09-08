Church sings God save the King for the first time

Video

00:41

This may have been the first singing of 'God Save the King' in honour of Charles III.

by UnHerd News

The church of Saint Anne’s in London’s Kew has historic royal connections. Just minutes after the death of Queen Elizabeth was announced, Freddie Sayers was there to witness an impromptu service conducted by the priest, UnHerd contributor Revd Giles Fraser.

