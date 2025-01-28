Eight years later, in 2019, Perez again encountered the immigration system, when he married his sweetheart. Hailing from a village near his birthplace of Manuel Doblado, a sleepy town of 40,000 in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, he met Sofia online. It helped, too, that the pair had friends in common. For three years, he travelled to Mexico to see his wife, and later their daughter Luciana. It was very hard for him, he concedes, but even tougher on his wife. “She was very isolated.”

Eventually, Sofia and Gianna got their citizenship. Apart from his mother, waiting for a judgement from US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the family is now reunited. But that leaves an obvious question: as an illegal immigrant himself, albeit one who finally regulated his status, why is Perez sceptical of more recent arrivals? The answer, perhaps, has something to do with the way immigration policy has changed over recent years. Yes, they snuck across the border, but the Perez family earned their way later. His mother even paid for her honesty with deportation. These days, though, Perez argues the system discourages discipline. Though immigrants can expect to wait up to a decade for their asylum claims to be processed, many are eligible for federal and state funds. “In my dad’s neighbourhood,” he says, “nobody works, they don’t have jobs.”

It’s tempting to be sceptical of this rhetoric. The United States has always been built by immigrants — English, Irish, Italian — reaching the city on the hill before slamming the drawbridge behind them. Yet study the numbers and Perez does seem to have a point. From 2021 to 2023, over six million people arrived at the southern border, up from 1.7 million between 2018 and 2020. Almost half of these were released into the US pending adjudication of their asylum claims. More than that, Perez’s claims about funding do appear to jibe with the facts. In the past, undocumented immigrants were ineligible for state aid. Today, those who would have been undocumented are now asylum seekers, making them eligible for a driver’s license, work permits, and government support. Lin Manuel Miranda’s claim that “immigrants get things done” still holds true: the foreign-born work at higher rates than the native-born. But perception, especially in politics, is reality.

In short, then, “open borders” is far more than just a Right-wing talking point, something even Democrats are starting to concede. “The border is a mess,” says Adam Frisch, a candidate for Congress in Colorado. “That doesn’t make you a racist.” Will Marshall, the president and founder of the Progressive Policy Institute, makes a similar point. “Biden opened the doors to the border and [faced] a huge backlash,” he tells me. “Polls show that people believe that illegal workers depress wages. They [also] resent that they get social benefits.”

Once again, these arguments are backed by numbers. Immigration unquestionably primes economic growth — but it also depresses wages for those at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder. One study estimated this loss at nearly 10% of a low-skilled labourer’s pay. Pro-Publica reports that Perez’s resentment is common in immigrant communities across the nation. Yes, it is ironic that those who were once were undocumented feel aggrieved because the path is now easier. But progressives have a choice. They can wail and stamp their feet, or accept that many recent arrivals have visceral reactions to the immigration issue born from emotional scars. Newsflash: humans are complicated.

Nor, of course, are these sentiments limited to immigrants. In 2020, less than a quarter of voters wanted more immigration restrictions. Today, that number has jumped to 55%. As Muzaffar Chishti, a senior fellow with the Migration Policy Institute, lately admitted: “There is no constituency left in this country that favors large-scale immigration.”