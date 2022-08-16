Britain can become an education super-exporter

Idea

Our universities have a unique appeal for foreign students

by Peter Franklin

Are British students being displaced from our universities by foreigners? According to a Sunday Times report by Sian Griffiths and Anna Lombardi, the most prestigious institutions — including Oxford and Cambridge — are now rejecting UK applicants at record levels.

The share of international students at the UK’s top universities is reaching new highs, a trend which shows few signs of slowing. Institutions can earn much more from foreign students than the home crowd — and the gap is growing. Given that the cost-of-living crisis applies as much to universities as it does to households, the pressure to maximise tuition fee income isn’t going away.

Nor does there seem to be much limit to the demand for a British university education. Depending on who you ask, the UK is the second or third most popular destination for international students. And as countries like China, India and Nigeria become richer, and hungrier for highly qualified workers, the market can only grow. It’s worth noting that as the US has declined as a preferred destination for Chinese students, the UK has become more popular.

There’s every reason to think that the UK will continue to be an attractive destination. There’s the language, of course. Then there’s the position of British universities in the international rankings, second only to the US, but without the extreme financial cost. We also haven’t gone as far down the woke rabbit hole as American academia has. Finally, there’s the “despite Brexit” factor — despite (or, arguably, because of) Brexit we’ve become more relaxed about immigration.

But is there a point at which we say enough is enough? Or is too late to set limits? As Griffiths and Lombardi point out, 70% of students at the London School of Economics are from overseas. And even we count the LSE as a special case, there are other institutions at the 40% mark.

Given the potential for further internationalisation, would we be willing to accept a scenario in which British students became a minority in their own universities? This most progressive of slice of the electorate is an unlikely breeding ground for a nativist backlash. But what would happen if current trends lead to an absolute decline in the proportion of Britons who get to go to college?

Of course, it doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game. Instead of fearing the foreign influx we could just accept that higher ed is something we’re good at and make a strategic national decision to expand the sector. We could become to the global economy what Greece was to the Roman Empire.

But perhaps that’s too effete an image. Instead, the expansion of academia should take on a harder edge, being used to build-up a skills-and-innovation base in hi-tech sectors where the British economy is currently weak. This would require that we take industrial policy seriously — not to mention levelling-up. But in a world where competitive advantages are hard to come by, we have one in our universities. Let’s exploit it to the hilt.