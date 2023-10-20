American Jews aren’t swinging Right
The Israel-Palestine conflict has not caused a Democratic exodus
Despite sections of the American Left coddling Hamas and criticising Israel in the wake of the former’s atrocities against Israeli civilians, most American Jews do not appear likely to follow co-religionists such as Jared Kushner or Steven Miller into the Republican camp.
In Britain, Jewish Labour MPs outnumbered Jewish Conservative MPs 20 to one between 1945 and the 1970s. Yet by 1983, under Margaret Thatcher, there were more Jewish Conservative MPs than Labour MPs with the same religious beliefs. Today, among Jewish MPs, there are two Tories for each Labour equivalent. Jews are the strongest Tory religious demographic, with the Jewish Chronicle uncovering a 69-22 Tory advantage over Labour in 2015 and a 77-13 margin in 2019. In Canada, too, Jews lean more towards the Conservative Party than the rest of the Canadian population, with the strong pro-Israel stance of former prime minister Stephen Harper deemed part of the explanation.
While Jews elsewhere have moved to the Right, the US remains an outlier. Since the 1970s, American Jews have broken approximately 70-30 in favour of the Democrats, with fluctuation around that average. On the other hand, white Catholics, who leaned Democratic by a similar margin between 1850 and 1970, now incline two to one in favour of the GOP.
Might Hamas’s incursion into Israel and the response among portions of the American Left change their minds?
In order to find out, I conducted a small survey experiment with 140 Jewish American respondents recruited on Prolific, an online survey platform. Half the sample read a short article which mentioned that “Liberals and Democrats are shifting toward sympathy with the Palestinians and away from Israel. In 2014, Democrats were almost 40 points more likely to support Israel than the Palestinians. By 2023, they were 11 points more pro-Palestinian.”
In addition, I recounted a number of the stories coming out of American campuses.
“The attacks represent ‘a historic win for the Palestinian resistance’, said the National Students for Justice in Palestine, which counts more than 200 campus affiliates across North America. ‘This is what it means to Free Palestine: not just slogans and rallies, but armed confrontation with the oppressors.’ […] Separately, a group of about 35 student organisations at Harvard University issued their own petition blaming Israel for the violence and Harvard for enabling it “through its investment in companies operating in illegal settlements”.
The other half of the sample read nothing before answering questions.
Reading the passage above had no significant impact on sympathy for Israel. Nearly seven in 10 American Jews in the survey took Israel’s side, with only 8% sympathising more with the Palestinians, and 21% with both.
Those who read the paragraph seemed to shift against the Right, in a phenomenon political psychologists term “reactance”. Notably, the shift occurred only among those who support Israel over the Palestinians. That is, pro-Israel Jews who read the above passage leaned 81-13 Democratic whereas pro-Israel Jews who did not read it tilted just 56-23 Democratic. The takeaway here is that events in the Middle East, and the changing attitudes of Democrats toward Israel, are unlikely to produce the kind of shifts in Jewish opinion found in the somewhat less politically partisan contexts of Britain, Canada and France.
Longer term, American Jews are likely to shift toward the GOP the old-fashioned way: through the considerably higher birth rates of ultra-Orthodox Jews and the greater propensity of liberal Jews to marry gentiles. The ultra-Orthodox backed Trump overwhelmingly in 2016 and 2020. As the map of 2020 voting in New York shows, relatively Hasidic Williamsburg, Borough Park and Crown Heights (circled below) stick out as islands of Trump red in a strongly blue city.
Since the ultra-Orthodox, with four times the birth rate of secular Jews, are projected to be a majority of observant American Jews by 2050, and the modern Orthodox are also more Republican than other Jews, the age profile of Jewish voters looks very different from that of other white groups. Among Jews, the large-scale CCES survey shows just a 20-point Democratic advantage among the 18-25s compared to a 40-point Democratic lean among older Jews. For other white Americans, by contrast, the young are considerably more Democratic than the old.
American Jews will become Republican one birth and one funeral at a time, rather than because of high-profile political events that preoccupy the commentariat.
Frankly, I’m amazed any Jews stick with the Democrats, given the number of race-baiters with a long association with the party who are able to continue saying the most outrageously anti-semitic things, for the most part without comment – let alone consequence.
Until Kanye West’s recent shot at the title, the “Reverend” Al Sharpton and Louis Farrakhan had spent decades as the most obvious and vicious anti-semites in American public life, and yet both are still venerated and schmoozed by senior Democrat politicians.
Kanye West was, quite rightly, vilified for his disgusting comments. So why do different rules apply to those on the left?
Ilhan Omar, Maxine Waters and Rashida Tlaib are all happy to be seen with Farrakhan – even Obama seemed unconcerned to rub shoulders with a man who has described Judaism as a “Gutter Religion” and talked of “Satanic Jews”.
Sharpton, even now, is feted within Democrat circles – he visted the White House almost 80 times during Obama’s tenure, and Biden recently referred to him as his “good pal”. Both presidents and a compliant media seemingly unconcerned by Sharpton’s 40 history of virulent anti-semitism.
Kamala Harris recently attended Sharpton’s birthday and agreed to be interviewed by him – on his own show. MSNBC, an organisation that prides itself on being the wokest network in US Media, employs a man who was the subject of a House resolution “Condemning the racist and anti-Semitic views of the Reverend Al Sharpton.”
Here’s a sample from that resolution:
– Whereas the Reverend Al Sharpton has referred to members of the Jewish faith as ‘‘bloodsucking Jews’’, and ‘‘Jew b@st@rds’’;
– Whereas the Reverend Al Sharpton’s vicious verbal anti-Semitic attacks directed at members of the Jewish faith, and in particular, a Jewish landlord, arising from a simple landlord-tenant dispute with a black tenant, incited widespread violence, riots, and the murder of five innocent people;
– Whereas the Reverend Al Sharpton’s fierce demagoguery incited violence, riots, and murder in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York, following the accidental death of a black pedestrian child hit by the motorcade of Orthodox Rabbi Menachem Schneerson;
– Whereas the Reverend Al Sharpton has insulted members of the Jewish faith by challenging Jews to violence and stating “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house.”
How is that possible?
I would suggest it is the result of the increasingly polarised US media. People choose a political ‘side’ and the media channels that go along with that party, whose messages simply reinforce that partisan support at every step.
Just to underline the point, compare and contrast the media’s terrifying complacency towards anti-Semitism within the Democrat fold with their obsessive attempts to link Trump with white suprematism, anti-semitism and every other form of racism based on little more than their antipathy towards him, personally.
Before the republican nomination for the 2016 election, David Duke, the Grand Wizard of the KKK, was asked who he supported. He said that, of all the candidates declared, he would support Donald Trump.
Trump had never met Duke, disavowed his endorsement and disavowed his organisation. Yet the media were insistent that the very fact that Duke had said he wanted to see Trump in the White House was prima facie evidence of Trump’s anti-semitism and white supremacy. A quick Google search of both men’s names and you will find hundreds of press articles that link the two men, even though there is not the slightest connection between them, beyond Duke saying he wanted to see Trump as President.
Most people who only read or watch liberal media sources would still believe their close connection to this day.
Make the claim that the Democrats are historically the party of slavery, racism and anti-Semitism and most democrat supporters will simply not believe you. However much it is the truth. The Democrat Party always seems to claim the moral high ground in all race debates in the US, despite a long history that should shame them.
Riddle me this, it hits close to home
Who opens your borders but closes their own
I’m a big fan of the Jewish American paleoconservative intellectual Paul Gottfried. I’ve heard him often say about many American Jews that regardless of the actual anti-Semites crazies in the democratic coalition, they stick democrat because they believe quite sincerely, despite thin evidence, that the largely white population that make up Republican voters are, in their hearts of hearts, national socialists who would inaugurate the 4th Reich if given the chance. So despite all the actual real anti-Semitism from other minority groups and the far left that also vote democrat they stick with the blue team. Gottfried says to no amount of philosemitism and pro-Israel sentiment from Republicans will largely change this. The exception is as said above (and also noted by Gottfried) is amongst the Orthodox Jew communities.
