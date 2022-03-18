If the Government gets so caught up in the international scene that it neglects the nitty gritty of actually governing, it will be turfed out in 2024.
I know other commenters, here and elsewhere, have commented on the perplexing question of why Boris Johnson has a seemingly expansive void in his political body where conservatism should be.
Hypotheses ranging from Carrie Johnson’s influence to Boris’s aversion to controversy to him being left of centre have been proffered.
Perhaps another may be that the government are well aware of the real concerns about ‘woke’ quasi religious, moral authoritarianism, that are beginning to now feature in the public zeitgeist, as well as the consequent pleading for some defence of the citizen from such political-moral zealotry? Such cultural and political concerns and special pleading amount to a juicy problem left untouched until an answer is announced at the ballot box perhaps?
Boris can’t ignore the culture wars forever
The PM has a plan to deal with racial inequality — but will he go through with it?
The risk of delay is being overtaken by events. The Government took almost a year to publish their response to the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities (CRED), and as a result it ended up getting a little overtaken by events in Ukraine.
Which is a shame, because Kemi Badenoch — the Tory MP who has taken the lead on equality issues — is doing good work.
She isn’t going as far as some on the Right might wish. Specifically, she opposes repealing the Equality Act, the legislation which spawns all those advertisements for well-remunerated public-sector diversity officers which go round Twitter every so often.
But among the 66 action points included in Inclusive Britain are some worthwhile steps, such as new guidance for civil servants explicitly banning their supporting political campaigns such as BLM on their work accounts.
And during the Q&A she made arguments which hint at useful future work, such as trying to build a school curriculum which brings all students together rather than catering separately to this or that identity group.
Yet despite the strong performance, and a good response from an engaged and friendly crowd at the Royal Society of Arts, it was difficult to shake off the feeling that the Government might not end up following through.
Badenoch had already explained that few of her parliamentary colleagues were particularly engaged in the issues raised by CRED and Inclusive Britain. “I’m doing this more as a duty,” as she diplomatically put it.
Then there’s the fact that any push towards a more Conservative line on equalities risks seeing her specific approach caught between two conflicting poles: on the one hand, the Prime Minister’s aversion to controversy; on the other his newfound need to throw red meat to his backbenchers in order to shore up his leadership.
Depending on which side of bed Boris Johnson gets out of, that could push him either to back away from the programme outlined in Inclusive Britain or shoulder it aside for something more radical.
And what better excuse for taking the former, non-confrontational path than current events. Don’t you know there’s a war in Ukraine? How can we waste time on potentially controversial domestic issues when there’s a war in Ukraine!
Such a narrative might suit a Prime Minister thankful that a foreign policy crisis has driven his problems off the front pages. But it would be a short-sighted approach for the Tories.
Voters are not nearly as engaged with foreign affairs as either politicians or the media. If the Government gets so caught up in the international scene that it neglects the nitty gritty of actually governing, it will be turfed out in 2024. Not even Winston Churchill managed to win on a “thanks for saving the world” ticket — Johnson certainly won’t.
It is also past time that the Right started focusing on structural questions like this over the long term, rather than lurching opportunistically from one headline to the next. As the Left know all too well, the only way to win a ‘culture war’ is to wage it even when it isn’t front-page news.
If the Government gets so caught up in the international scene that it neglects the nitty gritty of actually governing, it will be turfed out in 2024.
It would be nice to believe that the moral foundations of woke are sound. But I am not sure that the foundations truly arise from moral considerations at all; rather than being founded on reason they emerge from emotions (and not particularly nice ones)
To draw from The Coddling of the American Mind by Jonathan Haidt and Greg Lukianoff, these are the motivators of much that informs wokeism:
- a fear that anything that is not in agreement with my thinking is damaging (if you have the effrontery to express an opinion contrary to mine, you hurt and endanger me)
- the axiom that my feelings are right and always to be valid and trusted (don’t assault me with your so-called ‘facts’ or ‘reason’ or ‘science’)
- that all humanity is irredeemably divided into two implacably hostile camps, the good and the evil (and let me tell you, buster, you’re one of the evil ones).
This is narcissistic, selfish, irrational, vindictive, and profoundly illiberal. If you oppose me, you are evil, and deserve to be silenced, and possibly destroyed.
Sound moral foundations? I don’t think so.
Appalling that even such moderate-sounding steps might be allowed to falter for fear of the Guardian clutching its pearls. Good luck to her.
Join the discussion