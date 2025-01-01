|
Is the Tradwife just a kink? Don't underestimate the happy housewife's power

That dress. Credit: Sundress.co/Evie

January 1, 2025

Picture this. Christmas morning — my many, many rosy-cheeked children barge into the bedroom. Me and my strapping, hairy husband Brick are a bit bleary-eyed, but no matter. He can lie in. I float downstairs: around the locally felled, artisan-bauble-bedecked fir, gifts abound. I snap away at the scene for my Insta. Hashtag homemade; hashtag trad. But what’s that? Tucked away in the corner, I spy a poorly wrapped present. (Didn’t you get the memo, Brick? We’re doing gingham cloth this year.) I unwrap it gingerly, and oh sweet Jesus! It’s the Evie Magazine Raw Milkmaid Dress! “Designed in the French countryside and inspired by the hardworking dairymaids of 17th-century Europe,” the label reads. It’s handmade from “100% feminine energy” and Brick has opted for “milky white”, for that raw milkmaid realness.

By now, he has lumbered downstairs. He glances at the bundle of cream cotton, and then back up at me, a satyr-like glint in his eye. And it dawns on me: Brick did not stumble upon this dress by chance. It will have popped up on his feed alongside all those other busty farmgirls and “dream wives” he slobbers over. I inspect the neckline — yep, dangerously, immodestly low. I slip it on nevertheless, and spend the rest of the day stuffing turkeys, wrangling babies and candying yams, all while dressed as an early modern pastoral-parody wench with a heaving bosom. My Brick is in heaven…

This, I like to imagine, was Christmas for the legions of aspiring “tradwives” across the world, the dress topping all their wish lists. Evie Magazine, a Cosmopolitan for conservative babes, which specialises in articles such as “The four levels of manliness” and “15 practical ways to love your husband”, also flogs a clothing range to apparel the ideal white-bread woman. The bestselling dress has been ridiculed for its overt sexiness; its flimsy, transparent bodice has inadvertently revealed the fetish vibe that always lurked within the tradwife trend — an aesthetic which, it transpires, is just as much about male titillation as it is about “feminine energy”.

The “traditional-wife” lifestyle has recently become a cultural juggernaut. Born of the reactionary idea that women must stay at home to care for children and the household, it teenaged into an aspirational trend which involved everything the dream Fifties stay-at-home mum did plus a soupçon of farmgirl hardiness (the most viral tradwives are those who run homesteads, muddy, ruddy and graceful). In 2024, she came of age, with Mormon model Nara Smith becoming one of TikTok’s top influencers by baking in exquisite ballgowns, baby perennially on the hip. Hannah Neeleman (or “Ballerina Farm” on Instagram), then broke the internet in July. An article in The Sunday Times profiling this “queen of the tradwives” crystallised the fantasy. It kept X busy for at least two weeks, as commentators argued over whether the newspaper had unfairly implied that Neeleman was oppressed. For part of the fascination these women hold is the conviction that beneath their mild and milky exterior, torment and frustration must surely lurk. As a result, the article focused heavily on Neeleman’s pre-trad career as a ballerina at Juilliard; look what you could have been, the piece seemed to say — and you packed it all in… for this? Feminists have, after all, been trained by Betty Draper, Mrs Robinson and the Stepford wives to spy the Prozac-popping crackpot beneath the painted-on smile; exposing the tradwife’s purgatorial “real life” has become a favourite pastime of internet curtain-twitchers — not out of concern, but prurience.

But speculation that these influencers are trapped by male fantasies is all part of the grift: it is no coincidence that Neeleman wore the infamous milkmaid dress on the cover of Evie last month, with the headline “The New American Dream”. Flirting with the aesthetics of Simone de Beauvoir’s archetypal housewife — a woman condemned to “immanence”, a passive and internal state of drudgery — is a deliberate provocation by influencers like Neeleman: dressing like a milkmaid transfigures the common-or-garden microcelebrity into both a sex symbol and a challenge to modern feminism. This is the secret to their success.

Inevitably, then, pulling off the “homesteader” vibe has become the focus of a multimillion-dollar industry, with blogs and books springing up left, right and centre — well, mostly on the Right. But the guides betray an irony of this trend: the real tradwives aren’t just about frilly dresses — there is a serious and sober set of moral values at the core of trad ideology, one shot through with puritanical and paranoid beliefs about the state, Big Pharma, the food industry and so on interfering with the closed, controlled unit of the family. This, after all, is why Nara Smith spends four hours making her kids cinnamon-toast-crunch cereal from scratch. Being this evangelical takes dedication. So the delusion that young mums can dip into this aesthetic without engaging with the conservatism at its foundations is worth a lot of money.

There’s a reason that the tradwife’s appeal has endured — it has, let’s remember, been a trend for a decade or more. It’s partly because the media adores the whiff of oppression that clings to her, hence the Ballerina Farm hysteria. She is also an ideal foil for feminism — beautiful, natural and meek, she is everything conservative men love, and everything radfems hate: perfectly poised for virality. And that’s because her role as a lifestyle guru means that her actual values — though generally Mormon, conservative and modest — are mysterious and therefore intriguing. Her fans are not looking for direct precepts; being told that abortion is wrong, or that premarital sex makes you worthless, would not be appealing. Instead, they want to cosplay a nebulously traditional woman by baking rye bread in a long dress.

So, fans see what they want to see. But are tradwives really oppressed? Must we save them? I would contend that the ambient conservatism of this movement does not necessarily condemn its adherents to servitude. Women, progressive or otherwise, have long found untold and unexpected influence within conservative movements. In the 19th century, American suffragists like Frances Willard led the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, a huge organisation which successfully infiltrated the male political sphere (and ultimately met its aim of introducing prohibition). In Britain, the Women’s Institute has always epitomised “soft power”; an organisation ostensibly centred around jam and Jerusalem was, in between knocking out doilies, raising awareness of HIV and AIDS alongside the Terrence Higgins Trust in the mid-Eighties, at a time when Margaret Thatcher opposed such leaflets out of fear they would see children “read and learn of practices they never knew about”. In 2000, the WI prevailed again when it embarrassed Tony Blair with a slow hand-clap at its Triennial General Meeting. On the surface, groups like the WI are anathema to forward-looking feminism — but this snobbery ignores the transformative power of such movements, twee as they might seem.

Take the first-ever meeting of the Smisby Women’s Institute in Derbyshire, in 1935. According to its website, it involved an inspection of “rugs, basketry, embroidery, leatherwork etc” and a “very enjoyable… social half-hour playing the game ‘Do you like your neighbour’”. Quaint — but beneath the surface, an unexpected ferocity. Jane Robinson, in her history of the WI, says it “made friends of strangers, confident speakers of the shy, and skilled craftswomen of haphazard amateurs”. Feminism’s aesthetic distaste for the trappings of domesticity tends to underestimate the value of such groups. The image of the smiling housewife is a superficial fantasy which ignores the practical magic of the much-mocked knitting circle — and besides, this fantasy itself is nothing new. Many such phantasms of cheerful submission have sprung up in response to periods of fraught liberation in the past, as the Fifties housewife hoovered up the trouser-wearing home-front girl of the Forties. These fantasies are a response to the naturally creaky way progress tends to settle; Sian Norris nailed the lure of the kitchen worktop when she wrote that trad lifestyles tell women “they can give up the stresses and strains of progressive, modern society … and instead be worshipped and adored as the sacred womb”. In this fantasy, we can escape the grind of the 9 to 5 and be “applauded, adored, and revered” simply for existing. We cannot blame some women, who perhaps do not like their jobs and feel let down by our bleak modern dating culture, for yearning for simplicity. Even less should we patronise them. To use a trad-approved metaphor, it’ll all come out in the wash.

“We cannot blame some women, who perhaps do not like their jobs and feel let down by our bleak modern dating culture, for yearning for simplicity.”

With Trump back, then, this is truly the tradwife’s time to shine. Having packed out the Supreme Court with traditionalist nominations to overturn Roe v Wade in 2022, courted the anti-abortion Project 2025 and run a successful campaign spotlighting “model American families” (thank you JD Vance), the president-elect has made sure family values are back in fashion. The stage is set, as we enter 2025, for tradwife to become an “empowering” new forum. She could pivot away from pornified wenchery into a positive, collective movement, something the WI has been doing for more than a century. Though we feminists might scoff, there are things — hardiness, self-sufficiency, skill — to be learned from these women. And if we take a look at those much-mocked stay-at-home-mums who are riding the nu-Norman Rockwell wave, many of them are so successful they are out-earning their “provider” husbands.

But the danger for our modern milkmaids is the contempt in which the progressive media holds them — the obsession with their oppression, which risks driving them straight into the clutches of far-Right male fantasists. And for these men, it is a useful shortcut to subjugation. Of this route, Lauren Southern should be a cautionary tale.

We cannot, though, blame men in general for fantasising about big-breasted mummy/maiden figures; it is, after all, a way of managing anxiety about women being in positions of power: let’s remember Tony Soprano dreaming of a tender, linen-clad young mother on a breezy Sicilian afternoon, a counterpoint to his fraught relationship with the high-powered, sexy and unattainable therapist Melfi. Such wank bank material is not, in itself, noxious. The danger is that the courting of objectifying, porn-saturated and misogynistic daydreams risks trapping beleaguered mums in tight dresses and kitchens.

It’s the internet, then, and its tendency to sexualise anything on contact which means that, as with that boobalicious milkmaid dress, trad aesthetics are now at a crossroads between hardy, homespun femininity and the epitome of the sex object. To my fellow feminists, though, I’d propose that there’s nothing wrong with the former; as the new year arrives, the tradwife may, as in the conservative women’s movements that came before her, find herself in a position of great political sway. Let women embroider, for god’s sake, and dote on their hirsute husbands if they want to (in my case, dear old Brick would be getting served not homemade bread but divorce papers) — but the tradwife might well use her mettle, and increasing milky sway, to take a seat at the meticulously laid table in 2025. We should take her seriously. A feminism on the skids is one which clings to snobbery about ribbons and pinafores, and sneers at domesticity. Underestimate this happy housewife at your peril.

Poppy Sowerby is an UnHerd columnist

poppy_sowerby
44 Comments
Evan Heneghan
Evan Heneghan
2 days ago

Oh look it’s another Unherd article about feminism! I’m going to go out on a limb here Poppy and guess you haven’t got a family and children, and therefore would really not be qualified to be talking about these women’s obvious motivations.

Having children in the modern world is very hard work; we’re more isolated and alone than previous generations and because of the costs of living, many women are expected to be a mother and a full time worker and it’s incredibly hard to make it all work.

For many women, having children is one of their main life goals. Getting oneself into a position where the financial pressure is eased enough to allow a woman to be a full time mother should obviously be aspirational for many of these women.

My wife stayed at home with our children and I am incredibly grateful to her for all the hard work and sacrifice she has put into raising our children with me. Similarly, I’m confident she’s grateful to me for having been able to offer her the possibility financially and for all the hard work I’ve put in beside her. There’s no kink involved Poppy, just the realities of the real world, something I suspect you’ve been largely insulated from.

UnHerd Reader
UnHerd Reader
1 day ago
Reply to  Evan Heneghan

I’m not quite sure you read the article Evan, which is quite thought provoking and raises some good points.

The writer clearly states “ Let women embroider, for god’s sake, and dote on their hirsute husbands if they want to ”. Whilst this is not for her, she understands why some would follow a different path, also raising your point about stay at home mothers: “ For many women, having children is one of their main life goals. Getting oneself into a position where the financial pressure is eased enough to allow a woman to be a full time mother should obviously be aspirational for many of these women.”

I think it’s a well rounded piece.

Billy Bob
Billy Bob
1 day ago
Reply to  UnHerd Reader

Nuance is becoming much more rare in the comments these days unfortunately

andy young
andy young
1 day ago
Reply to  UnHerd Reader

Is that the model or the article?
Sorry. I’ll get me coat.

El Uro
El Uro
1 day ago
Reply to  UnHerd Reader

This is a bad article that shows the unjustified arrogance of a doing-nothing girl who has no idea what it means to be a woman and a mother to her children.

John Murray
John Murray
2 days ago

Women finding ways to annoy the crap out of other women by apparently doing better woman-ing than they are, while looking fabulous and dating a hotter guy, is never going to go out of fashion. Sometimes they’re the girlboss, sometimes they’re the tradwife, there is always going to be some damn thing.

Steve Jolly
Steve Jolly
1 day ago
Reply to  John Murray

I think what’s not commonly understood is how competitive women are with other women. I’ve always been struck how much further women will go to compare themselves to one another and how much deeper conflicts and rivalries between women can go. It was apparent from high school onward that women put far more of their own self worth into these comparisons and competitions than men did. They will compete over every little aspect of their lives, fashion, house, money, partners. There’s whole industries that cater to it, including magazines like Cosmo and the one mentioned in the article. There’s no male equivalent where men read about other men trying to out-‘man’ each other as it were. Men are simple. If they want to measure themselves against one another, they typically so so through direct contests: sports, games, contests, and of course plain old fights.

Richard C
Richard C
1 day ago

Entertaining for those of us who don’t regularly follow articles on feminist angst.

However, the author misses the big question here which is not whether or not the “trade wife” will gain political power and influence, it is whether or not these women are happy or not?

Ask yourself, have you ever met a true feminist who was happy or could take a joke?

Last edited 1 day ago by Richard C
Lancashire Lad
Lancashire Lad
1 day ago
Reply to  Richard C

On the contrary, the thread running throughout the article is whether the trad wife is happy or not.
Is it too much to ask that some attempt to read the article properly is undertaken before commenting?

Steve Jolly
Steve Jolly
1 day ago
Reply to  Richard C

Indeed. True the smiling happy housewife probably isn’t always smiling or happy and she might be miserable underneath the facade. Feminists don’t bother with the facade. The irony is that they’re getting what they set out to get, equality. They go to their dreary 9 to 5 jobs and get beaten down by the world and come home just as surly and tired as men in the same situation. On top of that they probably can’t find husbands and there’s a corresponding number of men who can’t find wives. We’ve now achieved equality in misery. Can’t say I blame the men talented/lucky enough to earn enough money to have a stay at home wife or the women attractive enough to ensnare such men. Seems like they both come out winners in this deal, equal or not. Yet another triumph of pragmatism over principle I suppose.

6
Billy Bob
Billy Bob
1 day ago

All the online b***ocks is just cosplay. There are no doubt some housewives who are happy with their lot (and a good few that also hate it) but let’s be honest it’s a lifestyle that’s unobtainable for most young families. Most can barely afford to get by with two full incomes, let alone on a single one.
I’d imagine the tradwife wouldn’t be as much fun if the husband earns a bog standard wage and you can’t afford to go out for endless coffees or buy all the fancy ingredients to bake pretentious snacks

Andrew Boughton
Andrew Boughton
1 day ago
Reply to  Billy Bob

The core assumptions of 19th and earlier 20th century feminism were, in this regard at least, considered a bit of a joke by the real working classes, for whom they were a hopeless fantasy on so many levels.

David Morley
David Morley
1 day ago
Reply to  Andrew Boughton

Selling the possibility of working in a factory or mill must have been a hard sell to women who already worked in factories. Increased wages for their husbands must have looked a lot more attractive.

Dominic S
Dominic S
1 day ago
Reply to  Billy Bob

Sadly the economic direction the West has been taken in demands two salaries to live in a reasonable manner. This means that instead of doing what God intended, and bringing up the children within the family, the child-rearing is passed on to the state – which then brainwashes them to go further along the same direction. All is, meanwhile, sold as a great lifestyle – even though no-one actually benefits.

David Morley
David Morley
1 day ago
Reply to  Billy Bob

Not as much fun for the husband either if there are real costs to pay and no inflated wage to pay it. If she’s into the lifestyle, but he only tolerates it for her sake, he must feel pretty resentful when there is no money for holidays and the like.

David McKee
David McKee
2 days ago

This is a balanced piece, which describes a very American trend. A recent play looked at this in a critical but sympathetic way: “Home, I’m Darling” by Laura Wade (2018).

Ultimately, the matter will be decided by economics. If hubby is loaded, you’re in with a shout. If not (the vast majority), forget it. Even so, elements might catch on. A revitalised Women’s Institute would be an unalloyed good for modern society.

Brendan O'Leary
Brendan O'Leary
1 day ago
Reply to  David McKee

If nothing else, we’d all get better scones.

David Morley
David Morley
1 day ago

Very entertaining piece.

In so far as this is a “fetish”, is it not a female rather than a male one? Those trad wives who enjoy playing dress up (and it’s not all of them) seem to do it for their own pleasure rather than that of their husbands. It’s their “thing”.

And, in general, isn’t the movement largely female led? Men are doubtless enjoying their wives playing a submissive role (where they really are, and where they can afford a stay at home mum) but one feels that they are actually along for the ride rather than leading things.

Rob N
Rob N
1 day ago
Reply to  David Morley

Needn’t be anything submissive in being a tradwife. Recognising one’s interests, strengths and those of your spouse seems sensible and proactive to me. And nothing boring about caring child rearing. It is THE most important role any of us will have in our life {as long as we are lucky enough to be able to avoid a struggle for basic survival}

Katharine Eyre
Katharine Eyre
1 day ago

I think the reason why the TradWife movement continues to weigh on my mind is because it makes me wonder to what extent the feminism and vision of female life success I was sold when growing up in the 80s and 90s was a crock of the proverbial.
[Spoiler: partly.]

David Morley
David Morley
1 day ago
Reply to  Katharine Eyre

I think the plain fact is that most women were no more consulted on this than men were. A tiny minority simply decided they knew best. Whether it has really made us all happier is another question.

Andrew Boughton
Andrew Boughton
1 day ago

Not sure why the clinging ‘whiff of opression’ might appeal to the media stories about tradwives, or their ‘conservative’ husbands, but in the endless feminist monologue, no one ever seems to have asked men what they “really want.” It’s just assumed they crave a vacuous, unsatisfied, barefoot and pregnant, stunningly boring stay-at-home wife merely so they can bully and oppress her, as the plaything of their slobbering, insecure Neanderthal personality, or in latter-day parlence, ‘coerce’. Really? Why wouldn’t any man vastly prefer a partner they could genuinely respect, like and admire, fulfilled and interesting in her career? You know, the kind of achievement a wife might admire in her husband, if it weren’t that he invariably used it as a primitive club to beat her with? A woman who would not banish her husband to eternal work-slavery? Jeeze. Talk about oppression. Why is it a concept that can only cut one way? Oh yes! Because men are retarted monsters, and historical materialism fills in the rest. It’s obvious. So why even ask them what they want? It’s an irrelevant, redundant question.

Last edited 1 day ago by Andrew Boughton
David Morley
David Morley
1 day ago
Reply to  Andrew Boughton

I guess men don’t get asked because they ain’t gonna get! Imagine presenting the missus with your preferred lifestyle (seen on line) packing in your job, and expecting her to fund it.

J Dunne
J Dunne
1 day ago
Reply to  Andrew Boughton

I don’t think I’ve ever encountered a feminist who actually understands men. Their starting point is always to assume that men’s number one priority is to oppress and have control over women. Utter cranks the lot of them.

Hugh Bryant
Hugh Bryant
1 day ago

Another article written about people who only exist online as if they’re real.

Next time, how about you get off your laptop and go find some real people to write about?

Warren Trees
Warren Trees
1 day ago
Reply to  Hugh Bryant

Truth of all truths in our day.

Paul MacDonnell
Paul MacDonnell
2 days ago

Good article. Though if anyone wants to spearhead a campaign against the unthinking use of the word “reactionary” then count me in.

laurence scaduto
laurence scaduto
1 day ago

There is a power dynamic between the sexes in almost all mammals. We humans have always had some fun with that; tales of misdeeds, misunderstandings, cross dressing, diabolical plots gone awry, etc. abound. “Unacceptable” behaviors are endlessly popular, usually with a few curtain-twitchers thrown in for comic effect. This is just the way or minds work. The sincerely critical, church-lady types and internet scolds are just lacking in social graces. But that’s their loss, not ours.
(For all I know other mammals might be the same. Maybe there are feminist whales swimming around, singing “Ooo, don’t tell anyone, but I love it when he calls me names!” Or bulls, grinning “When she stops telling me she ‘hates!’ me, that’s when I’ll have something to worry about.”)
There’s real change in the air for the first time in years. It would be a good time for all of us to stop gnawing at each other over silly things that really aren’t any of our business.

Last edited 1 day ago by laurence scaduto
David Morley
David Morley
1 day ago
Reply to  laurence scaduto

Maybe there are feminist whales swimming around

Killer whales!

Carissa Pavlica
Carissa Pavlica
1 day ago

Yes, a “tradwife” is a kink. And anyone who believes “influencers” represent anything other than themselves is an embarrassment. However, a woman who prefers to stay home to raise her family, cooking healthy meals and caring for them in a traditional way while maintaining her agency because it is all her desire to do it is not a kink. The odds that women does it in a ball gown or dressing as a milkmaid are slim. Get off of TikTok instead of getting off on it. There. That’s a good new year resolution.

Steve Jolly
Steve Jolly
1 day ago

I contest the notion that women have such diminished agency that they need to be ‘saved’ from these exploitative relationships, if that’s truly what they are. Maybe, I dunno, some ladies like feeling pretty and desirable and having their husband ogle them. Maybe some of them would rather be married to a high earner and focus their efforts on house and children rather than participate in the 9 to 5 rat race like the rest of us. Should they be penalized for making their own life choices? Seems like a live and let live situation to me. Why do so many women feel the need to question the life choices of other women? I don’t understand why people should be meddling in other peoples’ personal lives, but I’m just a man what do I know?

Alex Lekas
Alex Lekas
1 day ago

Having lived long enough to have watched the first wave of feminism play out, I believe the point was for women to have choices and free will in mapping out their lives. There was no requirement that the masses approve of those choices, with or without the milkmaid dress.

UnHerd Reader
UnHerd Reader
1 day ago

Is it not mostly about making money online ? A kind of only fans for conservatives. And then yeah you can afford to stay at home and make homemade food . Coz your making more money from it. These women are not financially dependend on men. They probably make most of the money. More tradewife then tradwife id say

John Galt
John Galt
1 day ago

Here’s what people don’t understand about the tradwife, it isn’t about being submissive or subservient to a husband it is about realizing women and men have separate but complimentary roles and that both spouses need each other.

I have what many consider a trad marriage, I work, my wife stays at home with our 4 little children, and she makes me lunch because she’s the best. But that doesn’t mean she is subservient, and that we don’t rely on each other. I do sleep in most Sunday mornings before church, because I let my wife sleep in on Saturday mornings and I get up and play with the kids and make breakfast.

Lately I’ve had some additional professional responsibilities that have required more of my attention and thus my wife has shouldered a greater burden of the domestic duties, which is balanced out when she wanted to perform in a local theater production which required lots of time, and so I spent many afternoons getting of early taking care of our home life.

My wifes primary responsibility is to nurture and care for the children while my primary responsibilities are to provide for the necessities of life and protect my family. However we also recognize we are obligated to help one another in our duties as equal partners.

It isn’t perfect and we have struggles and challenges, and disagreements, but it brings a security and peace and joy and fulfillment that seems to surpass a lot of things.

Paul Airey
Paul Airey
1 day ago

Unfortunately our Poppy is rather dim. She would probably benefit from fresh air and exercise.
Most men would just pull the string on “that dress” to free those melons until the time they start to be low hanging fruit.

Josef Švejk
Josef Švejk
2 days ago

Good one Poppy. No comment from me nor Brick in all likelihood. We will enjoy our fantasies while we can.

Warren Trees
Warren Trees
1 day ago

LOL. Every tradwife I know is over the top happy, and smiling constantly. But all I see is misery and depression in the faces of the so called Feminazi’s, who deplore a woman who chooses happiness over misery. Good to see Poppy acknowledging this.

Last edited 1 day ago by Warren Trees
Ray Andrews
Ray Andrews
1 day ago

There will never be an end to feminist navel gazing will there? They will always be able to find something to help themselves feel sorry for themselves.

michael harris
michael harris
1 day ago

We live in a world (the Western one) where life expectancy has doubled in the last two centuries. And what have the extra years been put to? Four years and then some of ‘higher education’, ten plus years of retirement. A few more years of being ‘cared’ for. This being for men.
For women the drive to produce many children has been eliminated by better medical practices as has the risk in birthing them. Those years are now given to college and career. Followed all too often by a frantic race to have kid(s) before it’s too late. Or an attempt to have it all at once which relies on lots of money and lots of (immigrant) help.
But there are many more years of life available than in Victorian times. Why not reverse the order of college, career, family? For men and women? Leave school, marry, have kids, go to college part time then full time, choose a career path, work until you can no longer stick it, have a short retirement and pass on?
Only those who work hard physical tasks need or should enjoy the kind of long open-ended retirement on offer at present, which is financially unsustainable and given out unfairly to the best connected politically, public sector administrators.

Peter Johnson
Peter Johnson
1 day ago

The back to the land fantasy is nothing new. Hippies did in droves. Many men (including this one) fantasize about owning a big piece of rural land, using heavy machinery on it, and being competent in the physical world. If someone wants to throw a supermodel wife in a pretty dress into the mix – who is going to complain? Many women also have the same fantasy – although without someone who looks like me as the husband figure. Poppy tries to be balanced here but I do think that feminists are very threatened by the reality that many women would stay at home with the kids if they could. I know from talking to other school parents that many families make huge financial sacrifices to make this happen. I was really surprised to find out that there are still man many stay at home moms in my very expensive city. Women are also more mimetic than men, so there very well could be tipping point effect if enough young women chose this path. I saw Eva Vladerbroek…. posting about being in Evie magazine, and although she is beautiful I couldn’t figure out how a pregnant conservative was ever allowed in a woman’s magazine. Now it makes sense. I think is great that there is an alternate magazine to offer a counterpoint to Cosmo’s vision of a fantasy lifestyle for young women.

Chuck Burns
Chuck Burns
1 day ago

Feminism is on the skids because it doesn’t practice Live and Let Live. You can continue to underestimate the happy housewife but where has that got you? I enjoyed the article.

Paul pmr
Paul pmr
1 day ago

…an aesthetic which…just as much about male titillation as it is about “feminine energy”.
That aesthetic is, er, human nature…

Renato Johnsson
Renato Johnsson
1 day ago

I’m not a fan of Poppy but after reading that I thought “that’s not bad at all” I liked the ambivalent tone and her particular perspective was illuminating. I enjoy her ‘outsider’ voice on unherd

Mark Royster
Mark Royster
1 day ago

The future belongs to men and women who simply enjoy themselves and each other, enjoy sex, and enjoy children. Why so difficult and complicated? Life!

