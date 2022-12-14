A dark online Sandy Hook subculture is growing

Dark Web

11:30

Social media platforms are awash with fanwork of Adam Lanza

by Katherine Dee

A recent tweet from one of Adam Lanza’s fans

Ten years ago today, 20-year-old Adam Lanza entered Sandy Hook Elementary School and fatally shot 26 people. Twenty of those people were first-graders.

The spectacle around Alex Jones’s involvement in spreading misinformation about Sandy Hook has become a bigger conversation piece than the event itself. But tucked in some of the internet’s darker youth subcultures, however, Sandy Hook’s legacy is more salient.

Open up any social media platform —TikTok, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, DeviantArt, Pinterest — and on typing in one of maybe a dozen keywords, your screen will be awash with fanwork of Adam Lanza.

The content hides behind different hashtags, ostensibly to evade censorship: misspellings of Lanza’s name, lanzapilled, lanzarexia (a cutesy reference to his alleged eating disorder), the euphemistic “TCC” (True Crime Community) — the umbrella term for people who valorise murderers. But across platforms, the posts are the same — remixes of Lanza playing Dance Dance Revolution, expressions of romantic desire, a reimagining of him as an anime or film character or even LGBT or gender-bent, riffs on popular memes, and imagined glimpses into his internal world set to music.

Lanza isn’t the only shooter to receive this treatment, though he is among the more popular.

This video, for example, combines a remix of dialogue from American Psycho and I Monster’s “Who Is She?” with a video of 24-year-old Randy Stair, who fatally shot three of his co-workers in 2017 before committing suicide. Another shows a slideshow of photos of Elliot Rodger, who killed six people and injured 14 others during the 2014 Isla Vista Shooting, set to a catchy pop song, with an imagined dialogue captioned: “Umm why do you like him?” / “Your beauty never ever scared me.” Though not every shooter has a dedicated cult following, most have at least some fans, and, therefore, some fan art.

Fandoms that coalesce around murderers are not a new phenomenon. Charles Manson and Ted Bundy famously had fan girls, as did the Night Stalker, Richard Ramirez. One of the more unusual knock-on effects of the Columbine shooting was the creation of a fandom known as “Columbiners,” who treated the shooting as others might treat Star Trek or their favourite boyband. But where these people and communities used to be sideshow attractions that existed on the fringes, today they are hardly rare.

Wherever there is a dark or provocative youth subculture, imagery of mass shooters abounds. What’s fascinating about this imagery is that it is aesthetic, not moral — most members of TCC make sure to clarify D-N-C; they do not condone. For the most part, members of this community are not bloodthirsty would-be psychopaths who see these shooters as demigods of retribution. Often bundled up with hashtags like #incel, #femcel, #depression, #despair or #isolation are relatable depictions of adolescence and early adulthood, with young people struggling to find their place in the modern world.

Like the video of Elliot Rodger, some fans see themselves as holders of some esoteric knowledge that the mainstream is incapable of penetrating. Only they understand the pain these shooters experienced because they feel it too. They don’t condone the atrocity, but they see mirrors of their own feelings of alienation and despair. Other fans, like those who create fan art of Adam Lanza as a transgender person, seem to be using these murderers as canvasses onto which they can project their teen angst.

There remains a question of how much of this perpetuates violence. A nontrivial number of mass shooters had some interest or investment in this fandom; Adam Lanza — who kept a spreadsheet of mass shooters, their kill counts, and weapons used — even had a Tumblr account where he chronicled his interest.

While the answer may be unclear, what is clear is that this community is growing. A broader malaise is spreading through younger generations, who are evidently struggling to deal with a despair of their own.