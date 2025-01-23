When I heard Axel Rudakubana had entered guilty pleas for the Southport stabbings, I imagined a collective sigh of relief in Downing Street. There would be no prolonged trial. No daily reports of Rudakubana’s gruesome crimes. My scepticism was, I suppose, a reflection of how politically-charged extremist crimes have become. Sadly, the Prime Minister’s slightly uncomfortable, hiding-behind-process press conference did little to dampen my cynicism. I suspect the PM’s legal background has become, ironically, an impediment. After all, barristers ask difficult questions, not answer them.
As a young special branch officer, I worked on the Admiral Duncan bombing, a gay pub blown up by the neo-Nazi David Copeland. Towards the end of my service as a counterterrorism investigator, I worked online, tracking offenders and investigating extremist content. I’m painfully aware how the troubled, deranged and just plain dangerous walk among us. Those tasked with intercepting such offenders face possibly one of law enforcement’s most difficult challenges: we can’t predict where and when lone wolf offenders will strike. The challenge is complicated by the politics swirling around violence linked to terrorism, extremism or what’s known as “Individualised Extreme Violence” (IEV) a term you can expect to hear much, much more of.
Loosely translated, IEV means “violent, mentally-ill young men we can’t pin an ideology on”. And, at first glance, Rudakubana is a classic case study. Yet his possession of Al-Qaeda manuals is problematic for the Government. Merseyside police and counterterrorist officers initially chose not to link the killings to terror, allegedly on the advice of the Crown Prosecution Service. Rudakubana, they said, left no manifesto, made no confession: though they surely wouldn’t have been so nervous about a suspect with Mein Kampf by his bedside.
But if that hints to Britain’s grim squeamishness over the politics of race, the real problem here is with the police itself. Given vast incentives to box-tick, and constrained by unfit laws and a looming army of bureaucrats, officers are increasingly unable to spot the monsters in our midst. Rather than announcing yet another knife ban, then, Labour should instead focus on sending counterextremist police out into the community.
I was only ever interested in politics inasmuch as it related to motive, profiling, identifying and predicting suspect activity. As well as routine public order intelligence, I’ve worked on operations against the IRA, Loyalist paramilitaries, neo-Nazis, the Animal Liberation Front, al-Qaeda, and a dozen other groups you might never have heard of. Ultimately, each posed an actionable threat to the public. Then, after 9/11, everything changed. We entered an era of suicide terrorism, one that made the IRA’s pre-bombing warnings seem quaint.
In response, the Government introduced a strategy called CONTEST. This approach is built on four ‘Ps’: Prevent, Pursue, Protect and Prepare. It sparked the single most comprehensive restructuring in the history of British internal security. Like most wide-ranging government strategies, it was also extremely complicated, which brings me to Prevent. It’s already being blamed for the Southport stabbings, not least given officers reportedly identified Axel Rudakubana as a person of interest on three separate occasions.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Thank you for this article Unherd.
While it’s great to hear a University professor’s take on events, the thoughts of those who actually have to engage directly with these issues is enlightening.
I would also add that policing more broadly needs to pull its head out of its backside. I don’t want rainbow coloured police cars. Dancing at Pride. Sitting alongside community leaders condemning the scuffing of religious books. I want actual policing.
The police obsession with the internet is troubling.The internet is not where violent crime takes place. No one died directly of a comment on the internet. Death is not digital. It’s analog. Ugly and very often bloody. And you don’t get to reboot.
The police obsession with the internet is because they are graduates who have spent their lives looking at a computer. They believe that the computer is the answer to everything. Without that computer, they barely know what to do. Nothing about practical experience of life. Hardly surprising that they want to spend their working life looking at a screen.
And the police officers would like to work from home, like most other employees of the state.
I think the obsession of the internet comes from its relative low risk. No chance of bad optics (the recent head stamp incident is a good example).
So we now have a neutered police. One that takes the knee. Runs away. Dances at carnivals. When what we actually need is a police that keeps its citizens safe. And ultimately arrests people regardless of their hierarchy in the pyramid of diversity politics.
Very well said but how to get there from where we currently are? That is the question. Unceremoniously sack all the graduate knee-takers and replace them with young male school leaver recruits who know how to handle themselves in a fight maybe? When I was young in the 60s, police were often derided by Lefties as ‘thugs in uniform’. I would guess that many people these days are thinking….’if only’.
And we’re not just talking about counter-terrorism are we. “The summer of 2020 (following the George Floyd riots) became an orgy of moral cowardice across all public institutions…. including police forces. Amongst the kind more interested in getting a good grade on their Human Rights degree-module than on nabbing rioters, the self-flagellation reached its apogee in the embarrassing spectacle of officers ‘taking the knee’ to unruly and threatening (and racist) ‘anti-racist’ mobs.” https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/back-in-the-summer-of-2020
What is the method of Islamic terrorism?
Find something so gruesome that it will terrorise and frighten and incapacitate the enemy. Stab and maim and cut the throats of their children. Preferably girls. That will really achieve the terror effect.
What should a country’s response be? Acknowledge what is happening and fight back. Protect the children. Call a referendum to ban Islam from UK and close every mosque. Reassert, every day, that we are a Christian country. We refuse to accept this. The Prime Minister to swear this will never ever happen again in UK.
Whst is UK’s actual response? Pretend it’s not happening. Spin the terror attacks away. It’s not terrorism. It’s troubled individuals.
What is the result? Everyone is terrified. Cowering. Shaking. Numb. Incapacitated. Just don’t think about the future. Don’t think at all.
And the Islamic terrorism? Job done.
Rather surprisingly I have no time for Islam. Not only is it the most juvenile of the three monotheistic Abrahamic faiths but also far and away the most primitive.
However we have rather brought this on ourselves by making simply pathetic military interventions, where none were required.
We should NOT have joined the last three Crusades* for example. The US was quite capable of producing the required ‘firepower’ without our feeble military help. All that was necessary was strong moral support.
The days of Pax Britannica are long over, we do not “punch above our weight” to use that ludicrous Foreign Office euphemism, nor do we speak with “The Voice of Authority”, as we once did. Surely we have enough internal problems to keep us busy without making fools of ourselves on the Word stage?
*Twice in Iraq, and once in Afghanistan.
And Egypt.
Officially, since the Equality Act 2010, the UK is no longer a Christian country.
Sixty years of the cultural revolution has wiped away any understanding of and practice of the Christian virtues. And – pace Mr Hitchens in Unherd‘s debate – it’s unlikely that anyone could reverse it or understand why they should.
Additionally, the problems of the past where religions were not tolerated should be something to tremble at.
Is it really surprising that in a permissive society, stripped of Christian virtues, connected to the internet, that individual men should become fascinated with weapons (as some always have been) and, especially when taking a cocktail of mind-altering drugs, commit violent acts against strangers?
But if there’s a piece of advice from the Good Book, Psalmist 39 observes, For man walketh in a vain shadow, and disquieteth himself in vain.
Christianity could be restored very easily. Stop teaching comparative religion in schools and only teach Christianity.
We have a problem of society. The police have to follow rules but the bad guys don’t. So, we need better policing but we sack police inspectors for calling Just Stop Oil ‘nutters’.
The criminals, the drug pushers, the murderers, the young men who carry knives… know that there will be no real punishment, so they play the system. The policemen (or security guard) can’t touch the shoplifters because they – the police – will then become the bad guys.
From this, it is not surprising that people in control of important things in life – key civil servants, local councillors, social services, etc, will be attracted by the possibility of earning money to ‘look the other way’. We need to decide whether we want a lawless country or one which works properly. But I think that we will always give the bad guy the benefit of the doubt because we are so nice. Wait for the first to say, “It is better that 100 criminals should go free than for one good man to be falsely accused.” That will show the level of our decadence.
Yet whenever there’s a government emergency — one where “something must be done” — there are bound to be winners and losers.
Yes, but unfortunately in the U.K. the winners are always the lefty ‘progressives’ already on top, and the losers are all of us who live under their tyranny.
“Britain’s grim squeamishness over the politics of race”.
How wonderfully put and it perfectly encapsulates what is wrong with this once splendid, sceptered,little Isle of ours.
I was brought up to believe in the ‘Immensa Britanniae Pacis Maiestas*, since then sadly it has been all been downhill.
*The boundless majesty of Britannia’s Peace.
The sheer number of horrific attacks on the general public from perpetrators who’d been involved with Prevent had already made the public cynical about it.
Programs like this seem destined to fall to O’Sullivan’s (or Robert Conquest’s second) First Law sooner rather than later.
The British state would probably have achieved more with Hope Not Hate running counter-terror operations (exclusively against the Far Right). That’s how stringently Prevent was aligned AGAINST racial profiling.
In Northern Ireland there were only two communities for the police to ‘keep an eye on’ during the Troubles.
In ‘balkanised’ Britain – a ‘community of communities’ – how many are there? Is a ‘patch’ a piece of territory anymore?
Just how many communities there are can be gauged from the fact that there are over 90 different languages and dialects spoken in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets. Would the police have to negotiate with all the various community leaders to gain approval for the necessary intrusive surveillance in just this one ‘patch’?
Again, in Northern Ireland there were only two causes to give energy to dangerous individuals. How many are there now in a ‘community of communities’? Communities that have not lost contact or sympathy with their places of origin and the quarrels there.
My comment has not appeared, why?
I suppose IEV was what the Home Office came up with after half a decade of trying to extract a list of terrorist-spotting criteria out of the Royal College of Psychiatrists.
The RCPsych is pretty witless for the most part, but even they pushed back on that lunacy.
Good article and an apparently v knowledgeable Author understanding the nuances in how we have to identify and track such lone-wolves’. But the bit that seems to be missing is how do we then lift the likes of Rudakubana off the street before he commits the horror if he hasn’t directly prefaced it somewhere?
It feels like the coming Review needs to look at a gap in our legislation or where the application of the Mental Capacity Act could kick in. There is obviously a balance. We can’t easily apprehend and incarcerate every on-line nut-job but it does seem this perpetrator had other flags that might have been used if the Law was made a little clearer. Maybe AI can help with more rapid filtering too? Prevent clearly only gets us so far.
One also hopes that the lessons from the Jay Report, where the incumbent Govt largely parked the recommendations (yep done by Home Sec Braverman), means crucial independent advice will not be so easily pushed into the long grass again.
I’ll summarise for you. A crap Prime Miniister, a crap Prevent, a crap balkanised country.
And more spin from the crap Appeaser-Unherd. Rudakubana is a “troubled individual.”.
That’s ir. Don’t bother reading this.
Don’t bother reading this if you’re too stupid to understand nuance and complicated concepts you mean?
Don’t waste your time reading this if you expect something different than the official Starmer-Unherd narrative.
Then kindly f**k off to another site that’s more suited to your tastes and leave the rest of us in peace
And UnHerders are the proponents of free speech. ‘Quel Joke’ as Delboy might say.