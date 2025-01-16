For over a year, at any rate, the central purpose of higher education was subsumed beneath a veil of hysterical safetyism, eagerly fuelled by the main academics’ union. The University and College Union (UCU) set its face against on-campus teaching, warning that asking students back would turn them into the “care homes of the second wave”. No less telling, it also briefed its members about the dangers of arguing that “staff are required to work on campus and/or deliver face-to-face teaching or services”. When your own union claims your job is inessential, you might not be surprised if a wave of redundancies follows — especially when the same union decides that the biggest threat to academics’ health is freedom of speech.

“The central purpose of higher education was subsumed beneath a veil of hysterical safetyism”

How else to explain the attacks against anyone who questioned the wisdom of lockdowns, with many academics finding themselves subject to vicious smear campaigns from colleagues and government officials alike? In this time of dangerous uncertainty, when societies were dealing with literal matters of life and death, there was an urgent need for academic collaboration and debate. Instead, debate was stifled, with similar attitudes soon spreading to other corners of the academy. In October 2021, to give one example, philosophy professor Kathleen Stock left her post at the University of Sussex following an intimidation campaign by students and academics opposed to her gender-critical views. Far from supporting their colleague, the local UCU branch called for a university-wide investigation into “transphobia”.

Nor was this mania to die down with Covid. The UCU has continued to dismiss concerns about academic freedom as a “sideshow” invented by the Right, while also opposing the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act, with the union suggesting “there is no real evidence” of a free speech crisis on campus. Tell that to the hundreds of academics who signed an open letter imploring the Government to implement the remaining provisions of the Act, something even Keir Starmer now seems willing to accept.

Not, of course, that this is a purely British problem. Across the world, higher education’s failure to prioritise academic inquiry during Covid has been a huge blow to its legitimacy. Yet in the UK, where the public has long raised concerns about the status and value of degrees in our massified, financialised system, people are now questioning the worth of university altogether. This not only speaks to how lightly we hold our cultural heritage: it is a terrible shame for the kids. Students and parents continue to be broadly positive about higher education, despite its problems. But when the sector is tearing itself apart, why should the public come to the rescue?

A year ago, Professor Shitij Kapur, vice chancellor of King’s College London, argued that UK universities are trapped in a “triangle of sadness” between “aspiring students who feel burdened with debt and uncertain prospects, a stretched government that has allowed tuition fees to fall far behind inflation, and beleaguered university staff who feel caught in the middle”. To escape this mess, we need an unflinching discussion of a single basic question: what are universities for? To come to an answer, meanwhile, we need people committed to the intellectual and educational purpose of higher education and prepared to acknowledge previous mistakes. Otherwise, we’ll be left with the policy fudge we have right now, a consultant-led drive to achieve institutional “sustainability” by cutting back the things that give universities their heart: subjects, academics, and students who are there to broaden their minds.