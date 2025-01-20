The wild heart of David Lynch

But remember that the dancing dwarf scene was a dream in the sleeping head of Agent Cooper. So it, too, was technically possible. Indeed , you might even say it was realistic, in that Lynch made the most dreamlike dreams in the history of both movies and TV. And I think this — the pleasing dreamlikeness of Lynchian dreams — explains the enduring reputation of his later films, where dream logic takes over reality, often with disorienting and hideous, as well as larkish and hilarious, results. How are people still watching and enjoying a film such as Lost Highway? Even for hardcore cinephiles, the story of a man in a cell on death row simply turning into a different, somewhat younger man, and then turning back into the older man, with no explanation, should be a little too recondite for repeat viewing. But one rewatches Lynch’s films, even the later ones. This is partly because of the beauty of their individual frames and scenes. His films will go from a sequence of calculated ugliness, his camera plowing rudely through space to gather harsh high-contrast images, to some lush, noirish arrangement, everything with its own halo — furniture, lamps, Patricia Arquette gorgeously emerging from a shadow with a sad grin on her face. In every Lynch film there are shots and scenes that make you want to throw your head back and laugh at their sheer audacious beauty.

But what sustains these strange films as stories is that, while making almost no literal or narrative sense, they still kind of… make sense. They might defy, if not insult, your conscious expectations of where a story is supposed to go, but they have a way of satisfying your feeling of what’s at stake in them, the hidden forces that might be fueling their twists and turns. When some overbrimming lust or jealousy or vanity turns Lynch’s characters inside out or causes them to split in two — that is, makes them into dream versions of themselves — you go along with it, because you can feel what’s psychologically unbearable in their predicament. And when things get nutty from there, you go along with that, too, because, though there’s not a “good” explanation for what just happened, there’s usually a dream explanation for it. You can’t put your finger directly on this dream causality, usually, but you sense it’s there. In Lynch films, things and events can be patently arbitrary and yet uncanny, which for the viewer is often delightful, often a cause of laughter.

At some point while watching a Lynch work, I’m typically struck with the marvellous fact that he wrote all this down. For us in the audience, simply intuiting his uncanny linkages feels vaguely miraculous: “I don’t know how, and yet I do know how.” We couldn’t reproduce this stuff in conscious terms if we tried, much less scheme it out in the first place. And yet Lynch made whole screenplays of it. His difficult, magnificent update of Twin Peaks, Twin Peaks: The Return, has 18 episodes of it: 18 hours of it. How does one sit down and, under the full inhibitive burdens of conscious awareness, conceive and write 18 hours of fragmentary, dream-associative television narrative. (That he wrote it in collaboration with Mark Frost makes it more marvelous. How might you collaborate on these narrative turns?) This power that Lynch had to stenograph the ineffable is what I’m trying to get at when I refer to his “open, open heart”.

David Foster Wallace makes a stab at explaining this characteristic in his essay about Lynch that’s included in the collection A Supposedly Fun Thing I’ll Never Do Again. “A kind way to put it,” Wallace writes, “is that Lynch seems to be one of these people with unusual access to their own unconscious. A less kind way to put it would be that Lynch’s movies seem to be expressions of certain anxious, obsessive, fetishistic, Oedipally arrested, borderlinish parts of the director’s psyche.” And this was Wallace defending Lynch from ad hominem critiques, for which, as a writer of psychologically adventurous fiction, Wallace had a reflexive distaste. Of course, Wallace is also hedging here, giving the ad hominem readings of Lynch more than a little credit. What’s odd is that Wallace’s essay — with its queasy, anxious, self-defensive reservations about David Lynch — was written in the supposedly more freewheeling Nineties. Here in the much more censorious 21st Century, when Wallace himself has been posthumously roughed up by a much more aggressive and philistine generation of cultural commissars, the once-problematic David Lynch is widely beloved.

One reason for this is surely just Lynch being such a cool cat, such a lovely person on social media, which they didn’t have back when Wallace wrote his essay. But a lovely person is precisely what Lynch’s violent and sexually creepy and difficult films supposedly revealed him not to be. How to make sense of this? Maybe Lynch’s works were “expressions of” this loveliness after all, or maybe, at least, these works are fully consistent with the kindly fellow we came to know on the internet. I’m the last person to praise social media, but maybe in this case, through the personal exposure to David Lynch it gave people, they were able to see more clearly what was always evident in his art. He was not a wrecker or a cynic. He was not a nihilist. He was not — to borrow a phrase from Nietzsche — “anti-life”. As Wallace says, he had a “child’s” psychological and sentimental openness, but in no way was this openness — as Wallace muses it might be — “sociopathic”. Lynch said “yes” to the contradictory stuff of human life because, it seemed, he simply lacked the capacity to say “no”. His “creepiness” wasn’t just his creepiness. It was ours.

When, at the beginning of Blue Velvet, the camera moves from a stricken man lying in front of his well-tended house, inside his white picket fence, downward through the grass and into the dirt where all the hidden bugs live, it’s tempting to read this in the (over-)familiar terms of anti-bourgeois critique, and many viewers have fallen for the temptation. Blue Velvet exposes the hollowness and hypocrisy of suburban propriety! Look at the ugly reality covered over by the cheap facade! But this reading fits uneasily with the film’s resolution — the demon Frank Booth banished to Hell, the wholesome hero Jeffrey Beaumont triumphant, suburban order reassembled, with smiling families lunching together on a sunny Sunday. This is not to say that all is well — a writhing bug larva makes a heavily suggestive appearance — but that’s not because bourgeois falseness has triumphed despite its oppressive hypocrisy. It’s because all is never well, at least not entirely. There’s always a bug in there somewhere. We’ve just seen wholesome Jeffrey too easily let the evil spirit of Frank Booth enter him. We hope for the best for his future, but we’ve now seen what wholesome Jeffrey has inside him.