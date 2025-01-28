This long history of bloodshed is essential to understand the Russian war calculus. Dying for the motherland is not a natural state of being; few are born martyrs, and Russians are no exceptions. Recognising this, the state invests heavily in cultivating values of self-sacrifice. “We need one victory, one for all of us — for any price,” went a line from a widely popular Soviet-era song about the Great Patriotic War, which I heard countless times growing up in the USSR. Our field trips were not to nearby play parks, but to memorials like Mamayev Kurgan in Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad, a battle which claimed the lives of 1.1 million Soviet soldiers. “The Soviet nation is the nation of victors,” was another maxim that appeared most frequently in the shape of faded billboards adorning our grim apartment buildings. “Russians don’t surrender,” the boys playing war in our communal yards shouted, a staple of countless movies.

These Soviet “memes” remain ever-present in Putin’s war on Ukraine, adjusted to a post-modern, post-truth world. The amount of state muscle that goes into the 9 May celebration of Soviet victory over Germany — complete with parades, reenactments, and “immortal regiment” processions — would make you think the war finished last month. Even kindergarteners are indoctrinated to be defenders of the motherland, encouraged by their teachers to play games like “mine the field” and “gather the munitions”. All the while, at the real front, soldiers often commit suicide rather than surrender; the cultural tropes used to shape the consciousness of Soviet citizens are revived and reapplied. Russian society tolerates the heavy toll of the Ukrainian war because, in their traumatised collective memory, “this is how it’s always been”.

There’s something different about this war, though, even with the adjustment to Russian history baggage and the way it’s exploited in propaganda. Unlike the country’s other modern quagmire, the decade-long Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, which hovered menacingly over my male high school classmates — “If you don’t get into a university, you’ll be drafted!” their parents warned them — this war is a matter of patriotic pride for many Russians. Having lost about 10 times more people in the three years of the Ukraine war than in the 10 years of fighting in Afghanistan, Russians gamely knit anti-tank nets, sing ecstatically “I’m Russian” and line up to sneer at captured Nato weapons. Even those tired of war want to end it on Russia’s terms. According to a recent poll by Levada, for instance, two-thirds of Russians who want the war to end are against returning occupied territories to Ukraine.

To be sure, dissent is deadly in a totalitarian country. Initial anti-war protests were ruthlessly suppressed, and draconian laws were enacted shortly after the start of the “special military operation” — imposing harsh prison sentences for the mere act of calling the war a war. About a million people left the country. Yet the majority stayed, and now either actively support the war or try to live as though it has nothing to do with them. Their acquiescence gives their leader carte blanche to continue until Ukraine surrenders, and to throw more of their own into the war’s meat grinder. In his customary New Year address to the nation, on the eve of 2025, Putin pledged “to only go forward” and promised that “everything will be well” before declaring 2025 the Year of the Defender of the Motherland.

This collective indifference to human losses may be baffling to Ukraine’s Western allies, who operate on the assumption that their soldiers’ lives are valuable, and casualties should be minimised. Russia’s strategic interest is one consideration.

For the Russian state, near 700,000 dead and wounded to capture one-fifth of Ukraine — a region home to millions of people and rich in critical resources like coal and lithium — might just seem like a decent bargain.