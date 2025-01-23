|
Why Prevent isn’t fit for purpose It has turned counterterrorism into social work

We need more police in the community. (Credit: Scott Barbour/Getty)

January 23, 2025   6 mins

When I heard Axel Rudakubana had entered guilty pleas for the Southport stabbings, I imagined a collective sigh of relief in Downing Street. There would be no prolonged trial. No daily reports of Rudakubana’s gruesome crimes. My scepticism was, I suppose, a reflection of how politically-charged extremist crimes have become. Sadly, the Prime Minister’s slightly uncomfortable, hiding-behind-process press conference did little to dampen my cynicism. I suspect the PM’s legal background has become, ironically, an impediment. After all, barristers ask difficult questions, not answer them.

As a young special branch officer, I worked on the Admiral Duncan bombing, a gay pub blown up by the neo-Nazi David Copeland. Towards the end of my service as a counterterrorism investigator, I worked online, tracking offenders and investigating extremist content. I’m painfully aware how the troubled, deranged and just plain dangerous walk among us. Those tasked with intercepting such offenders face possibly one of law enforcement’s most difficult challenges: we can’t predict where and when lone wolf offenders will strike. The challenge is complicated by the politics swirling around violence linked to terrorism, extremism or what’s known as “Individualised Extreme Violence” (IEV) a term you can expect to hear much, much more of.

Loosely translated, IEV means “violent, mentally-ill young men we can’t pin an ideology on”. And, at first glance, Rudakubana is a classic case study. Yet his possession of Al-Qaeda manuals is problematic for the Government. Merseyside police and counterterrorist officers initially chose not to link the killings to terror, allegedly on the advice of the Crown Prosecution Service. Rudakubana, they said, left no manifesto, made no confession: though they surely wouldn’t have been so nervous about a suspect with Mein Kampf by his bedside.

But if that hints to Britain’s grim squeamishness over the politics of race, the real problem here is with the police itself. Given vast incentives to box-tick, and constrained by unfit laws and a looming army of bureaucrats, officers are increasingly unable to spot the monsters in our midst. Rather than announcing yet another knife ban, then, Labour should instead focus on sending counterextremist police out into the community.

I was only ever interested in politics inasmuch as it related to motive, profiling, identifying and predicting suspect activity. As well as routine public order intelligence, I’ve worked on operations against the IRA, Loyalist paramilitaries, neo-Nazis, the Animal Liberation Front, al-Qaeda, and a dozen other groups you might never have heard of. Ultimately, each posed an actionable threat to the public. Then, after 9/11, everything changed. We entered an era of suicide terrorism, one that made the IRA’s pre-bombing warnings seem quaint.

In response, the Government introduced a strategy called CONTEST. This approach is built on four ‘Ps’: Prevent, Pursue, Protect and Prepare. It sparked the single most comprehensive restructuring in the history of British internal security. Like most wide-ranging government strategies, it was also extremely complicated, which brings me to Prevent. It’s already being blamed for the Southport stabbings, not least given officers reportedly identified Axel Rudakubana as a person of interest on three separate occasions.

Prevent has a troubled history. Embedding multi-agency working into counterextremism, it was meant to flag people of concern before diverting them from violence. Soon enough though, the usual cultural sensitivities shone through. “Prevent had become a safeguarding crèche for unhappy teenagers who were unlikely ever to take up arms,” Professor Ian Acheson of the Counter Extremism Project has noted. “This distraction and mission creep — fuelled by an unjustifiable focus on far-right extremism — made it more likely highly dangerous people would fall through the cracks.”

The practical workings of Prevent were just as woolly. To some in law enforcement, Prevent became little more than an attempt to turn counterterrorism into an adjunct of social work. I remember colleagues viewing it as a punishment posting, one involving the usual police chicanery around performance figures. Metrics were based on a nebulous concept of “interventions” — with predictably facile results.

Consider, for instance, a meeting between “faith leaders” and police at a place of worship. That counted as an intervention. Taking down a beheading video from YouTube? An intervention. Submitting a report on a child whose teacher thinks they might be a racist? An intervention, one which I imagine would be familiar to any retired Stasi officer. Points mean prizes, and in the difficult-to-quantify world of counterterrorist performance, prizes mean promotion. I think the only prize worth winning is an absence of violence, but that’s probably why I left at the rank I did.

“Prevent has become little more than social work.”

Perhaps it was inevitable that a performance-based system would concentrate on low-level extremists, those presenting a negligible level of risk. Yet if genuine “lone wolf” attackers are notoriously difficult to track, let alone prosecute, they can clearly sow chaos. Consider people such as David Copeland, the Admiral Duncan bomber, or else the self-starting Islamists who committed the Westminster and London Bridge attacks. Did the sheer quantity of Prevent subjects, caught up in the “safeguarding crèche” Acheson describes, create too much extraneous work for investigators? I suspect it did.

In the end, though, to blame Prevent for Rudakubana is only half right. The law, after all, has been subsumed by a thoroughgoing counterextremism industry, one supporting a coterie of academics, researchers, think tanks and quangos. That’s turned it into a hydra, too many of its heads consisting of beard-stroking academics, identity-politics experts and serial conference attendees. In a similar vein, Prevent’s approach is overly shaped “by committee” — unduly impacting how officers deal with risky subjects. That is if subjects wish even to cooperate: Prevent referrals are wholly voluntary. I’d argue the programme’s real value lies in intelligence-gathering, but without action, intelligence is meaningless.

It should be clear, in short, that success comes on the ground, with police given the time and incentives to deal with genuine threats. To be fair, the situation isn’t hopeless, even somewhere like Parliament. Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, is one of the few experienced operators in Keir Starmer’s otherwise dismal cabinet. I remember how, as a young MP, she was entrusted with a place on the prestigious intelligence and security committee. If anyone in the cabinet knows what’s needed, it’s her. At the same time, Cooper could also do worse than listen to Jonathan Hall KC, the government’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation. Well-respected and astute, Hall has a proven record in counterterrorism. He’s already made helpful suggestions around the release of post-attack material to the public and argued officers need extra resources to tackle IEV.

What should the police do? In response to the rape gang scandal, Cooper advocated covert internet operations against suspects. The right answer — but probably the wrong target. Unlike many paedophiles, the modus operandi of Rotherham’s sex offenders didn’t involve the dark web. But what, then, of lone wolves like Axel Rudakubana? They’re often internet-fixated, along with the terminally online edge-lords who inspire them.

I’d therefore say Cooper is onto something, though my solution would involve sending counter-extremism investigators into local police teams, and monitor suspects in the community. When I served in the Met, the officers focused on paedophiles were known as “Jigsaw Teams”  — so-named because they used a multidisciplinary approach to piece together solutions and keep the public safe. The Jigsaw officers I met did an impressive but terrifying job, charged with keeping tabs on dangerous sexual predators upon their release from prison. I would add “IEV” to their list of duties, beefing them up with covert online monitoring, intelligence support, surveillance capability and counterterrorism liaison.

I’d also look across the water, to the former Royal Ulster Constabulary. I’m reluctantly coming to the view that an increasingly balkanised Britain would benefit from the model which served the RUC well during the Troubles: keeping an occasionally intrusive eye on subjects of local interest. I’m biased, but we could even call it Special Branch. Rather than squatting in faraway headquarters, small, dedicated teams would work where suspects actually live. Just as important, these groups would be composed of officers who intimately knew their patch: and potential troublemakers like Rudakubana. Their interventions would be operational, designed to disrupt, deter and prosecute would-be lone wolves.

Naturally, such a revolution would involve the devolution of money, resources and personnel to local forces. It would also mean organisational risk, and upset the domestic extremism industry, as Home Office funds were shifted from university lectures to police stations. Yet whenever there’s a government emergency — one where “something must be done” — there are bound to be winners and losers. And political leadership, if it means anything, must involve hammering out these rivalries for the common good.

For the moment, at least, progress looks unlikely, with the Government soothing itself with working groups and committees. But here’s the uncomfortable truth: troubled individuals like Axel Rudakubana require intrusive policing. That means accepting trade-offs between individual rights and collective safety, exercised by experienced, well-resourced officers capable of demonstrating moral courage in the face of politically motivated criticism. Until then, where are we? Too scared of political shibboleths. Too worried by legal challenges. All the while, people organising dance classes for schoolgirls wonder if they should book stab-vested bouncers. You know, to stand outside. Just in case. It’s not like the police can protect them, can they?

Dominic Adler is a writer and former detective in the Metropolitan Police. He worked in counterterrorism, anticorruption and criminal intelligence, and now discusses policing on his Substack.

Dylan B
Dylan B
6 hours ago

Thank you for this article Unherd.

While it’s great to hear a University professor’s take on events, the thoughts of those who actually have to engage directly with these issues is enlightening.

I would also add that policing more broadly needs to pull its head out of its backside. I don’t want rainbow coloured police cars. Dancing at Pride. Sitting alongside community leaders condemning the scuffing of religious books. I want actual policing.

The police obsession with the internet is troubling.The internet is not where violent crime takes place. No one died directly of a comment on the internet. Death is not digital. It’s analog. Ugly and very often bloody. And you don’t get to reboot.

42
-1
Reply
Caradog Wiliams
Caradog Wiliams
4 hours ago
Reply to  Dylan B

The police obsession with the internet is because they are graduates who have spent their lives looking at a computer. They believe that the computer is the answer to everything. Without that computer, they barely know what to do. Nothing about practical experience of life. Hardly surprising that they want to spend their working life looking at a screen.
And the police officers would like to work from home, like most other employees of the state.

17
0
Reply
Dylan B
Dylan B
4 hours ago
Reply to  Caradog Wiliams

I think the obsession of the internet comes from its relative low risk. No chance of bad optics (the recent head stamp incident is a good example).

So we now have a neutered police. One that takes the knee. Runs away. Dances at carnivals. When what we actually need is a police that keeps its citizens safe. And ultimately arrests people regardless of their hierarchy in the pyramid of diversity politics.

20
0
Reply
Graham Cunningham
Graham Cunningham
2 hours ago
Reply to  Dylan B

Very well said but how to get there from where we currently are? That is the question. Unceremoniously sack all the graduate knee-takers and replace them with young male school leaver recruits who know how to handle themselves in a fight maybe? When I was young in the 60s, police were often derided by Lefties as ‘thugs in uniform’. I would guess that many people these days are thinking….’if only’.
And we’re not just talking about counter-terrorism are we. “The summer of 2020 (following the George Floyd riots) became an orgy of moral cowardice across all public institutions…. including police forces. Amongst the kind more interested in getting a good grade on their Human Rights degree-module than on nabbing rioters, the self-flagellation reached its apogee in the embarrassing spectacle of officers ‘taking the knee’ to unruly and threatening (and racist) ‘anti-racist’ mobs.” https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/back-in-the-summer-of-2020

Last edited 1 hour ago by Graham Cunningham
11
0
Reply
Richard Littlewood
Richard Littlewood
6 hours ago

What is the method of Islamic terrorism?
Find something so gruesome that it will terrorise and frighten and incapacitate the enemy. Stab and maim and cut the throats of their children. Preferably girls. That will really achieve the terror effect.
What should a country’s response be? Acknowledge what is happening and fight back. Protect the children. Call a referendum to ban Islam from UK and close every mosque. Reassert, every day, that we are a Christian country. We refuse to accept this. The Prime Minister to swear this will never ever happen again in UK.
Whst is UK’s actual response? Pretend it’s not happening. Spin the terror attacks away. It’s not terrorism. It’s troubled individuals.
What is the result? Everyone is terrified. Cowering. Shaking. Numb. Incapacitated. Just don’t think about the future. Don’t think at all.
And the Islamic terrorism? Job done.

32
-2
Reply
CHARLES STANHOPE
CHARLES STANHOPE
3 hours ago
Reply to  Richard Littlewood

Rather surprisingly I have no time for Islam. Not only is it the most juvenile of the three monotheistic Abrahamic faiths but also far and away the most primitive.

However we have rather brought this on ourselves by making simply pathetic military interventions, where none were required.

We should NOT have joined the last three Crusades* for example. The US was quite capable of producing the required ‘firepower’ without our feeble military help. All that was necessary was strong moral support.

The days of Pax Britannica are long over, we do not “punch above our weight” to use that ludicrous Foreign Office euphemism, nor do we speak with “The Voice of Authority”, as we once did. Surely we have enough internal problems to keep us busy without making fools of ourselves on the Word stage?

*Twice in Iraq, and once in Afghanistan.

9
0
Reply
Caradog Wiliams
Caradog Wiliams
1 hour ago
Reply to  CHARLES STANHOPE

And Egypt.

2
0
Reply
Citizen Diversity
Citizen Diversity
1 hour ago
Reply to  Richard Littlewood

Officially, since the Equality Act 2010, the UK is no longer a Christian country.
Sixty years of the cultural revolution has wiped away any understanding of and practice of the Christian virtues. And – pace Mr Hitchens in Unherd‘s debate – it’s unlikely that anyone could reverse it or understand why they should.
Additionally, the problems of the past where religions were not tolerated should be something to tremble at.
Is it really surprising that in a permissive society, stripped of Christian virtues, connected to the internet, that individual men should become fascinated with weapons (as some always have been) and, especially when taking a cocktail of mind-altering drugs, commit violent acts against strangers?
But if there’s a piece of advice from the Good Book, Psalmist 39 observes, For man walketh in a vain shadow, and disquieteth himself in vain.

3
0
Reply
Richard Littlewood
Richard Littlewood
58 minutes ago
Reply to  Citizen Diversity

Christianity could be restored very easily. Stop teaching comparative religion in schools and only teach Christianity.

3
0
Reply
Caradog Wiliams
Caradog Wiliams
4 hours ago

We have a problem of society. The police have to follow rules but the bad guys don’t. So, we need better policing but we sack police inspectors for calling Just Stop Oil ‘nutters’.
The criminals, the drug pushers, the murderers, the young men who carry knives… know that there will be no real punishment, so they play the system. The policemen (or security guard) can’t touch the shoplifters because they – the police – will then become the bad guys.
From this, it is not surprising that people in control of important things in life – key civil servants, local councillors, social services, etc, will be attracted by the possibility of earning money to ‘look the other way’. We need to decide whether we want a lawless country or one which works properly. But I think that we will always give the bad guy the benefit of the doubt because we are so nice. Wait for the first to say, “It is better that 100 criminals should go free than for one good man to be falsely accused.” That will show the level of our decadence.

11
0
Reply
Evan Heneghan
Evan Heneghan
3 hours ago

Yet whenever there’s a government emergency — one where “something must be done” — there are bound to be winners and losers.

Yes, but unfortunately in the U.K. the winners are always the lefty ‘progressives’ already on top, and the losers are all of us who live under their tyranny.

11
0
Reply
CHARLES STANHOPE
CHARLES STANHOPE
3 hours ago

“Britain’s grim squeamishness over the politics of race”.
How wonderfully put and it perfectly encapsulates what is wrong with this once splendid, sceptered,little Isle of ours.

I was brought up to believe in the ‘Immensa Britanniae Pacis Maiestas*, since then sadly it has been all been downhill.

*The boundless majesty of Britannia’s Peace.

7
0
Reply
Brendan O'Leary
Brendan O'Leary
6 hours ago

The sheer number of horrific attacks on the general public from perpetrators who’d been involved with Prevent had already made the public cynical about it.
Programs like this seem destined to fall to O’Sullivan’s (or Robert Conquest’s second) First Law sooner rather than later.

Last edited 6 hours ago by nadnadnerb
6
0
Reply
Tyler Durden
Tyler Durden
2 hours ago

The British state would probably have achieved more with Hope Not Hate running counter-terror operations (exclusively against the Far Right). That’s how stringently Prevent was aligned AGAINST racial profiling.

3
0
Reply
Citizen Diversity
Citizen Diversity
1 hour ago

In Northern Ireland there were only two communities for the police to ‘keep an eye on’ during the Troubles.
In ‘balkanised’ Britain – a ‘community of communities’ – how many are there? Is a ‘patch’ a piece of territory anymore?
Just how many communities there are can be gauged from the fact that there are over 90 different languages and dialects spoken in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets. Would the police have to negotiate with all the various community leaders to gain approval for the necessary intrusive surveillance in just this one ‘patch’?
Again, in Northern Ireland there were only two causes to give energy to dangerous individuals. How many are there now in a ‘community of communities’? Communities that have not lost contact or sympathy with their places of origin and the quarrels there.

3
0
Reply
Charles Hedges
Charles Hedges
3 hours ago

My comment has not appeared, why?

0
0
Reply
Dumetrius
Dumetrius
15 minutes ago

I suppose IEV was what the Home Office came up with after half a decade of trying to extract a list of terrorist-spotting criteria out of the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

The RCPsych is pretty witless for the most part, but even they pushed back on that lunacy.

0
0
Reply
j watson
j watson
6 hours ago

Good article and an apparently v knowledgeable Author understanding the nuances in how we have to identify and track such lone-wolves’. But the bit that seems to be missing is how do we then lift the likes of Rudakubana off the street before he commits the horror if he hasn’t directly prefaced it somewhere?
It feels like the coming Review needs to look at a gap in our legislation or where the application of the Mental Capacity Act could kick in. There is obviously a balance. We can’t easily apprehend and incarcerate every on-line nut-job but it does seem this perpetrator had other flags that might have been used if the Law was made a little clearer. Maybe AI can help with more rapid filtering too? Prevent clearly only gets us so far.
One also hopes that the lessons from the Jay Report, where the incumbent Govt largely parked the recommendations (yep done by Home Sec Braverman), means crucial independent advice will not be so easily pushed into the long grass again.

2
-7
Reply
Richard Littlewood
Richard Littlewood
7 hours ago

I’ll summarise for you. A crap Prime Miniister, a crap Prevent, a crap balkanised country.
And more spin from the crap Appeaser-Unherd. Rudakubana is a “troubled individual.”.
That’s ir. Don’t bother reading this.

4
-12
Reply
Billy Bob
Billy Bob
5 hours ago
Reply to  Richard Littlewood

Don’t bother reading this if you’re too stupid to understand nuance and complicated concepts you mean?

9
-5
Reply
Richard Littlewood
Richard Littlewood
4 hours ago
Reply to  Billy Bob

Don’t waste your time reading this if you expect something different than the official Starmer-Unherd narrative.

1
-5
Reply
Billy Bob
Billy Bob
4 hours ago
Reply to  Richard Littlewood

Then kindly f**k off to another site that’s more suited to your tastes and leave the rest of us in peace

10
-4
Reply
Caradog Wiliams
Caradog Wiliams
1 hour ago
Reply to  Billy Bob

And UnHerders are the proponents of free speech. ‘Quel Joke’ as Delboy might say.

2
0
Reply