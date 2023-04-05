Behind the scenes at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech

Dispatch

21:00

Bikers and businessmen congregated in a gold-leafed ballroom

by Cheryl Benard

Business attire recommended. Credit: Getty

Mar-a-Lago, Florida

The invitation cordially invites me to join President Donald Trump for the Remarks at The Mar-a-Lago Club. It further notes that “Business attire is recommended” and warns that “no food will be served” but that “seating will be available to all guests on a first come first served basis.” All three of those details turn out to be true…-ish. There is some sustenance: bags of chips, platters of Twinkie chocolate brownies, and rows of Trump-logo water bottles.

Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email Sign up, for free Already registered? Sign in

There are two sections of gold chairs, but they are all reserved by name, and the ushers explain that “political VIPs” are being seated on the left and members of the pricey Mar-a-Lago Resort Club on the right. The roughly 400 other invitees are left to stand, with a huge press contingent in place on a stage at the back of the ballroom.

The style and demographics are eclectic. There is a smattering of MAGA caps and red, white and blue cowboy hats. A group of about a dozen hardscrabble men is decked out in leather biker jackets embroidered with the logo “Born to Ride – Donald Trump.” Only a minority is in the recommended business attire, while the ladies are mostly in ballgowns or skimpy, clingy club attire. The Palm Beach Ladies Division is instantly identifiable through its unique variant of conspicuous consumption: lips, cheeks and bosoms all visibly enhanced. There is a lot of jewellery.

Mar-a-Lago is, of course, in ritzy Palm Beach. It’s a spectacular, gigantic mansion originally built and furnished exquisitely with European materials and antiques by Marjorie Merriweather Post. After her death, in a truly astounding feat of lowball negotiation, Trump bought it with contents and all for $10 million – per Forbes, it was worth $160 million in 2020. The term mansion does not do it justice, as it is both too palatial and too non-residential for that. It seems to have found its truer purpose as a super-luxury hotel, restaurant and event space.

It’s commonplace to talk about Trump’s “base”, but that sounds misleadingly homogeneous. It conjures an image of discontented working-class men and middle American rednecks. There is that, and several pick-up trucks — painted all over with pictures of Trump and flags and slogans — are prominent on the manicured lawns of Mar-a-Lago on this evening, while liveried staff members valet the also-arriving Bentleys, Range Rovers and Ferraris.

In the ballroom, exquisitely coiffed and dressed members of the business elite mingle comfortably with the biker contingent, the baseball-capped veterans and the bleached and bejewelled elderly wives of even older men. When Trump arrives, unexpectedly punctual at 20:15, the mood is enthusiastic but not raucous.

The crowd remains standing throughout the speech and applauds often. Mention of Bragg elicits boos. People remark, and it’s true, that Trump has lost weight and tweaked his hair colour, causing him to look younger and better than during his presidency. He certainly does not look like someone who’s just been arraigned. He looks unflappable. The crowd looks unshakeable. 2024 looks interesting.