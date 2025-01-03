Remember those first moments of alcohol-fuelled exhilaration when you were young? The energy rising lightly in your solar plexus and making your cheeks ache from smiling; and how time would drop away, so that there was only now, tonight, this? And what a thrill it all was? I still remember, just about. And I did so this week as I read various handwringing responses to the question of why British teenage girls are allegedly getting bladdered so often.
A new report suggests that the drinking habits of our young women outmatch those of boys here, as well as beating most teenagers in the rest of Europe. More than a third of young women in the UK reported being drunk at least twice by the age of 15, a figure only bested by the stats of young Danes, Hungarians, and Italians. In reality, teenage drinking is markedly down compared to former levels: in 2002, for instance, a staggering 41% of Scottish teenagers of both sexes apparently drank weekly. But in these health-conscious times, even moderate amounts of teen drinking are viewed as too much. A similarly disapproving conclusion was drawn by the World Health Organisation last April, though in that case, impressively, both boys and girls in the UK came out Top of the Alcopops rather than 4th.
Worried about supposed adverse effects on brain development, and trying to explain the appeal of drinking to young women in particular, commentators tend to approach the subject of teenage kicks as if observing puzzling behavioural manifestations in an alien species. Some suggest that girls are simply copying their mothers, since British women hold the dubious honour of being Europe’s biggest female binge-drinkers. Others blame intensified feelings of social anxiety post-lockdown, targeted advertising from the drinks industry towards females, and that old fallback, middle-class parents for introducing youngsters to wine too early.
Meanwhile, no one mentions the joyfully emboldened swagger of being newly out on the lash; how feelings of effervescence intermittently course through your body as you dance, flirt, smoke, or double over in hysterical mirth at someone’s stupid joke, or your own; how, in short, you feel like a sexy superhero — until you don’t. To help me remember, I still have photographs from my first ever night on the piss at a friend’s house in Edinburgh, our parents having their own party downstairs. Groups of us loll about on the floor with our mouths in perpetual motion, talking endlessly, babyfaces hectically flushed, eyes sparkling and slightly wild. Sometimes I suspect my adult drinking patterns have been chasing that sort of fabulous high ever since.
In short, few seem to remember how much fun it can be to be a drunk teenage girl (or just a drunk teenager, full stop). Unlike the discourse around male drinking, there is little mythologising of female drinking culture to leaven the relentless doom mongering. We don’t have our own Lucky Jim, Portrait of the Artist as a Young Dog, or Bertie Wooster. At a push, we have Dorothy Parker for our finer alcoholic moments and Jean Rhys for all the others.
Film and television do slightly better, with Sex and the City leading the way in glamourising cocktail consumption for a generation. But when you are a youngster constrained by licensing laws, it is all fairly irrelevant anyway: you can only dream of having wry discussions about men’s sexual prowess over several cosmopolitans in some iconic Manhattan nightspot. Along with millions of others before you under strict conditions of prohibition, the best you can do is gulp it down unadorned in a bedroom or at some wintry bus stop, discreetly and fast, and wait for those exciting sensations of warmth to start radiating outward from your core.
Cheers, Kathleen.
A thoroughly reasonable take and a fine antidote to the puritanical, pearl clutching, nanny state enabling, vapor catching scolds. Brava!
I was always oddly proud that Brits topped every bad league table for drink/drugs/sex etc, and I certainly contributed to it all while I lived at home. I always thought the other countries must have been rather boring in comparison, long may the drunkenness continue!
A brief history of my own drinking:
Being given cheeky nips of whisky from my dad’s glass when I was about 8 must have been my first taste of alcohol. I though it was exciting in an unmanageable sort of way and couldn’t imagine drinking any more than that wee smudge.
Drinking the “s–t mix” (i.e. a plastic bottle containing all manner of alcoholic beverages that some friend or other had concocted by skimming off a little from our parents’ drinks bottles, but not so much they’d notice) in some dark alleyway or in the cemetery (so respectful) of the little Yorkshire town where I went to school, thinking a) it was horrid, but b) I was cool and that this was necessary to have friends. (I also remember being very, very cold as I was busting out the classic British girl move of not wearing a coat on nights out so you didn’t have to pay for the cloakroom – if you ask me this is just as worrying a trend as the alcohol consumption.)
After I could drink legally: many, MANY Archers and lemonades. While wearing many, MANY sparkly butterfly clips in my hair: this was the late 90s after all.
First 2 years of university; did not drink a drop
Erasmus year in Munich, trying desperately to understand law lectures in German and failing. Hit the drink in response, notably cocktails and Glühwein, drunk in the smart Schwabing district and on Christmas markets respectively.
Spend rest of my 20s thinking I am a hybrid of Carrie and Miranda from SATC and drank many, many Cosmos (not in Manhattan, but in Vienna which was a good approximation, I thought)
Mid 30s; alcohol tolerance drops off a cliff.
Christmas 2024, age 42: spend a whole day in bed after consuming half a glass of Belgian beer.
THE END (maybe.)
I suspect you’ve had a few too many over the holidays Kathleen and are feeling maudlin. Oh well, god be with the good old days of a few cans with the boys, I will miss them forever.
“You’re no fun anymore.”
M. Python Esq.
Love it!
What is this, a promotion by Inbev/Diageo? A call for a national inquiry into Pakistani abuse gangs that DPPikea ignores because the victims were white? Who cares, ‘just do it’ ‘because you’re worth it’……
I can’t make head nor tail of this comment so could you explain it again? Are you complaining because young Miss Stock enjoyed a drink (presumably older Dr Stock does too but if she’s anything like me the the spirit is willing but the body isn’t as strong as it once was)?
Too much drink is too much drink no matter who’s doing it… This is not to say anyone ever deserves to get abused as a result…
And your point is?
Something I observed while living in Scotland, though it may be a general rule, is that the more uptight and restrained a culture is most of the time, the more the need to let off steam with alcohol at the weekend.
Perhaps more relaxed cultures are happier with more moderate drinking and feel less of a need to binge.