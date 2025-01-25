Amid all the hand-wringing about Donald Trump Making Greenland Great Again, it’s worth noting that #47 was hardly the first president to envision America as one great swath of global real estate, rightfully his. For as it turns out, imagining geography has been a longstanding American obsession.
Since the California Gold Rush of 1849, territorial expansion has been driven by a lust for minerals. And today the case is no different. As has been widely noted by the gob-struck press, Greenland conceals all sorts of big grey rocks underneath its mile-long layer of ice, within which lurk fortunes in gallium, cerium, and lanthanum — essential ingredients for iPhones, jets, and nuclear weapons. Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates have already invested untold sums in KoBold Metals, which will use AI to figure out where all those goodies are hidden. Not to mention the fresh-water riches locked in icebergs — a few of which might have come in handy during the Los Angeles fires. Poland Springs and Evian may soon face stiff competition from those massive chunks of ice, which hold one-fifth of the world’s supply of fresh water.
Yet to be honest, even before the present brouhaha, America was already brandishing its military supremacy in Greenland. For the past 60 years or so, the US has essentially ruled the frozen land from an outpost on the northwest coast, a United States Space Force base called Pituffik (in local Inuit, “the place the dogs are tied”). The natives are too busy staying alive during sunless winters to care about what goes on at the northernmost tip of their island. Just across the North Pole from Russia, Pituffik is home to a large and extended family of squadrons, satellite control networks, and ballistic missile early warning sensors.
The base was established in secret under the code name Operation Blue Jay after the Germans occupied Denmark in 1940. An armada of 120 ships, 12,000 men, and 300,000 tonnes of cargo was needed to build it, plus a brutal schedule of continuous work through the endless daylight of summer. The project was comparable to the Herculean efforts to construct the Panama Canal half a century before — yet another strip of land presently tempting MAGA.
The only hiccup in America’s show of snow-globe supremacy came in 1968, when a cabin fire doomed a B-52 bomber with four B28FI nuclear bombs on board, which crashed in Baffin Bay. The conventional explosives onboard detonated the nuclear payload, resulting in widespread radioactive contamination. The good news is that not all of the H-bombs exploded. The bad news is that one still rests at the bottom of the bay.
Not that Americans care much about radioactive fallout near the North Pole. Or popular sovereignty, for that matter. When did Americans ever shed a tear over displaced Algonquins, Comanches, or Iroquois — much less Danes, Norsemen, Paleo-Inuits, or any other Greenlander lost to frost-bitten history? Thankfully, the Trump administration already has a scheme for reparations in mind. When Don Jr showed up in the territory’s capital, Nuuk, right before his dad’s second inauguration, reports came in that the contingent had enticed a crowd of homeless people to the event with the promise of a free lunch and MAGA hats. It is unlikely that the grub was sensitive to native tastes, as Don Jr probably had no interest in suaasat, national dish of Greenland — a delectable stew that can feature seal meat, whale, caribou, or seabirds. But one 11-year-old did apparently come home to show his daddy what the nice Americans had given him as a souvenir — a $100 bill.
