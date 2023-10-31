AI fakes herald the end of war photography
The authenticity of images from Gaza is now automatically doubted
Are we entering a new age of CGI war propaganda? At the weekend Chei Wenhua, a reporter for the CCP-run China Daily propaganda outlet, tweeted an image purportedly from Gaza alongside the caption, “Atrocities endorsed by the collective West.” The image depicts a man helping five small children through blasted rubble: three on his back, a baby in his arms, another holding his hand.
Twitter’s Community Notes fact-checking group swiftly flagged the image as AI-generated, pointing out a number of suspect features — including an odd distribution of limbs, the wrong number of toes, and other “uncanny valley” quirks typical of AI imagery. Even so, the picture has received 1.1m views at the time of writing, and a glance down the quote tweets suggests at least some have taken it at face value.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
We should expect such propaganda imagery to become both more frequent and more difficult to detect, as AI imaging gets more sophisticated. And one disturbing potential consequence may be a critical loss of faith in the kind of reporting able to galvanise humanitarian efforts during wartime.
The twentieth century was the great age of war reporting — and especially of its pity and horror. From Holocaust footage through Vietnam war reporting to the broadcasting of both Iraq wars, journalism stripped away older narratives about heroism, focusing on the suffering of innocents. This helped energise a wave of efforts to impose restrictions on warfare with the aim of minimising such casualties.
More recently, too, it has impelled a new kind of propaganda warfare, as belligerents compete for the sympathy of an implied global digital audience. This has been powerfully in evidence from the beginning of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with reports and counter-reports of gains, losses, and atrocities eagerly circulated online by and for warring political tribes, well beyond the physical battlefield in a competition for international public sympathy.
If secured, this public sentiment can tilt the scales on real-world decisions, for example in helping to grant political legitimacy for military or financial support from foreign allies. So it’s well worth the effort to try and shape it. And in the digital-era media battles that do so, a picture is proverbially worth a thousand words. But this twentieth-century relation between media and warfare has grown more ambivalent, especially as the world has become increasingly multipolar and the internet has de-centralised broadcasting.
Today, a multiplying number of actors with an interest in shaping public opinion struggle for influence, across multiplying media outlets. The heavily youth-focused (and CCP-owned) platform TikTok, for example, has been linked to overwhelming support for Palestine among US youth. Russian TV produces fake BBC bulletins linking Ukraine with Hamas. And against this backdrop of intensified propaganda war, we must now also reckon with a rising tide of increasingly convincing AI imagery.
The aggregate effect is already discernible in the Israel-Palestine conflict. As reports and counter-reports of atrocities circulate, it’s increasingly common for overseas supporters of the warring sides to each dismiss the other’s claims simply as fake: not just exaggerations but pure fabrication.
Beyond the immediate conflict between Israel and Palestine, we should expect this new landscape to degrade the media’s relationship to humanitarianism. For the power of such calls on public empathy was always predicated on a shared belief that there was at least some relationship between the images in circulation and what’s happening in the real world. What happens, though, when fakery is so good we can no longer take this for granted?
The end of trustworthy battlefield imagery is the end of wartime humanitarianism. If no one is willing to believe anything they see or read about foreign atrocities, because no one is willing to accept media evidence, we will slowly lose our grip on every postwar convention governing human rights during wartime. It is a sobering prospect.
I saw an ad for the new Google phone, in which a young woman took a picture of herself and her friends; the ad then showed her altering the photo using built-in software on the phone so that everyone was looking in the same direction. This was touted as a desirable feature. So the very idea that a photo in some way reflects objective reality is no longer seen as a benefit but rather a defect, to be corrected with technology. Why live in the real world when it’s so easy to correct the real world and make it more congenial?
I said the same exact thing when I first saw that TV ad. Why bother visiting a beach, see a sunset or enjoy a wonderful meal anymore when you can simply create a photo of anything and post it online, so everyone thinks you are a world traveler with unlimited resources. Crazy times.
Maybe it is time to create the Institution of “Fair Witness” from Heinlein’s _Stranger in a Strange Land_ ?
Their AI skills are as sophisticated as their videos of shrouded moving “corpses” so commonplace with the Jihadi crowd. Subtle, they’re not.
Humanitarian concerns didn’t originate with photography. And it’s a net positive for everyone to start taking seriously the difference between an image and the world.
One of the most intriguing phenomena is the apparent erosion of truth, as we have witnessed its subjugation to monetary interests. Presently, we are in the midst of a transition where truth seems to be yielding to the dominion of technology, foreshadowing a future where actions may supersede words entirely.
It’s nothing new. Reality has always been a subjective experience modelled by what we want to believe. A schizophrenics view on what’s real is as valid as anyone else’s.
I don’t know about that. Personally witnessing the dismemberment of a platoon after a bomb lands on them is a reality that is a little different than reading about it in a magazine from the comfort of our sofa.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe