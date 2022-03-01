Andreas Umland: The real nuclear threat is not from weapons

Video

17:19

Could clashes around nuclear reactors in Ukraine end in another Chernobyl?

by UnHerd Staff

This week we are being inundated with information about what is going on in Ukraine. The challenge is to get above the noise and find out exactly what is going on and where it might go next.

To find out more, Freddie Sayers sat down with Dr. Andreas Umland, an analyst for the Stockholm Centre for Eastern European studies and expert in contemporary Russian and Ukrainian politics.