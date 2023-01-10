A fifth of Americans approve of the Jan 6 Capitol takeover
The finding marks an 11% increase from two years ago
Just as America marks its two-year Jan 6 anniversary (and as Brazil makes sense of its own imitation on Jan 8th), a new poll has found that 20% of Americans now approve of the Capitol takeover. This marks an 11% increase from two years ago, when just 9% said they strongly or somewhat approved of the takeover.
That 20% of Americans — equivalent to one-fifth of the country — show some degree of approval for the Jan 6 takeover is an increase of last year’s finding (14%) and the year of the event, when it was only 9% approval.
Meanwhile, the percentage of Americans that disapprove of the takeover has fallen from 81% in 2021 to 64% today, while those who approve rises across all categories other than independents, even including Democrats.
YouGov finds that approval of the Capitol takeover increased by 13% among Democrats (from 3% to 16%) and views on the extent of Trump’s involvement have dropped from 76% believing that Trump bore a lot of responsibility to 69% today.
Explanations for this shift could include Jan 6 fatigue (polling was taken after the Jan 6 committee released its final report on 22nd December), receding memory of Trump, and increasing dissatisfaction with the current President. But given that views over Trump’s responsibility have remained at a static 39-40% over the past three years, is something else going on?
It might be possible to interpret these figures in the broader context of a growing loss of faith in all institutions across America, which only accelerated in the aftermath of Covid. From the church to the military to Congress itself, all have dropped precipitously. The rising approval of the Jan 6 takeover is the mirror of these trends.
The most tragic aspect of Jan. 6 is that a large number of Americans went to the Capitol to seek redress of grievances; one was shot and killed; many were later locked up without bail then found guilty in show trials. Congress wouldn’t even consider giving their issue any attention.
Yes, our faith in institutions is nil.
I suspect the explanation for these poll numbers is the Dems have flogged the Jan 6 horse to death. Jan 6 was an appalling incident although very far from an organized insurrection. For two years the Dems have politicized it to the hilt and everyone can see that. People have become jaded about the Jan 6 committee, and tired of the political theatre. As the author also suggests, there is a huge loss of faith in all institutions of government.
In another Unherd article today, Peter Franklin argues that the future lies with competent populists who will shake up the system and deliver real change. I suspect he’s right, although, having been blindsided by Trump in 2016, the Establishment will now attempt to destroy any credible, populist candidate.
Yougov understood this math: an increase from 9% to 20% is not an 11% increase. Its an 11 percentage point increase. As a percentage, its actually an increase of over 120%.
This poll is not real. Not because there was no polling, but because there was no insurrection. Something happened, surely. But insurrection? I don’t think so.
I found this very curious when I first read about it a few days ago, especially the increase in support by Dems.
I think Jan. 6 fatigue plays a role, although I never paid much attention to the Dem committee. No question people have about zero trust in the institutions.
Talk about journalistic distortions: Why did Unherd choose to use the inverse of the YouGov poll report? Deliberately focusing on the negative and sensational? Who, us?
That being said, as a U.S. citizen, it is a sad commentary on American public life if any poll found that even 5% of the population supported the despicable events of January 6, 2021. No American should support such lawlessness and idiocy.
By your own logic–if Jan 6 was as obviously despicable as you say–then indeed the headline contains the most surprising aspect of the story. (In any case, au contraire, I view the outcome of this poll as positive.)
Must polls mean what they say? I didn’t participate (in either the protest or the poll), but I can see myself answering that I approved of Jan 6, if only to register my disgust with the prevailing media coverage, Jan 6 committee, and hysterical “threat to democracy” rhetoric. It’s likely other respondents feel the same, so be consoled that your fellow Americans might be slightly less despicable–or deplorable–than the poll results suggest to you.
So 20% of Americans approve of attacking the institutions of government because their fat slob of a leader lost a presidential election in a landslide.
I guess the upside is that 80% of Americans still have enough sense to see that threatening to hang the vice president because he won’t attempt to install said fat slob into the White House isn’t quite constitutional.
Exactly. We are a democracy, after all. Majority rules and all that. Also, if you click on the link to the actual YouGov poll report, you will see that UnHerd inverted the title for the report, focusing on the negative minority result. This they are entitled to do, but as your comment very legitimately points out, the vast majority of Americans were appalled by the events of January 6, 2021. It is a sad commentary, however, that 20% approved of them. Very sad.
It’s not just the Jan 6th committee’s blatant politicking though Graeme.
The suppressing of the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop by chunks of mainstream media, social media, and even the FBI itself is tantamount to election interference.
In a sense, Trump is an irrelevance in all of this. The fact that Biden wasn’t elected in a fair election without interference is the story.
The people had their President picked for them.
I agree with you but the chances of this happening would have been greatly reduced if the the government had taken a stronger stance against the preceding BLM riots. The damage caused by BLM rioters during a time of enforced lockdowns far exceeded the death and arrest count of January 6, as well as causing billions of dollars in property damage.
I am afraid January 6, while stupid, is a direct result of what happens when laws are not equally applied.
