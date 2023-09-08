Anti-American populism is sweeping through Eastern Europe
Slovakia is the latest country to experience a wave of anti-Western sentiment
Ukraine faces decisive months ahead as key allies gear up for crunch elections. While early presidential campaigning in the US and a looming general election in Poland will grab the international headlines, a snap election in Slovakia on 30 September may prove every bit as consequential.
With Robert Fico — Slovakia’s former prime minister and one of the West’s most outspoken critics of the Ukrainian war effort — poised to win the vote, a change of government in Bratislava could have a profound effect on EU policymaking. Fico has promised that if his party makes it into government “we will not send a single bullet to Ukraine,” proudly proclaiming that “I allow myself to have a different opinion to that of the United States” on the war.
Fico has also claimed on the campaign trail that “war always comes from the West and peace from the East,” and that “what is happening today is unnecessary killing, it is the emptying of warehouses to force countries to buy more American weapons.” Such statements have resulted in him being blacklisted by Kyiv as a spreader of Russian propaganda.
Yet the former prime minister spearheads a new brand of Left-wing, anti-American populism that has become a powerful force in Central Europe since the war began. Perceptions that “the Americans occupy us” — as one MP in Fico’s Smer party evocatively put it — are shared with a similar groundswell of anti-Western opinion in the neighbouring Czech Republic.
Yet Smer has been handed a chance to gain power thanks to the chaos which has engulfed Slovakia’s pro-EU, pro-Western forces. Personal grievances coupled with serious policy errors tore apart a four-party coalition formed after elections in 2020, leaving Fico to capitalise on heightened mistrust in establishment politics. Smer is expected to become the nation’s largest party after this month’s election, with an anticipated 20% of the vote.
Whatever the specific makeup of the new government, if Smer is the largest party it will likely pursue a foreign policy similar to that of Viktor Orbán’s government in Hungary. A halt to until-now generous Slovak arms shipments to Ukraine is Fico’s central electoral pledge, while the arrival on the scene of another Orbán-style government prepared to obstruct EU aid efforts for Ukraine would create a serious headache. That is particularly the case as Brussels struggles to win support for both short and long-term war funding commitments.
Victory for Fico would also amplify Orbán’s scepticism about the overall Western narrative on Ukraine — a scepticism which the Hungarian Prime Minister recently conveyed to Western conservatives during an interview with Tucker Carlson. Orbán portrayed Ukraine’s attempts to win back the territories taken by Russia as ultimately hopeless and claimed that Donald Trump’s promise to end the war quickly makes him “the man who can save the Western world”.
Like Trump in America and Orbán in Europe, Fico is hated with a passion by establishment forces. But in Slovakia, the pro-Western establishment itself has become so mistrusted that power may soon pass to a man intent on shattering what’s left of European unity on Ukraine.
Unherd classifies this article as an “Explainer”. It describes the political situation in Slovakia, but I would have liked some explanation as well. For example, for the ordinary citizen, why does Fico’s rhetoric strike a chord? Do some Slovakians have nostalgia for the Soviet era? Has Slovakia been asset-stripped by post-Soviet capitalist cowboys?
More depth for an “Explainer”, please Unherd.
Someone should explain to them that the Democratic Party is not deliberately evil. It’s just bought and paid for by Wall Street. Somebody needs to use the weapons (they couldn’t all be dumped in Afghanistan) so that Wall Street can recycle more billions of US taxpayers money into its own pockets by making more of them.
The ordinary American is as much a victim of this as anyone in Eastern Europe.
I’m not surprised, why should they support the new breed of Washington neocon spreading war into their territories in the name of reconstructing the old Cold War blocs?
The Cheney tendency has been up to this for the last 20 years. They doubtlessly targeted the Ukraine as the new object for the New American Century when Cheney learnt that the Pentagon would NOT back his plan to invade Iran through Iraq.
If he’s that against the Americans, perhaps he should remove his country from NATO? If he believes war comes from the west and peace from the east then surely he has no reason to need the Wests defence pact from Russia. Let’s see him put his money where his mouth is
Is it possible to join an alliance to protect yourself from a threatening neighbour and not want to indulge the warmongering of that alliance’s most powerful member? I’d say yes.
But that’s not what his rhetoric is implying. War from the west, peace from the east is his analysis, yet he wants to protection from the country to his east by the countries to his west. All sounds rather hypocritical
The gall to claim that “war always comes from the West and peace from the East” while in the same breath mentioning the war in Urkaine…
I think leaders like Fico and Orban are sick of being treated like second-class citizens, and being forced to accept all the latest fashionable beliefs imposed upon them by the great and good in the west. Come to think of it, I think we’re finding that many in the west share this sentiment.
Seriously though…why do you have so many of these “America is a basket case” when it isn’t, really, articles?
I didn’t get that from this article at all.
