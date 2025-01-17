“A white elephant.” “A colossal waste of money.” “A risk of carbon lock-in.” When Keir Starmer pledged £22 billion last October to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects over the next 25 years, scientists and environmentalist NGOs were wise to protest. The money, which will fund two major clusters in Merseyside and Teesside, will flow straight into the pockets of Equinor, Shell and Eni. This paradox of “green money” financing oil companies is nothing new: for decades now, fossil fuel interests hoping to slow climate action have been driving carbon capture technology.
The appeal lies in the fact that it promises to solve a rather serious problem in the current “energy transition” plan, which primarily concerns decarbonising electricity, which accounts for 40% of global emissions, and to a lesser extent heating and land transport. But when it comes to aviation, shipping, steel, cement, plastics, fertilisers, agriculture, construction and the arms industry, the prospects for decarbonisation remain remote, well beyond the 2050 Net Zero targets. Energy experts — and experts in euphemisms — sometimes describe these sectors as “hard to abate”. Faced with the predictable failure of decarbonising the economy through an “energy transition”, CCS technology has emerged as an alternative solution. It works by capturing CO2 billowing out of industrial chimneys, transporting it, and injecting it underground. Coupled with biomass electricity generation, it could theoretically pump emissions out of the atmosphere. This would mean that we could protect the climate while also using fossil fuels to produce electricity.
It all sounds miraculous, but the fact is CCS is just another polluting industry — and on top of that, it is astoundingly inefficient and difficult to scale. The amount of electricity required in the process is such that one additional power station would have to be built for every two or three power stations just to capture the emissions. And this is only the first step: all the CO2 still needs to be liquified, shipped far away and stored underground. A recent study estimates the loss of efficiency for a thermal plant equipped with CCS at 58%.
And not only does it consume a vast amount of electricity, CCS also demands a mass of public money: $8 billion in the United States by 2026 (not counting tax deductions), $5 billion in Denmark, $3 billion in France, and $2 billion in Norway. Yet the prize for big spending still goes to the British government, which is chucking subsidies at companies that profit from the fossil fuel status quo. Thanks to CCS, whole sectors of industry — from cement works to blast furnaces and power stations — can carry on as before, while their spin doctors talk emptily about the climate emergency and Net Zero.
The proponents of CCS cite the “Net-Zero” scenarios of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), which each predict that billions of tonnes of CO2 will need to be captured and stored underground in the coming century. This might suggest a bright future for carbon capture technology. Unfortunately, the reality is more complex. When it comes to CCS, it is often difficult to distinguish between neutral expertise and industrial lobbying. And there are many who argue that research into the technology is compromised by financial links to fossil lobby groups.
Carbon capture technology first emerged in the Seventies, in the oil fields of Texas. It was primarily a natural gas purification technique; the CO2 recovered from that process could then be injected into oil wells to increase their pressure. At the end of the decade, when the issue of climate change surfaced in the political arena against the backdrop of a US coal boom, carbon capture began to appear as a possible “solution” to the problem.
