Blame cancel culture for declining trust in universities
A new poll shows just how far public confidence has plummeted
The politicisation of institutions leads to a loss of public confidence as partisans become aware of what is going on inside them. Universities are a paradigm case.
To wit, a new poll from Gallup shows that Americans’ confidence in their institutions of higher education has plummeted from 57% in 2015 to 36% today. While all voters are frustrated with rising student debt and the spiralling cost of higher education due to administrative bloat, there is a strong ideological dimension at work, too.
Figure 1 shows that confidence declined most sharply among Republicans, tanking by a whopping 37 points to just 19%. Independents registered a 16-point drop and Democrats a small but significant 9-point decline. While those without a degree are more sceptical than those with one, differences by education, age or gender are less pronounced.
These results correlate with those from other sources. The New America Foundation found that the share of Americans saying universities “have a positive effect on the way things are going in this country” declined from 69% in 2020 to 55% in 2022. By a 75-37 margin, Democrats were more likely to view universities’ contributions positively.
The well-documented proliferation of cancel culture incidents on campus has undoubtedly been a contributing factor behind this decline. For example, the number of speech censorship or targeting incidents recorded by the College Fix’s Campus Cancel Culture Database jumped from around 100 to 300 between 2015 and 2020. Meanwhile, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) Scholars Under Fire database found a fourfold leap from under 40 to over 200 targeting incidents between 2015 and 2021. And in the UK, campus cancel culture incidents, as recorded by Academics for Academic Freedom, jumped from six to 24 between 2015 and 2021 — in line with US trends, albeit at a lower level.
Confidence in universities is also connected to trust in academics. In a Qualtrics survey I conducted in 2021, just 34% of 2020 Republican voters trusted social science and humanities (SSH) professors compared to 81% for Democratic voters. The gap for science, mathematics and engineering (STEM) fields was smaller (89-67). The well-documented Left-wing skew in the American professoriate, especially in the social sciences and humanities, is increasingly public knowledge, and is likely contributing to the effect.
This taps into a wider disaffection with public institutions. Gallup finds declines in trust for public schools, the police and large businesses, among others, but once again there is a partisan dimension, with Pew showing that just 37% of Republicans trust public schools, compared to 72% of Democrats.
In Britain, I asked a similar set of questions to those from the US Qualtrics survey and found a much higher, bipartisan level of trust in academics, as shown in Figure 2. At the same time, I uncovered a lower, bipartisan trust in journalists. The largest political divide was with regard to SSH academics, though it was 19 points compared to 47 points in America.
While it may be tempting to blame America’s partisan polarisation for its plummeting institutional trust, it’s worth asking whether similar trends are taking hold in Britain and other countries, and whether they may come to follow the US’s lead.
Why might this be? A large reason is that British universities, schools and other institutions appear to be following the same path of contentious politicisation around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and critical race and gender theory that has contributed to falling trust in American institutions. For instance, 78% of 18 year-olds in 2022 heard at least one critical race or gender concept from an adult in school, with this being taught as the only respectable view in seven of 10 cases. The growth of the DEI sector has also mushroomed, to the point that six in 10 British workers in organisations of 100 or more people have taken diversity training.
If British institutions had any sense, they would learn from the American experience and swiftly change course. I won’t be holding my breath.
The really worrying thing now is that the onward momentum of hard left indoctrination is beginning to crush even inner resistance. We’ve heard for years of cancelled academics getting secret messages of support from disaffected but cowardly colleagues. Now, those messages are drying up and people are internalising and accepting the madness.
To live “against the world” is a tough business and only potential martyrs or natural loners can sustain it over decades – especially if most of their lives remain to be lived. If you can’t beat ’em and so on.
This is a very usual process. By the 1570s most hold out Catholics in England would have traipsed off to morning prayer. By the ninth century AD most middle eastern Christians would have opted for Islam, just as the pagans before them had opted for Christianity.
But the belief system which is currently taking over the public mind is – we have to recall – both sinister and insane. It is, as far as ethnic Europeans are concerned, a systematised process of self-hatred. Beyond that, it is a complete denial of anything resembling objective reality, in the place of which it settles an authoritarian relativism. It is literally Orwellian: “How many fingers am I holding up?” asks O’Brien, to which the answer is: however many “the party” says there are. Substitute for O’Brien’s question something such as: “Is this a man or a woman, Winston?” and the point will become clear.
The public may indeed be suspicious, discontented, unhappy – deeply, deeply unhappy – but they remain quiescent and powerless. Society is in despair.
Well said. It is so important to reference and learn from the religious convulsions and terror of the 16th century & Reformation. All of the same tremours are being felt today. The Progressive EDI ideology is a direct culty offshoot of the puritanical Calvanist Elect, making thought a crime and seeking to purify and scourge society. Everyone recognises the repellent moral superiority of the Diversity Industry charlatans and Just Stop Oil creeps. But sadly we are missing the most scary fact about them. In this Elect/Higher Moral worldview, there are only two groups – the Chosen and the Righteous Few…. and those who are without Virtue and not chosen; the Damned. The reason why our Elite have been punishing the poor and working classes so hard – esp the oiky uneducated Brexiteers of the decaying North – is not really a secret, though they cannot ever say it. They are fully aware of the suffering that comes from turning blind eyes to islamist ‘its love really’ terror, the evil grooming gangs, rampant street crime, the crippling multiple pressures on a creaking public sector stoked by decades of mass uncontrolled immigration or the more recebr tyranny of a catastrophic lockdown & Net Zero Ulez bullying. They know. But this New Elect – immune from these punitive shocks by their million pound capital gain property heist – really do not CARE. They do not care for those who deny their Truth and ideology. They despise them. That is, they actually despise us, the silent majority of people. Study the History. Study the Religion.
In your estimation: What percentage, even of people under 30, fit this New Elect model of blind-faith, hellfire sputtering secular extremists?
I disagree. I think there is robust, growing pushback against attempts at hard-left indoctrination. A major U.S. presidential candidate has made these educational culture wars central to his campaign and Kathleen Stock is developing a growing platform in the wake of her wrongful dismissal. The center-left former president Barack Obama made a forceful and impactful case against wokeism, call-out culture, and judgmental self-certainty in general a few years ago. For those who can get past the forum (Guardian News) and messenger, his remarks are quite heartening, I think. It’s about two minutes long:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qaHLd8de6nM
But for those who think Obama is hard-left, or an idiot, we live in different perceived realities and will have to find other things to agree on, if there’s any mutual willingness to find consensus and understanding elsewhere.
To me, the widespread despair you all-too-correctly diagnose is not primarily the result of ideology, but: wired -in isolation, lack of purpose, economic hardship and uncertainty, and mutual hostility given exacerbating support by the informational bubbles so many of us live in. Too many preemptively deny the good intentions and possible intelligence of those who disagree with them about politics or culture. The pandemic & its aftermath and quality of our recent leaders–on both sides of the aisle and “sides of the pond”–have increased our overall frustration & despair too.
If the hard-left has decisively won some ideological zero-sum war: Why are most presidential elections damn near 50-50% (or 47-45, etc.)?
For exemplary instances of pushback from within institutional or “elite” pockets of U.S. society, check out: Heterodox Academy, FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights in Education), and persuasion.community
