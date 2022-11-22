Can Labour outflank the Tories on immigration?
Keir Starmer should not squander this open goal
Keir Starmer today vowed to the CBI that a Labour government would “help the British economy off its immigration dependency to start investing more in training workers who are already here”. It is, like his recent complaint that the NHS recruits too many foreign workers instead of training up British staff, an obvious ploy to reassure disenchanted Tory voters that Labour is worth a chance in power.
After all, a couple of years ago I suggested here that Starmer’s obvious road map to Number 10 involved outflanking the Conservatives from the Right. The notional pursuit by both parties of the average British voter, whose statist and redistributive economic views are coupled with a distaste for unchecked immigration and experimental identity politics, made this the obvious gambit.
But what was not obvious was that the Tories would squander any pretence of competence on the basic, bread-and-butter issues that rally both their core and wavering voters: economic stability, managed immigration and robust law and order. No more need be said about the Conservative Party’s management of the economy in recent weeks and, in terms of law and order, Starmer never ceases to remind voters aghast at the collapse of policing under the Tories of his solid record as Director of Public Prosecutions. But when it comes to migration, Labour is positioning itself in front of an open goal.
While the Conservatives partly sold Brexit as a means to bring immigration levels back down from the highs initiated by New Labour’s more or less open door policy, their record in government has been jarringly different. Under Johnson, immigration reached its highest level ever, with 1.1 million visas issued last year: not far off the 1.3 million migrant and refugee arrivals to Germany in 2015, then seen as a Europe-wide political crisis, and one which, ironically, played a famously notable role in the Brexit debate.
But even these record levels of inward migration, dwarfing the waves of immigration which transformed American society between the late 19th and early 20th centuries, were not enough for the Conservative Party. Truss’s signature policy platform, apart from her disastrous budget experiment, was a trade deal with India which amounted, in her own Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s words, to an “open borders” agreement with the country’s 1.4 billion people.
After all this, the Conservative Party can no longer credibly position itself as the party of controlled inward migration: instead, it has pursued a doom loop of lax border enforcement, causing further pressure on housing and public services, while blocking the housebuilding and investment in infrastructure that would ease some of the strain. Something has to give, and that something is surely giving Labour the chance to pursue a different policy.
The howls of outrage Starmer’s interventions on immigration have attracted from Left-liberals who will, in any case, still vote Labour next election are perhaps part of the point: like Blair quelling the unions, Starmer needs to show voters he can face down the open borders activists within Labour’s ranks. Labour may not bring immigration numbers down but, under constant attack from a Conservative court press who ran cover for Johnson’s failures, they are unlikely to actively seek to increase numbers like our two last Tory leaders did.
Whether or not he will succeed in power, or whether he intends any meaningful change, is perhaps beside the point: the Conservatives had years to address the problem, and blew it in spectacular fashion. When even Nigel Farage can pop up asserting that “Labour are now to the Right of the Tories on immigration”, the Conservative reputation on border controls, like so much else, is lost to history.
I am still staggered by the incompetence of the Tory party leadership. To throw away an 80 seat majority and to allow Labour to park its tanks on its own lawn takes some doing.
Truly staggering!
Unless and until Starmer commits to leaving the EHRC and repealing the Human Rights Act, this is just posturing.
Can someone explain to me why wanting British working class people – white and black – to get off long term benefits and into work is right wing?
Labour traditionally championed the working class, Starmer is therefore simply taking his party back to its routes.
With UK unemployment at 3.5% surely there aren’t that many British Staff to train up. Don’t we need some “controlled” immigration?
Also I should say, we have low unemployment and yet companies are still struggling to recruit. That seems to suggest that the 3.5% who are unemployed are unemployed for a reason will probably remain unemployed. I get the distinct impression that there aren’t enough people in the UK to drive the growth that the government wants.
There are two sides to the story, as I’m sure you know.
If you increase immigration you increase production and consumption – these things are elastic and expand as you increase the inputs. In other words, you get economic growth.
But the less elastic things – house building, hospital beds, GP appointments, school places, roads and rail etc – cannot keep up (especially if the immigrants are on low-to-moderately salaries and so pay negligible amounts of tax). Because demand outstrips supply, you get mile-long waiting lists and sky-high house prices.
Surely the job of government is to balance the two.
While we were in the EU we couldn’t control demand. Now we can and the government – either the current one or the next – must.
Thanks Matt, I completely agree. I was just responding to the article which suggests we can avoid the need for immigration by training up people from within. I’m just not sure if there are enough people available to fill the gap. For example, I see that there are vacancies for 46000 nurses. 90% of hospitals don’t have enough nurses. There are 165000 vacancies for care workers. The construction industry is desperate for more skilled workers. Tell me if I’m wrong but I don’t think there are enough people available for training to fill those gaps. What do you think?
In the US, the official unemployment calculation is rigged to grossly undercount. If you have not sought work in the past 4 weeks, you are no longer considered in the labor force, so are not part of the calculation. It also does not differentiate part time vs fulltime work. It’s all based on a survey of 60,000 households.
This explains how the computed value can be so low, yet so many companies are looking for workers.
Perhaps in the UK it is similar.
You are probably right Michael but if companies, the NHS, the Care Industry, the construction industry and others are still complaining of a shortage then there must not be enough available people around to fill those vacancies. Mr Roussinos is saying we should train from within so we don’t need immigration, great idea but my question is: where are those trainees to come from?
I’m in the Uk, West Midlands and everywhere I go there are Vacancy posters on walls and on roundabouts – training given they say.
I agree with you. Not only do we not have enough people but those we have want to work from home via a computer screen. Bloggers and influencers can be found everywhere but it is difficult for a care worker to work from home.
Therefore we have to bring people in to do the unpopular jobs.
Nothing wrong with controlled immigration – irregular, mass and illicit migration is a massive problem. However, regardless of where people are coming from and why, where will they live? We have about a million people in some form of housing need in the UK. A member of my family recently tried to rent a house and there were around 50 people who expressed an interest in it (and this was before the letting agent drew a line on queries about it. And this is in a poor and not especially nice area of London). I don’t think the powers that be realise how terrible the housing market is (esp for renters).
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up