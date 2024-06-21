X Close

Le pape François va-t-il supprimer la messe en latin ? Il considère la liturgie comme réactionnaire et efféminée

TOPSHOT - Pope Francis prays with priests at the end of a limited public audience at the San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican on September 30, 2020 during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

juin 22, 2024   5 mins

Il y a un mois, 18 000 jeunes ont marché en pèlerinage de Paris à la cathédrale de Chartres pour manifester leur amour de la messe latine traditionnelle — une cérémonie complexe et solennelle qui, à l’horreur du pape François, attire un suivi improbable parmi les catholiques de la génération Z.

À l’intérieur de la cathédrale vieille de 800 ans, la messe a été célébrée par le cardinal Gerhard Müller, autrefois chef doctrinal du pape François et maintenant l’un de ses principaux critiques. Ses actions rituelles méticuleuses ont été suivies avec une attention soutenue par la congrégation.

Très peu d’entre eux étaient nés lorsque ce rite de la messe a été mis au rebut après le concile Vatican II en 1970. Même Müller, âgé de 76 ans, a été ordonné prêtre bien après que rite ait disparu de la vie paroissiale. Il a récemment appris à le dire, en réponse à une demande sans précédent créée par la décision audacieuse du pape Benoît XVI en 2007 de rendre la messe latine traditionnelle disponible pour les catholiques du monde entier.

Mais le pèlerinage annuel de Chartres se reproduira-t-il un jour ? Cette semaine, Rome est en proie à des rumeurs selon lesquelles le pape François — un opposant de longue date à l’ancienne liturgie, qu’il considère comme réactionnaire et efféminée — envisage d’interdire la messe latine dans presque toutes les églises catholiques du monde.

Il y a trois ans, François a institué une interdiction partielle qui a expulsé les fidèles de la messe latine des églises pour lesquelles, dans certains cas, ils avaient financé la restauration. Benoît, déjà retraité à ce moment-là, a été affligé par la décision mais a respecté son propre vœu de silence. Aux États-Unis, berceau de la renaissance de la génération Z, de nombreux traditionalistes ne peuvent désormais entendre l’ancienne messe que dans des salles d’église, des sous-sols ou des gymnases scolaires.

‘Les catholiques qui n’ont jamais assisté à l’un de ces services sont alarmés par l’hostilité de plus en plus fanatique du Vatican.’

L’officiel du Vatican chargé de faire respecter la décision de François, ironiquement intitulé Traditionis Custodes (Gardiens de la Tradition), est son chef de liturgie, le cardinal Arthur Roche, originaire de Batley, West Yorkshire, qui a abordé sa tâche avec un zèle cromwellien.

Cette année, un Roche avide de pouvoir a forcé son ancien rival, le cardinal Vincent Nichols, archevêque de Westminster, à interdire la célébration des services traditionnels de la Semaine Sainte dans son diocèse. Cet acte de pression a incité le pair conservateur Lord Moylan, un catholique traditionaliste, à écrire avec fureur dans un post sur X : « J’ai assisté à une merveilleuse messe de Maundy tridentine ce soir. Je ne vous dirai pas où c’était au cas où Arthur enverrait ses sbires. Je vais simplement souligner que le catholicisme anglais a une tradition séculaire de messes clandestines. Tout ce qui a changé, c’est qui nous persécute. »

La perception selon laquelle François cible les catholiques traditionalistes pour des passages à tabac punitifs ne se limite plus aux cercles de la messe en latin. De nombreux catholiques plus mainstream qui, comme moi, assistent à des messes en anglais, sont indignés par la vendetta du Vatican contre les fidèles croyants à un moment où le Pape lui-même est empêtré dans un scandale.

Les catholiques dévots sont humiliés par un pontife impliqué dans la protection d’une série d’agresseurs sexuels condamnés ou crédiblement accusés.

Le cas le plus notoire est celui de l’artiste de mosaïque à la mode, le père Marko Rupnik, un proche allié de François qui a été expulsé de l’ordre des Jésuites après que d’anciennes sœurs religieuses l’ont accusé d’actes répugnants d’agression, y compris de viol. Rupnik aurait justifié ses actes dégoûtants en invoquant une sombre théologie sexuelle représentée dans ses mosaïques. Incroyablement, il est toujours prêtre et le bureau des communications du Vatican continue de promouvoir son œuvre.

Il est possible que de nouvelles restrictions liturgiques seront publiées le 16 juillet, troisième anniversaire de Traditionis Custodes. Ce document restreignait les célébrations de la messe en latin aux églises bénéficiant de permissions de longue date pour l’organiser, et aux fraternités sacerdotales traditionalistes fondées en alternative à la Société rebelle de Saint Pie X (SSPX), qui reconnaît François comme pape mais rejette la messe moderne vernaculaire comme invalide.

Pour les papes Jean-Paul II et Benoît, faire face à la Fraternité sacerdotale Saint-Pie X (FSSPX) désobéissante, à moitié dans et à moitié hors de l’Église catholique, était un cauchemar. Mais Benoît, en particulier, partageait l’amour de la messe en latin des dissidents tout en reconnaissant que la plupart des catholiques préfèrent prier dans leur propre langue. Sa décision historique de 2007 visait à permettre à l’ancienne messe de prospérer aux côtés de la nouvelle.

Ce qu’il n’avait pas anticipé, c’est que tant de catholiques adopteraient la messe en latin, dont les paroles et la chorégraphie n’ont pas changé depuis des siècles et qui est célébrée par un prêtre tourné dans la même direction qu’une congrégation silencieuse. Ils peuvent représenter une petite proportion des catholiques nominaux du monde, mais leurs offices sont pleins et leurs prêtres ont en moyenne au moins 20 ans de moins que leurs collègues non traditionalistes.

La Messe des Âges, comme l’appellent les fidèles, offre une expérience numineuse et intime à une génération qui est rebutée par des services où des laïcs vieillissants ‘autorisés’ les dirigent dans un ‘culte contemporain’ qui, dans les pires cas, ressemble à un croisement entre un jeu télévisé des années 1970 et une manifestation sur un campus. Maintenant, cette ressource spirituelle leur est retirée par l’homme qu’ils reconnaissent comme Vicaire du Christ.

Comment Rome peut-elle justifier une telle cruauté ? Un argument utilisé par François et son cercle anti-traditionaliste est que les adeptes de la messe en latin, surtout en Amérique, se comportent comme une élite spirituellement supérieure. Et il y a du vrai dans cela. Les ‘trads’ les plus fervents ont adopté une forme de déguisement : les hommes portent des barbes et fument la pipe ; leurs épouses s’habillent de jupes longues ostensiblement modestes. Ils glissent parfois dans un langage condescendant qui a aliéné des catholiques qui seraient autrement bien disposés envers eux.

Mais ces ‘rad trads’ hautains ne sont pas représentatifs des catholiques qui assistent à la messe en latin, souvent en tandem avec la Nouvelle Messe, la considérant comme une ressource spirituelle qui contribue à la catholicité de l’Église. Après tout, la hiérarchie n’aime-t-elle pas vanter sa ‘célébration de la diversité’ ?

At a time when liberal bishops across the Western world are encouraging their faithful to bow before the LGBTQIA+ flag, why is Rome unable to tolerate Catholic communities who prefer to pray according to the ceremonies — and beliefs — of their ancestors? Why does it caricature and intimidate its own traditionalist faithful in a way that non-Catholic Eastern Churches find sinister, as do many Anglicans?

There can be no definitive answer, as no one truly understands the thought processes of Jorge Bergoglio. The recent decisions of the 87-year-old Pope have been eccentric, contradictory, and divisive. Barely had he given his permission for blessings of homosexual couples last December that he had to retract it. He was caught using anti-gay language, roughly translated as ‘pederasty’, and despite the protest, he immediately repeated it. He has now strengthened his opposition to ordaining women as priests and deacons.

One theory is that, having disappointed members of his progressive fan club on many key points, the Pope is trying to appease them by targeting traditionalists. If this is the case, he is pursuing a self-destructive strategy.

In short, Francis is losing the trust of his bishops. They are choked that a pontificate bombarding them with jargon about ‘synodality’ imposed Traditionis Custodes on them without warning, undermining their authority in their own dioceses.

Many mainstream bishops who do not particularly appreciate the old form of worship nevertheless maintain warm relations with local communities of the Latin Mass. They see them as loyal Catholics. In England in particular, Traditionis Custodes has revived memories of Tudor persecutions. What will happen to Catholics of the Old Rite if the Vatican tightens the screws again? It is interesting to note that the brave Elizabethan clerics who came out of hiding to say Mass for recusant Catholics celebrated a liturgy very similar to the one Francis is trying to suppress.

The sense of a scandalous pontificate losing its grip is so strong now that, to quote a Vatican source, many bishops think it would be ‘both wicked and stupid’ for the Pope to employ the religious police to extinguish the Traditional Latin Mass.

Ordinary Catholics who have never attended one of these services are alarmed by the Vatican’s increasingly fanatical hostility towards a beautiful expression of worship. So far, they have remained silent out of loyalty to the Holy Father. But their patience may wear thin if their traditionalist brothers and sisters are once again mistreated by their shepherd.

Damian Thompson is a journalist and author

