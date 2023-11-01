BLM was a magnet for grifters
Xahra Saleem is just the latest activist to appropriate charity funds
With the passage of time comes distance, and perspective. It is more than three years since that strange summer of 2020, when the entire Western world was convulsed by the George Floyd protests, organised by local Black Lives Matter groups, and the accompanying moral panics over statues, police racism and “white supremacy”.
It is no surprise, then, that we are now seeing investigations into what happened to some of the huge amounts of money raised for BLM. Xahra Saleem, a BLM activist who helped to organise the violent disorder that culminated in the attack on Bristol’s Edward Colston statue, has just been jailed for stealing donations intended for an anti-racism group that she set up.
In 2020, across the world, money poured into BLM chapters, not least from large corporations keen to demonstrate to the public and to their junior employees that they were on the side of social justice. Questions about what exactly was going to happen to that money — amounting eventually to the equivalent of hundreds of millions of pounds, globally — were unwelcome in the near-hysterical atmosphere of the time.
In the US there has already been considerable fallout from that lack of due diligence. One of the founders of BLM, Patrisse Cullors, controversially bought a house worth $1.4 million. There are several ongoing lawsuits involving alleged misuse of money by other members, and a body called the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has faced searching questions from its own supporters about the purchase of a $6 million property, all while grassroots projects are struggling for funds.
Most political or social movements attract a few people with dubious motives or an eye for the main chance. The presence of fraudsters does not necessarily call into question the justice of a movement. However, when a particular cause is hedged around with taboos, enforced by establishment media, to the extent that obvious questions about governance, spending and oversight are simply not asked, that cause will attract grifters like moths to a flame. BLM was and is a classic example.
The great tension between its media-friendly public image — who could possibly disagree that black lives matter? — and the enormously radical aims espoused by various parts of the organisation was rarely explored, certainly at the height of the Summer of Floyd and in the subsequent couple of years.
I cannot recall the BBC or any similar news organisation placing BLM under the same kind of scrutiny to which any other campaign group would have been subjected. Someone who depends on the BBC for their analysis and insight into current affairs would have no idea that BLM not only favours the abolition of almost the entire criminal justice system as currently constituted, but is also profoundly opposed to the married family and to free expression, and adopts a fundamentally Marxist view of the world. The organisation is protected by the incredibly strong contemporary taboos around racial matters.
So powerful are these taboos that even conservative politicians have fought shy of breaking them. Some high-profile Tories courted controversy in 2020 for their criticism of “taking the knee”, with Dominic Raab perhaps the most famous example. Yet even they did not dare to publicly articulate a thoroughgoing critique of the practice and its racially divisive intent, instead making half-joking remarks about only kneeling for their wives. And it is exactly this reluctance to engage in honest argument about difficult subjects that is exploited by grifters like Xahra Saleem. It is unlikely hers will be the last case of its kind.
In the inimitable words of Hyman Roth in The Godfather II, Xahra Saleem is small potatoes. Just one of any number of grifters all over the world who rip off the well-intentioned but credulous.
The real danger is that in the name of diversity and inclusion millions of children are now being taught race-baiting idiocy like “white people invented slavery” as a matter of fact.
It’s always worth looking with cynical eyes at any organisation that sells feeling good.
Although it is not the be all and end all try looking at formal Religion as an industry selling salvation. Look at charities that started out addressing a need like famine relief and have swung around to lobbying as a more certain revenue stream (I did say this was a cynical view). Political parties that end up supporting vested interests. Union bosses that pay themselves well. The list goes on – because people who make their careers in this type of work rise to the top and change the priority of the original aims of the organisation to something more personally rewarding.
My guess is that deficiencies in accounting in BLM have come to early recognition because the grifters were less practiced than usual. Now that’s cynical.
As a basic rule, any organisation which claims (or it is claimed on their behalf) to be above legitimate scrutiny because its cause is so self-evidently righteous and its morality so unquestionably unimpeachable is probably hiding something.
Being reported in The Times and the Guardian where no comments are allowed on either. I have had a decent look around the BBC website, drilling down to England and found an article under Bristol but nothing in England visible or the main pages.
“Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket.” Eric Hoffer
