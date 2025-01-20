The wild heart of David Lynch

No doubt I was little amped up, an excitable David Lynch fan sitting down to the Pilot episode of Twin Peaks, and my slight mania may have heightened the impression, but when the opening credits started rolling my head almost exploded with how slow they were. This was prime-time, 9pm, the major America network of ABC, home of quick-beat sitcoms and frantic car-chases, and here was, by far, the slowest television I’d ever seen — a bird doing nothing on an evergreen stem, steam taking forever to exit the several chimneys of a mill, a lazy waterfall almost freezing as eerie slow-motion is imposed upon it, a glassy river barely drifting, automated sharpeners tracing the teeth of a saw-blade as if with the slow patience of an ancient craftsman, and of course the gorgeous music with its glorious slowness, every note nestled in its own little eternity. The exquisite slowness of this opening was central to it also being, and also by far, the most beautiful television I’d ever seen. Two-and-a-half minutes in and I’d already watched the slowest, most beautiful thing I’d ever seen on TV.
It was very daring, but it was more guileless than transgressive – like an elderly art buff, mistakenly given scheduling power at a network while knowing nothing of TV, bumping an episode of Friends to air some art history from Sister Wendy. It made for an alien gesture, in other words, but also a friendly one. When honouring David Lynch upon the depressing occasion of his death, you pretty much have to mention this friendliness, how likeable he was as a personality, the strange status he attained as both heir to the great surrealist director Luis Buñuel and a sort of favorite uncle of popular culture. And this guilelessness was essential to both. His whimsical sayings — suggesting in their content and delivery some hybrid of a seven-year-old boy and ninety-year-old man — traveled with the internet’s most wholesome memes. And his art sat at the heart of contemporary culture as its most searching examinations of human fallenness and depravity.
What followed those credits in the first Twin Peaks episode contains, again over a short few minutes, a quick intro to the moral and psychological methods he used in this examination, at that early stage of his career especially. It was a mixing of notes already familiar from his masterpiece Blue Velvet. There’s the macabre blue skin of the body of a murdered girl (“wrapped in plastic”). There’s the absurdist comic counterpoint — jarring and gentle at the same time — of a deputy weeping at the crime scene. There’s the unnerving erotic spillover of two authorities, a doctor and a cop, joined by men like me in the TV audience, regarding the young dead beauty, naked but for the clear plastic she’s wrapped in. And there’s Angelo Badalamenti’s lush chords rising to reinforce the genuine, powerfully conventional grief that the appearance of a dead teenage girl evokes in almost everyone.
And then, after a devastating, ingeniously elaborate scene in which the girl’s parents learn of her death without anyone actually mentioning it, there is that unparalleled hour of television’s greatest scene, which is set in the town’s high school, just after first bell. Here, where the students don’t yet know that their beautiful and presumably popular schoolmate is dead, a pretty brunette in Fifties fashions named Donna (presumably the murdered girl’s best friend) and a bug-eyed boy named James sit in their classroom, sharing uncanny looks about an empty desk, and Donna begins to cry even before their building worries are given official confirmation in a halting, lugubrious announcement by their portly school principal, which he punctuates by collapsing in climactic grief himself.
I love this high school scene so much and so personally because — in addition to its visual beauty and the unbelievable elegance of its construction — it places us for several minutes in the open, open heart of David Lynch, which was the key to his greatness as an artist. The school principal is a good figure to start with. He is a typical or perhaps archetypal school principal in that he is ridiculous, on the surface, and even as we watch him wade into a tragic and agonised ritual we’re tempted to laugh at his jowliness and awkwardness, the fat-guy textures of his voice. But, as he delivers his awful news, his status as a lower-order Lynchian grotesque becomes dramatically, emotionally central. Where they carried cruel comic accents a minute ago, his jowly face and gurgling voice now vibrate with a whole town’s pain. And his final breakdown, absurd in its visual details, is also crushing in its sadness. It’s like watching grief turn a somewhat baby-shaped man into an actual baby.
But it’s Lynch’s crying teenagers who really, beautifully show this particular genius he possessed, of letting things be as they are, their various aspects showing themselves at the same time, coaxed out by Lynch’s naive and merciless curiosity. Twin Peaks echoes Blue Velvet in its depiction of teenagers in emotional extremis. In both works, Lynch manages to let what’s ridiculous in the emotional rigours of teenagers – the showiness, the self-regarding melodrama – sit obvious at the surface while also capturing what’s powerful and profound in them. He takes those teenage feelings at face value, in both senses — how they look from the outside and how they feel to those operatically distraught teenagers, the irony in the former somehow enhancing the pathos of the latter, and vice versa. Only David Lynch could do that.
In retrospect, that early pairing of Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks looks indeed like the teenager phase of Lynch’s career, and the prominence of teenagers in them seems to explain the relative absence of the dense and challenging surrealism that would define his later works. Both Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks have a surrealist feel, and they contain surrealist scenes and moments — the greatest and most amazing being the dancing dwarf scene in Episode Three of Twin Peaks. (Amazing because the dwarf did his dancing and talking backwards in primetime, on broadcast television, when families were watching!) But they’re more likely to play with psychic contradiction directly, through those funny and unnerving juxtapositions, or wild but technically possible Freudian outbreaks of doubling and mirroring, as when Blue Velvet’s clean-cut Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan), in both bearing and character, basically becomes his evil nemesis Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper). But almost none of this teenager stuff is fully surrealist. It’s as if, in their openly hysterical natures, teenagers make surrealist methods unnecessary. It’s when people become adults, and their outer selves congeal into stable and socially consistent personas, that the psychic matter left out of or suppressed in these personas, still coursing underneath the haphazardly fashioned mask at the surface, becomes a proper object for the surrealist’s tools.
