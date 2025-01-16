From job losses to course closures, British universities are in meltdown — as panicked institutions are desperately shedding their crumbling 20th century identities. Yet if academics, subjects and even physical buildings all look set to go, with administrators scrambling to be “fit for purpose” in a new world of metrics and edutainment, the sector seems strangely unwilling to reflect on why the collapse has come.
There are plenty of candidates here. Tuition fees and burgeoning student numbers are two obvious examples, together encouraging universities to compete for an unsustainable market of teenage “customers”. More recent changes haven’t helped either, particularly a national insurance hike set to cost higher education some £372 million. In the end though, these challenges only became existential after one single event: Covid. Amid all the hand-wringing over the sector’s current crisis, its failure to rise to the challenge of the pandemic has provoked curiously little attention.
During the first lockdown, universities, like schools, were legally required to treat students as germs on legs. They were first closed down, then subjected to a range of bizarre “social distancing” requirements that made large in-person lectures impossible. But as the months went on, and government guidance promoted the importance of face-to-face teaching, many institutions dragged their feet. Having been forced to push through strategies of emergency remote teaching, it seemed safer and easier to stick with it. That’s despite having exhorted a new intake of freshers to move to campus so they could take up (read: pay for) a “student experience” that effectively meant being locked up in their rooms.
From a hard-nosed business perspective, the desperation to retain students as fee-paying bodies, even while providing an experience that was neither educational nor social, was the logical outcome of a policy approach that sees students primarily as units of funding. It was also, ironically, the outcome of an attitude to university governance that has long prioritised safety and satisfaction over robust education and academic freedom.
Universities have spent so long pandering to the idea that their role is to give the student-consumer “what they want” — higher grades for less effort; the gamification of learning in place of reading books; safe spaces in which they can be shielded from uncomfortable ideas — that they couldn’t compute why bedroom learning was not, in fact, any kind of education at all.
This was not what students wanted. Remember the scenes from the University of Manchester, with angry teenagers tearing down the steel “cages” built around their accommodation? Or what about the angry scenes of kids trapped at a party when the fire alarm went off? The door was faulty, but the safety messages reissued by the university emphasised that “illegal” large gatherings were putting students’ health and safety at risk. Nor, of course, was Manchester the only university to turn its campus into a student-funded quarantine camp, even if others showed slightly more flexibility. For my part, I largely taught in person outside of formal lockdowns. The masks, visors and distancing made it very weird, but at least I got to know students by their eyebrows.
