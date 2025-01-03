As the H-1B controversy has intensified, many Silicon Valley grandees — such as megadonor and billionaire David Sacks — have tried to defuse it by appealing to the idea of a grander common interest. Sure, maybe Silicon Valley and MAGA Main Street can’t actually agree on H-1B visas, but that has nothing to do with the issue of illegal immigration. But this framing is a sleight of hand, because both sorts of workers are essentially the same: functionally indentured servants, with very limited economic and political rights. And it is the end product here — the destruction of American living standards through the growing use of indentured foreign labour — that people are actually fed up with, not the legality or illegality of that process.

The real question here is not “does America need Einstein and Oppenheimer?” The actual core contradiction that is now tearing apart Donald Trump’s fusion of Main Street, middle-class populists on one hand, and billionaire CEOs on the other, can more succinctly be put as: “Does America need indentured labour?” Indentured labour force already exists for blue-collar work, which is why the Republican Party has never shown much interest in cracking down on large institutional employers of illegal immigrants. Now, the time has come for white-collar workers to be subjected to similar competition.

The tragedy is that the pro-H-1B faction is arguably correct, at least from their own point of view. If “America” really wants to “compete with China and Russia”, and if it really wants to “win against China”, H-1B visas are probably necessary. In this view, the expansion of all manners of legal or illegal channels of labour arbitrage is all but inevitable, and the deterioration of founding-stock American living standards is not just unavoidable, it is in fact necessary. It is necessary, because what is meant here by “America” is not a country for or by the American people. The “America” that can only “win against China” through large scale labour importation is not America the people: but America the empire.

And America today truly is an empire. If you put all the foreign military bases of China, Russia, India and Iran together, the sum total barely reaches two dozen. America, by contrast, has between 700 and 800. But it is visibly struggling to maintain those bases: its ships are rusting, its military recruitment is collapsing, its industrial base is rotten, and its finances are spiraling out of control. This effectively means that, in the natural lifecycle of empires, America is now firmly in the decline phase. That shouldn’t be controversial, especially because the amount of people who would protest that characterisation — at least off the record — inside Washington itself is very visibly dwindling.

Thus, America finds itself in the same situation as pretty much every other empire on the decline, where it becomes increasingly necessary to cannibalise the very population that served as its original creators. Take the Roman Empire, which was carried by Roman martial virtue in the beginning and ended with half-barbarian generals commanding mostly barbarian soldiers, fighting to keep “Rome” going. Stilicho, the last effective general Rome had, was executed in 408. By 410, Alaric I and his Visigoths had sacked Rome. Of course, just a few years earlier, Stilicho and Alaric had been comrades in arms inside the Roman army.

The reasons the Romans trotted out for needing Alaric were more or less the same as what you’ll find being said in America nowadays. Rome had a recruitment crisis; Romans no longer had a proper work ethic; Rome needed to attract the best and brightest (or at least the strongest and toughest) if it wanted to compete in the world. The Roman people were a spent force; to keep “their” empire going, the actual Roman people were slowly replaced piecemeal until they essentially ceased to exist.