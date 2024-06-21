Pour les papes Jean-Paul II et Benoît, faire face à la Fraternité sacerdotale Saint-Pie X (FSSPX) désobéissante, à moitié dans et à moitié hors de l’Église catholique, était un cauchemar. Mais Benoît, en particulier, partageait l’amour de la messe en latin des dissidents tout en reconnaissant que la plupart des catholiques préfèrent prier dans leur propre langue. Sa décision historique de 2007 visait à permettre à l’ancienne messe de prospérer aux côtés de la nouvelle.

Ce qu’il n’avait pas anticipé, c’est que tant de catholiques adopteraient la messe en latin, dont les paroles et la chorégraphie n’ont pas changé depuis des siècles et qui est célébrée par un prêtre tourné dans la même direction qu’une congrégation silencieuse. Ils peuvent représenter une petite proportion des catholiques nominaux du monde, mais leurs offices sont pleins et leurs prêtres ont en moyenne au moins 20 ans de moins que leurs collègues non traditionalistes.

La Messe des Âges, comme l’appellent les fidèles, offre une expérience numineuse et intime à une génération qui est rebutée par des services où des laïcs vieillissants ‘autorisés’ les dirigent dans un ‘culte contemporain’ qui, dans les pires cas, ressemble à un croisement entre un jeu télévisé des années 1970 et une manifestation sur un campus. Maintenant, cette ressource spirituelle leur est retirée par l’homme qu’ils reconnaissent comme Vicaire du Christ.

Comment Rome peut-elle justifier une telle cruauté ? Un argument utilisé par François et son cercle anti-traditionaliste est que les adeptes de la messe en latin, surtout en Amérique, se comportent comme une élite spirituellement supérieure. Et il y a du vrai dans cela. Les ‘trads’ les plus fervents ont adopté une forme de déguisement : les hommes portent des barbes et fument la pipe ; leurs épouses s’habillent de jupes longues ostensiblement modestes. Ils glissent parfois dans un langage condescendant qui a aliéné des catholiques qui seraient autrement bien disposés envers eux.

Mais ces ‘rad trads’ hautains ne sont pas représentatifs des catholiques qui assistent à la messe en latin, souvent en tandem avec la Nouvelle Messe, la considérant comme une ressource spirituelle qui contribue à la catholicité de l’Église. Après tout, la hiérarchie n’aime-t-elle pas vanter sa ‘célébration de la diversité’ ?

At a time when liberal bishops across the Western world are encouraging their faithful to bow before the LGBTQIA+ flag, why is Rome unable to tolerate Catholic communities who prefer to pray according to the ceremonies — and beliefs — of their ancestors? Why does it caricature and intimidate its own traditionalist faithful in a way that non-Catholic Eastern Churches find sinister, as do many Anglicans?

There can be no definitive answer, as no one truly understands the thought processes of Jorge Bergoglio. The recent decisions of the 87-year-old Pope have been eccentric, contradictory, and divisive. Barely had he given his permission for blessings of homosexual couples last December that he had to retract it. He was caught using anti-gay language, roughly translated as ‘pederasty’, and despite the protest, he immediately repeated it. He has now strengthened his opposition to ordaining women as priests and deacons.

One theory is that, having disappointed members of his progressive fan club on many key points, the Pope is trying to appease them by targeting traditionalists. If this is the case, he is pursuing a self-destructive strategy.

In short, Francis is losing the trust of his bishops. They are choked that a pontificate bombarding them with jargon about ‘synodality’ imposed Traditionis Custodes on them without warning, undermining their authority in their own dioceses.

Many mainstream bishops who do not particularly appreciate the old form of worship nevertheless maintain warm relations with local communities of the Latin Mass. They see them as loyal Catholics. In England in particular, Traditionis Custodes has revived memories of Tudor persecutions. What will happen to Catholics of the Old Rite if the Vatican tightens the screws again? It is interesting to note that the brave Elizabethan clerics who came out of hiding to say Mass for recusant Catholics celebrated a liturgy very similar to the one Francis is trying to suppress.

The sense of a scandalous pontificate losing its grip is so strong now that, to quote a Vatican source, many bishops think it would be ‘both wicked and stupid’ for the Pope to employ the religious police to extinguish the Traditional Latin Mass.

Ordinary Catholics who have never attended one of these services are alarmed by the Vatican’s increasingly fanatical hostility towards a beautiful expression of worship. So far, they have remained silent out of loyalty to the Holy Father. But their patience may wear thin if their traditionalist brothers and sisters are once again mistreated by their shepherd.