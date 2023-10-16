Australia’s anti-democratic Voice campaign deserved to lose

Reaction

11:45

It undermined the core principles of representative democracy

by Peter Franklin

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined with supporters and Pat Farmer for his remarkable Run for the Voice campaign as he arrives at Sydney Opera House, August 22nd, 2023. (Photo by DION GEORGOPOULOS / Sydney Morning Herald via Getty Images)

On Saturday, the people of Australia delivered an emphatic “no” in the “Voice” referendum. Contrary to a somewhat lopsided BBC news report, they didn’t vote “against a plan to give greater political rights to Indigenous people”. Rather, they voted for all Australians having the same rights.

What the Australian public recognised is that changing the constitution to incorporate a nationally elected body exclusively for some citizens but not others runs counter to the basic principles of representative democracy.

These principles are threefold. Firstly, that one person means one vote. Secondly, that elected representatives should be the ones in charge (or at least the ones who choose the people in charge). And thirdly, that the results of free and fair elections should be respected.

It’s not a perfect system, but — as Winston Churchill noted — it’s the best we’ve got. And yet it’s under assault from all sides.

On the Right, reactionary thinkers such as Curtis Yarvin argue that we should revert to absolute monarchy — he’s entitled to his opinions, of course, but presumably we wouldn’t be if he got his wish. A more serious Right-wing challenge came in 2020 when Donald Trump refused to accept the result of the US Presidential election. Of course, Trump wasn’t the first to violate the third principle of representative democracy. Rather, that honour belongs to America’s liberal establishment, whose reaction to the election that Trump did win in 2016 was to spend years failing to prove conspiracy theories about Russian interference.

At the same time, their British brethren were playing copycat. Between 2016 and 2019 the Remain-leaning establishment did everything it could to delegitimise and overturn the result of the Brexit referendum, which Parliament had authorised. What’s more, it was all to keep Britain in the EU — an entity whose leaders don’t have a democratic mandate and whose parliament doesn’t lead (thus violating the first and second principles of representative democracy).

But perhaps the biggest threat of all comes from the Left — which is forever seeking to replace parliaments with “alternative” decision-making structures. Currently, the most fashionable variation is the citizens’ assembly, which seeks to do away with voters altogether by replacing them with randomly chosen members of the public. It’s never properly explained how these citizens would be “guided” in their deliberations, but I’d rather not be disenfranchised in favour of an overgrown focus group.

A more straightforward power-grab is the idea of “vote reparations” — which means giving members of favoured groups extra votes in elections. Yet this is so blatant a fix as to be entirely unproductive.

The concept of “voice” has been knocking about in Left-wing circles for decades now. The definition is slippery, but what it usually involves is an ideologically captured bureaucracy building a power base on the pretext of representing a marginalised community. It’s a frequently effective, and sometimes justified, strategy. However, proponents of the Australian Voice campaign took this a step too far by trying to insert their particular boondoggle into the country’s democratic system. Voters saw what they were up to and put a stop to it.

The rest of us should be inspired by their example. The threat to our representative democracy could come from any direction — Right, Left or centre. When it happens, it is likely to be disguised in progressive or populist clothing. To hold on our votes, then, we must keep our wits about us.