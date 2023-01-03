Brett Scott: Beware a cashless society
The cash activist spoke to UnHerd about the threat of CBDCs
Over the last year, there have been nervous murmurings across the internet about the possible introduction of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) in Europe and the US.
CBDCs, as they’re more commonly known, are a form of digital money issued directly to the individual from a central state bank as opposed to via Barclays, NatWest, HSBC or other private banks. In April 2021 then Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak revealed ambitious plans to launch ‘Britcoin’ in the UK, which in his words, “could be a digital version of money, a bit like a digital bank note”.
To most, this may appear like a relatively innocuous goal; in the UK most are familiar with the concept of digital cash and whether it is assigned to us via a bank or directly from the reserves might seem irrelevant. But Sunak’s announcement, hot on the heels of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s suspension of the Canadian truckers’ bank accounts, has prompted further questions. For one, what would it mean for civil liberties in the UK? Would Britcoin grant the Bank of England control over what an individual could spend their digital banknotes on?
Brett Scott, a former derivatives broker and author of the book Cloud Money, spoke to UnHerd‘s Flo Read about the rise of CBDCs and other forms of digital cash. He worries about the rapid disappearance of cash, particularly since the pandemic when many businesses gave up on physical currency entirely. Cash use in the UK fell by 50% in 2020, with more than 23.1 million people in the country using virtually no cash in 2021 compared to 5.4 million people in 2018.
These are extraordinary figures and something that Scott, a pro-cash activist, believes deserves more attention. He argues that the convenience is a consequence of an anti-cash agenda being peddled by the private sector:
Cash is real — and not just in the sense that it is physical. It is, in fact, the only money that an individual (as opposed to a bank) has private control of. Digital money is more like poker chips, in that the digital numbers in an account only turn into money when they are cashed at an ATM. Scott asks us to imagine a world where it becomes nearly impossible to cash in:
The introduction of a CBDC would give ordinary members of the public access to first-layer money in a digital form. It may redress the hold private sector banking has over the whole payment system, but would it be a step in the wrong direction in terms of freedom and privacy? Scott finds the distinction somewhat irrelevant. In his opinion, anyone using digital money has already sacrificed their privacy:
In an interesting recent development, however, it seems that thanks to the cost of living crisis a lot of people are now returning to cash as a means of budgeting more efficiently. A silver lining of sorts.
