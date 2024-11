There is something strikingly different about Kemi Badenoch, the newly anointed Conservative Party leader. For a while I thought it might be that she is peculiarly old fashioned — a throwback to an age before the end of history and the professionalism of the Nineties. She speaks in a way that seems somehow more liberated and less calculating than her rivals, and more ideological. To her supporters, of course, this is the point — she is a new incarnation of the lady who will not turn. Though it could also make her the new Michael Foot.

Yet the more I think about it, the more obvious it becomes that while there is something of the lost Britain about Badenoch — I can’t think of another politician who has spoken to me of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave Em and Mind Your Language — what she really represents is a distinctive modern Britain that is not so much pre-Blair as post-Blair. She is the embodiment of the modern migration nation that is Britain in 2024.