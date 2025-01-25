Many reasons lie behind such historical hubris. The Greenlandic Inuits dubbed their island “The Land of Great Length”, and it’s an appellation that might apply just as well to America — a country bordering on the Allegheny mountains, the Mississippi River, and the vast swamps of Florida that was so large and diverse that it was impossible in the 18th century to envision it as any sort of union. As a result, maps became essential political tools to forge national identity in the early republic, as the secrets of mathematical surveying were known only to the settlers. Only the settlers had the power to draw those magical lines on paper. And only they, by examining their folded and coloured scraps, could define trespass or, for that matter, taxation.

Maps were in particularly high demand in 1784 when Jedidiah Morse, a Yale student in need of a little extra cash, published his first geography textbook for elementary school students — and sold out the print run. His American Geography not only became required reading at his alma mater and in every classroom in America, but a huge best-seller throughout the nation.

Morse was the first enabler of what has become MAGA dogma: “You can’t have a country without borders.” For the would-be imperialist, however, the best country of all would be one without any borders whatsoever — a sentiment that would eventually be turned into the poetic sublime by the great Transcendentalist, Walt Whitman, who famously “contained multitudes”.

“Morse was the first enabler of what has become MAGA dogma: You can’t have a country without borders.”

Global hegemony was locked into the American mind early, with generations of students consigned to memorising Morse’s geography textbooks — reprints of which were making him rich. The second edition of his opus was the two-volume American Universal Geography, expanded to 1,250 pages, featuring more than 7,000 articles that included a history of the ancient Israelites, Egyptians, and Greeks, a summary of all the earth’s climates and ethnic groups, various mathematical formulae, and a description of the creation of the universe. Name after name of mountain, town, lake, and sea fell from Morse’s imperial pen, as if he were Adam at the dawn of a new creation, at the centre of which lay America.

At Yale, Morse had snagged as his thesis adviser Professor of Theology Jonathan Edwards the Younger, son of the legendary Congregationalist minister Jonathan Edwards, whose sermon “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God” had detailed the hair-raising horrors of hell. And it turned out that geography was fertile soil for Calvinist doctrines of pre-destination, as Morse declared that climate not only decided the political but the personal. New England was a “high, hilly, and in some parts mountainous country, formed by nature to be inhabited by a hardy race of free, independent republicans”. Further south, however, the warm weather of Georgia produced “a general relaxation of the nervous system”, which, in combination with slave labour resulted in an “indolence” that was the “parent of disease”. Americans couldn’t get enough of such wisdom. Morse had made it clear: geographical determinism trumped self-determination.

One unfortunate result of this philosophy was that once America’s borders had been established, the worst threat to the country always came from within. It’s a belief that aligns well with the MAGA fear of the Deep State. Thus did Jedidiah Morse rise to a pulpit outside of Boston in 1798 and warn his congregation of those who might seek to “root out and abolish Christianity and overthrow all civil government”. “We have in truth secret enemies,” he declared, “…insinuating its members into all positions of distinction and influence, whether literary, civil, or religious.”