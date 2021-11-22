Has anyone else noticed the irony here? The photo shows a young person with a sign that uses perhaps crude language as a form of protest. Fair play. I think it’s fine to use this language–many don’t–but that’s free speech, which used to be something of a sacred concept. I frequently use LET’S GO BRANDON in my daily life, but hey, I’m a Yank, which will explain what follows:
Gentle Reader: let’s be unkind, VERY unkind to Samantha Price. Cue the downvotes, the rubbishers, the trolls. SP, by her speech and her telling me what to do, has indicated to me that she wishes to take away my linguistic choices, and in so doing, harms the very snowflakes she so desperately seeks to protect. Can’t they defend their ideas? She can Let’s Go Brandon! (I am trying to think of a more fitting slogan, but Let’s Go Samantha Price doesn’t quite flow. Suggestions welcome.).
It is simply disgusting that this vile, illiberal, stupid, disgusting adherent of the woke sect is in a position of real power, and using her bully pulpit to, well, bully me. But bullies only respond to force, so she can Let’s Go Brandon! I will not be bullied, and I will call out the woke who wish to take away my rights and hector me in very clear language, as depicted in the photo. But hey, it’s your country, your school system, and the UK has surrendered its capital city to woke multiculturalists without firing a shot.
I’m going down fighting. Lock and load. (This is an expression, not a call to violence.)
Benenden’s head is wrong on wokeness
The girls' school head is the latest actor in the culture wars
Speeches given to the Girls’ Schools Association annual conference tend not to make national headlines. But today is an exception. Remarks given by Samantha Price, the headmistress of private girls’ school Benenden, have received widespread media coverage — including in the BBC, The Times, and the Daily Mail.
This is how The Guardian sums up her argument:
From the quotes trailed in advance of her speech, Price is worried that young activists might be discouraged by a negative reaction from older people:
Really? Calling someone a “snowflake” is just about the gentlest mockery imaginable — and if that’s enough to cause a meltdown, then perhaps the point is self-demonstrating. Previous generations of young activists have faced a whole lot worse — and it’s not like that stopped the march of progress. For that matter, it hasn’t stopped young activists from the current generation either. Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has been relentlessly mocked — she even has her own Spitting Image puppet — but she continues to turn the publicity into opportunities to spread her message.
If young people want to participate in public debate, then taking them seriously means not exempting their opinions from legitimate criticism. However, Price is in danger of infantilising both the opinion and the opinion-giver. This is what the BBC reports her as saying:
But it isn’t as simple as that. I doubt that most people would count the treatment that Kathleen Stock received from student activists at Sussex University as “being kind”. And then there’s Samantha Price’s own brush with cancel culture. Last year, it was reported that she had to apologise after she use an outdated racial term. She only did so to provide a historical example of no-longer acceptable language, but still faced protests.
For its own good, we need to distinguish youthful activism in general from wokeness in particular. The latter isn’t characterised by “people who care about things”, but by pathological offence-taking. A further defining feature is the notion that structures of “privilege” must be dismantled — for instance, the privilege of an expensive private education.
Would the headmistress of Benenden would consider that a kindness too?
You misunderstand me. I’m not saying men are better. Society needs both good men and women: those who model strong gender roles for children and students. This is clearly not happening here. I would go so far as to day that much of Woke ideology is about deconstructing these gender roles in order to soften the parental protections of children.
Left unchecked, male and female excesses can wreak terrible damage.
You underestimate the wokeness of those professional class parents who can afford to send their daughters to Benenden. Hankering to justify their comfortable lives, they might well warm to the idea of their kids learning to care about the ‘worthy’ causes.
‘Go woke, go broke’? It all depends on your market.
