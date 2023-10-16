Australia’s anti-democratic Voice campaign deserved to lose
It undermined the core principles of representative democracy
On Saturday, the people of Australia delivered an emphatic “no” in the “Voice” referendum. Contrary to a somewhat lopsided BBC news report, they didn’t vote “against a plan to give greater political rights to Indigenous people”. Rather, they voted for all Australians having the same rights.
What the Australian public recognised is that changing the constitution to incorporate a nationally elected body exclusively for some citizens but not others runs counter to the basic principles of representative democracy.
These principles are threefold. Firstly, that one person means one vote. Secondly, that elected representatives should be the ones in charge (or at least the ones who choose the people in charge). And thirdly, that the results of free and fair elections should be respected.
It’s not a perfect system, but — as Winston Churchill noted — it’s the best we’ve got. And yet it’s under assault from all sides.
On the Right, reactionary thinkers such as Curtis Yarvin argue that we should revert to absolute monarchy — he’s entitled to his opinions, of course, but presumably we wouldn’t be if he got his wish. A more serious Right-wing challenge came in 2020 when Donald Trump refused to accept the result of the US Presidential election. Of course, Trump wasn’t the first to violate the third principle of representative democracy. Rather, that honour belongs to America’s liberal establishment, whose reaction to the election that Trump did win in 2016 was to spend years failing to prove conspiracy theories about Russian interference.
At the same time, their British brethren were playing copycat. Between 2016 and 2019 the Remain-leaning establishment did everything it could to delegitimise and overturn the result of the Brexit referendum, which Parliament had authorised. What’s more, it was all to keep Britain in the EU — an entity whose leaders don’t have a democratic mandate and whose parliament doesn’t lead (thus violating the first and second principles of representative democracy).
But perhaps the biggest threat of all comes from the Left — which is forever seeking to replace parliaments with “alternative” decision-making structures. Currently, the most fashionable variation is the citizens’ assembly, which seeks to do away with voters altogether by replacing them with randomly chosen members of the public. It’s never properly explained how these citizens would be “guided” in their deliberations, but I’d rather not be disenfranchised in favour of an overgrown focus group.
A more straightforward power-grab is the idea of “vote reparations” — which means giving members of favoured groups extra votes in elections. Yet this is so blatant a fix as to be entirely unproductive.
The concept of “voice” has been knocking about in Left-wing circles for decades now. The definition is slippery, but what it usually involves is an ideologically captured bureaucracy building a power base on the pretext of representing a marginalised community. It’s a frequently effective, and sometimes justified, strategy. However, proponents of the Australian Voice campaign took this a step too far by trying to insert their particular boondoggle into the country’s democratic system. Voters saw what they were up to and put a stop to it.
The rest of us should be inspired by their example. The threat to our representative democracy could come from any direction — Right, Left or centre. When it happens, it is likely to be disguised in progressive or populist clothing. To hold on our votes, then, we must keep our wits about us.
What I never understand about the left pushing the “citizens’ assembly” is that if you got a group of 100 randomly chosen Brits together to make the rules, they would halt all immigration, string up the paedos and bring back the birch for teenage delinquents in 5 minutes flat. Surely that is not what these activists want.
As for the typical Aussie voter sending this abomination down in flames : good on ya mate.
No, no, no Matt – there would be selection of the right sort of Citizens!
Certainly in Ireland, citizens assemblies are a way to soften up the public to whatever the progressive establishment has planned for them next. The number of people participating (around 100) is far too small to be statistically representative, the selection mechanism is opaque if not actually corrupt, the agenda and all the other external contributors are fixed up in advance, and most of the content seems to go over the heads of the majority of the members. They then provide a radical report and a list of uncosted recommendation, all written up by the Chairperson handpicked to deliver that outcome in the first place.
The Voice was only ever going to be a vehicle through which democratic mandates could be overridden. Luckily the majority of Australians are not stupid and saw through this ramshackle charade.
One of the most insidious things about the “Voice” was that it was NOT necessarily going to be a “nationally elected body”, however racially restricted the franchise.
The Government repeatedly refused to tell us HOW the members would be chosen, and further refused to tell us who would even qualify – there is no strict definition of “Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander”, and the number of plainly white people who proudly proclaim that they are “Aboriginal” because of a single ancestor seven generations ago (or in one very famous case, no Aboriginal ancestors at all) is huge.
It might have been elected; it might have been appointed. No-one knew what it would do exactly, because the Government steadfastly refused to tell us. No-one knew who might have sat on it.
It was an utterly appalling proposal, and thank God it was thrown out so comprehensively.
They wouldn’t be asked about immigration or crime. The key to citizens assemblies is to control the questions asked.
