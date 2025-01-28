Nico Perez is a business owner, a husband, and a father of a four-year-old girl, with another child on the way soon. In many ways, then, he’s your archetypal Trump voter, living the American Dream as MAGA-world soars. But get to know the landscaper, as I have, and he becomes rather more unusual. Perez, after all, is a first-generation immigrant, a Mexican American whose mother carried him across the blazing Sonora Desert. More than that, Perez has become a furious critic of open borders himself, even as he’s exhausted by progressive pieties about what the state should ultimately be for.
This isn’t just a personal story. For if last year’s election saw Perez — who spoke to me using a pseudonym — go red for the first time ever, his brothers did too, alongside 42% of all Latino voters. That, it goes without saying, should really worry Democrats. For decades, they relied on the group to cross the electoral line in the sand, and as recently as August, the CEO of Voto Latino predicted a wave of young Hispanic registrants would push Harris to victory. Now, though, it’s clear that strategy is dead. And if the white liberal establishment hopes to revive it, it must finally take people like Perez seriously, viewing them as go-getting individuals rather than faceless members of a passive ethnic bloc.
On the surface, it was inflation that pushed Latinos like Perez to the Republicans. “My business runs on gas,” the 28-year-old says, explaining how rising energy bills were costing his firm $10,000 a year. Quite aside from his own family, you can spot similar sentiments right across his state and hometown. In November, Trump won 42% of Pennsylvania’s Hispanic vote, up 15 points from 2020. In Erie, a chilly Pennsylvania town nuzzling the Great Lakes, voter turnout surged across several Hispanic areas. Erie’s Latino voters followed Perez in plumping for Trump, with many clearly drawn to the Republicans promise to “drill, baby, drill” and keep cost-raising regulations to a minimum.
In truth, though, the Democrats’ problems with Latino men goes way beyond the transient vagaries of economic policy. Speak to Perez, a stout, baby-faced 28-year-old, and that challenge can be grasped in a single word: immigration. “No human is illegal” may pass muster at the local gastropub. But 54% of Americans oppose liberal border policies, and Perez is among them. As he puts it: “Biden’s open borders really pissed me off.”
Learn a little about Perez’s background and this may seem surprising. Nico and his parents, Juan and Maria, came to America illegally, wrapping their ankles in garlic to ward off snakes and sleeping in caves at night. From there, like so many immigrants, they worked in the shadows. In the summer, they picked apples. In the fall and winter, they laboured in northwest Pennsylvania’s vineyards. “As a kid,” Perez recalls, “I didn’t know much about it [the family’s legal status]. I just knew I couldn’t go to Mexico and to stay out of trouble.” The second part, at least, was easy. A good student himself, his mom was “big” on education. “There is no need to work,” his dad always told him. “You have to go to college.”
In 2011, Nico’s father, with the backing of an employer, started the green card process. He eventually earned citizenship, which was conferred to his children. Nico’s mom, who lacked effective legal counsel but possessed plenty of reflexive honesty, confessed to carrying her baby boy across the border. This inadvertent admission to “human smuggling” caused her to be extradited, and earned her an automatic 10-year ban on returning. “She didn’t even think of the repercussions of admitting she smuggled her son,” Nico sighs, looking away to keep his composure. “If she had lied, then no 10-year ban.” Since 2011, Maria Perez has lived with her sister in central Mexico. The family is still waiting on the appeals process. Nico, for his part, tries to be stoical. “It is hard,” he says. “We talk to mom two-to-three times per week.” But his eyes betray a pain that goes deep.
You’re a deplorable whether you’re white or Latin or black. All you have to do is believe in John Smith’s message that got him elected to head the Jamestown colony in 1610 because they were starving to death while sitting on their behinds: Work or you don’t eat.
We deplorables know that real socialism doesn’t work. Not talking about Social Security; I’m talking about the progressive Dems, about Harris/Biden/Obama. But it goes beyond that. US = bad, and the enemy of my enemy must be my friend. So let’s bankrupt the US like Saul Alinsky recommended. Let’s play pattycake with Islamists who hate disobedient women even more than gays. Cognitive dissonance beyond anything we’ve ever seen. The only problem is they just can’t sell this. Even now, Bernie says they have to enlighten the deplorable minorities.
Last week in the UK, there was an article in a socialist magazine called The New Statesman, which reported on a discussion with Thomas Piketty, the French economist. Mr Piketty’s message in several books is the problem of inequality.
In this discussion he compared Donald and Bernie, two characters exactly the same but at opposite ends of the spectrum. He argued against calling Trump a ‘Populist’, a term which is supposed to mean a bad smell, because that would mean that you would have to call Bernie a Populist as well. I think he is right about the word but wrong in suggesting that Bernie and Donald are equals, in fact, not just wrong but very, very wrong.
Going back to Piketty, my problem with these socialists is that they work sitting behind a computer making comments about a world which they don’t really know. The same with most of the students who seem to appear from universities. They are talking about something they don’t have experience of in any way, so their discussions are only theories. In fact, Bernie and Trump know a lot more about the world if only because they are old men, but Trump a lot more than Bernie because of the story of his life.
The attempt to transform the US into a Social Democracy was always antithetical to the American entrepreneurial spirit.
The Progressive movement in the late 19th and early 20th was fairly radical but it wasn’t an anti-work movement. They were agitating for better conditions in a brutal environment. Long hours, meager pay and extreme physical risk. Today’s progressives think everybody should be entitled to a “Living Wage” to “live with dignity.”
The Progressive Movement used to be centered around dock workers, farmers and coal miners. Now its centered around part time baristas and waiving the student loans of grad students in prestigious fields of Interpretative Dance and Cultural Anthropology.
Most first and second generation immigrants can’t relate to the disingenuous performance theatre and fake outrages of the New Left. They’ve seen real struggles and they take pride in work. They’re not waiting for technology to abolish private enterprise so everyone can sit around idle all day collecting a check.
The progressive movement may have claimed to be the advocates for “dock workers, farmers and coal miners” but those people could never stand the progressives.
Probably true but at least there was some interest convergence. I see no reason why anybody today that finds dignity in work would align with theatrical progressivism.
Fantastic article. I keep trying to tell my Democratic friends how easy it would be regain a commanding majority: just ditch a few barking mad policies (defund the police, open borders, genital mutilation of children, dudes playing on girls’ sports teams), all of which are, by their own admission now, utterly untenable and offensive to almost everyone, and folks like “Nico Perez” above would return to the fold.
You heretic. They’ll burn you at the stake before they admit there’s anything wrong about those policies.
Two points mentioned sum up why Latinos voted red this time. The first is the Democrat Party has 10% of it’s members are rich liberal left members who control the liberal media and the second is that the border is a mess. That would be enough reason for any young Latinos starting a family to look to te future and not the past.
“The overeducated classes breed people who are disgusted by American values and that conveys to voters. Working people don’t want handouts, they want prosperity and the American Dream.” In case of GB this equates to Brown, Starmer, Bliar, Thornberry, Reeves, Corbyn, Nandy et al
No discussion of the possibility that the Democrats work with or are even controlled by organised crime, especially in California.