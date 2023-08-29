Beware America’s recreational drug boom
A record number of adults are using marijuana and psychedelics
Americans, from college to middle age, have a newfound taste for drugs, and are smoking marijuana and taking psychedelics at unprecedented rates.
That’s according to the Monitoring the Future survey, which has tracked, among other topics, American substance use since the mid-1970s. The latest figures for MTF’s adult cohort, reported in the New Scientist, indicate that roughly a quarter of adults aged 35-50, and almost half of adults aged 19-30, said they had used marijuana in the past 12 months. About 4% of older adults, and 8% of younger adults, reported past-year use of psychedelics like LSD and MDMA.
Both these figures are historic highs. The psychedelic use rates are up dramatically from a decade prior, when less than 1% of each group used psychedelics. Rates of adult marijuana use more than doubled in the same period, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
What’s driving this increase? The answer is simple: policy changes that have made both marijuana and psychedelics less regulated, and therefore more widely available.
The mass legalisation of recreational marijuana — it is available in 23 states and in the District of Columbia — is no secret. And, while this was for some reason contested, the evidence is in that the creation of legal markets leads to an increase in consumption. A recent systematic review found across 13 studies that “an increased availability of legal cannabis was linked to increased current cannabis use and health-related outcomes (vomiting, psychosis, or cannabis-involved pregnancies), regardless of the indicator employed to measure availability (proximity or density) among both adults and adolescents.”
Psychedelics are now following the same path marijuana previously did. Both Oregon and Colorado have decriminalised and legalised psychedelics for medical use. The District of Columbia has decriminalised possession of psychoactive plants like ibogaine, peyote, and “shrooms”. Supporters are looking to expand, with planned ballot initiatives in Massachusetts and California.
As with marijuana, the push is premised on psychedelics’ medical applications, even as it has increased and will further increase recreational use. And, like marijuana, the new psychedelic movement has powerful backers, in the form of a veritable rogues gallery of funders: heirs of the Dr. Bronner’s and Hearst fortunes, alongside the founders of Toms shoes, GoDaddy, Whole Foods, and Napster.
The push for legalisation is not, in other words, a grassroots affair, but a top-down ideological project. It will likely not be long before recreational legalisation is a standard goal of the progressive Left.
Legalisation, of course, not only drives but is driven by an increase in demand for mind-altering substances. This is reflected in the rising consumption of legal amphetamine and other pharmaceuticals, and in the return of nicotine consumption in the form of vaping. Just about the only drug young adults are using less, the MTF survey found, is alcohol — a cold comfort, given their other predilections.
All of this reflects an increasingly blasé attitude towards drug use on the part of both consumers and regulators. America has played this tune before — the last time it tried out marijuana and psychedelics in the 1960s was characterised by exactly the same casual attitude about drug use.
What this attitude reflected was naivety about the risks of the substances, from pot to cocaine to amphetamine, that Americans were then getting high on. Today, wiser by virtue of history, it reflects something different: indifference to those who will be harmed by drug use. Among the new marijuana smokers, maybe 20% will become addicted, and some will develop psychosis. The same mental health risks apply to the new psychedelics, as do risks of life-long flashbacks.
These harms, and the attendant dysfunction, are the price we pay for laxness on the issue of drugs. If recent history is any guide, there is a great deal more relaxing still to come.
If you were the ruling elite and your policies demanded falling living standards and fewer freedoms, then you too would encourage recreational drug use to zombify the public.
Be under no illusion, the net zero commitments that are apparently non-negotiable are only feasible with a major restriction to resources and reduction of material wealth for most Westerners. Drugs, identity, and sexuality require relatively few resources and are a tremendous distraction too.
It is no consolation to know that, unlike Brave New World, we will have a choice of soma.
‘The smell of failure.’ Resinous and heavy.
“…indifference to those who will be harmed by drug use”. Those harmed by drug use will not just include users. It will include employers dealing with less productive workers, children with drug addicted parents, victims of drug-driving and other drug-linked crime, and tax payers picking up the tab for mental health treatments for drug users. We’re about to appreciate the previous benefits of a decades long war on drugs which kept a cap on recreational drug abuse, and which has now been meekly surrendered on a false premise.
Both these figures are historic highs.
Ha!
Ok, so increased use may increase drug related harms. But what of the increase in benefits? Presumably fewer people in prison or perhaps less street violence? Less psychosis or depression because of the use of psychedelics?
We need those figures to make a reasoned response.
I would encourage people who are against Psychedelics to watch the series ‘changing your mind’ on Netflix by a plant scientist called Michael Pollen.
The second episode is about psilocybin and how it’s being given to people with terminal cancer. It was very moving.
The only thing prohibition did with total success was to act as a job-creation scheme for organised crime. Other than that, it failed completely.
Yes, it’s probable that legalisation will result in an increase in consumption. The repeal of Prohibition in the 1930s probably did the same for alcohol. So what? Prohibition does not work. All it does is to provide a ready-made market for business-minded criminals. We must learn to live with psychoactive substances.
Seems to work in Singapore and Malaysia.
And China, and Japan, and plenty of other countries
