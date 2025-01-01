Picture this. Christmas morning — my many, many rosy-cheeked children barge into the bedroom. Me and my strapping, hairy husband Brick are a bit bleary-eyed, but no matter. He can lie in. I float downstairs: around the locally felled, artisan-bauble-bedecked fir, gifts abound. I snap away at the scene for my Insta. Hashtag homemade; hashtag trad. But what’s that? Tucked away in the corner, I spy a poorly wrapped present. (Didn’t you get the memo, Brick? We’re doing gingham cloth this year.) I unwrap it gingerly, and oh sweet Jesus! It’s the Evie Magazine Raw Milkmaid Dress! “Designed in the French countryside and inspired by the hardworking dairymaids of 17th-century Europe,” the label reads. It’s handmade from “100% feminine energy” and Brick has opted for “milky white”, for that raw milkmaid realness.
By now, he has lumbered downstairs. He glances at the bundle of cream cotton, and then back up at me, a satyr-like glint in his eye. And it dawns on me: Brick did not stumble upon this dress by chance. It will have popped up on his feed alongside all those other busty farmgirls and “dream wives” he slobbers over. I inspect the neckline — yep, dangerously, immodestly low. I slip it on nevertheless, and spend the rest of the day stuffing turkeys, wrangling babies and candying yams, all while dressed as an early modern pastoral-parody wench with a heaving bosom. My Brick is in heaven…
This, I like to imagine, was Christmas for the legions of aspiring “tradwives” across the world, the dress topping all their wish lists. Evie Magazine, a Cosmopolitan for conservative babes, which specialises in articles such as “The four levels of manliness” and “15 practical ways to love your husband”, also flogs a clothing range to apparel the ideal white-bread woman. The bestselling dress has been ridiculed for its overt sexiness; its flimsy, transparent bodice has inadvertently revealed the fetish vibe that always lurked within the tradwife trend — an aesthetic which, it transpires, is just as much about male titillation as it is about “feminine energy”.
The “traditional-wife” lifestyle has recently become a cultural juggernaut. Born of the reactionary idea that women must stay at home to care for children and the household, it teenaged into an aspirational trend which involved everything the dream Fifties stay-at-home mum did plus a soupçon of farmgirl hardiness (the most viral tradwives are those who run homesteads, muddy, ruddy and graceful). In 2024, she came of age, with Mormon model Nara Smith becoming one of TikTok’s top influencers by baking in exquisite ballgowns, baby perennially on the hip. Hannah Neeleman (or “Ballerina Farm” on Instagram), then broke the internet in July. An article in The Sunday Times profiling this “queen of the tradwives” crystallised the fantasy. It kept X busy for at least two weeks, as commentators argued over whether the newspaper had unfairly implied that Neeleman was oppressed. For part of the fascination these women hold is the conviction that beneath their mild and milky exterior, torment and frustration must surely lurk. As a result, the article focused heavily on Neeleman’s pre-trad career as a ballerina at Juilliard; look what you could have been, the piece seemed to say — and you packed it all in… for this? Feminists have, after all, been trained by Betty Draper, Mrs Robinson and the Stepford wives to spy the Prozac-popping crackpot beneath the painted-on smile; exposing the tradwife’s purgatorial “real life” has become a favourite pastime of internet curtain-twitchers — not out of concern, but prurience.
But speculation that these influencers are trapped by male fantasies is all part of the grift: it is no coincidence that Neeleman wore the infamous milkmaid dress on the cover of Evie last month, with the headline “The New American Dream”. Flirting with the aesthetics of Simone de Beauvoir’s archetypal housewife — a woman condemned to “immanence”, a passive and internal state of drudgery — is a deliberate provocation by influencers like Neeleman: dressing like a milkmaid transfigures the common-or-garden microcelebrity into both a sex symbol and a challenge to modern feminism. This is the secret to their success.
Inevitably, then, pulling off the “homesteader” vibe has become the focus of a multimillion-dollar industry, with blogs and books springing up left, right and centre — well, mostly on the Right. But the guides betray an irony of this trend: the real tradwives aren’t just about frilly dresses — there is a serious and sober set of moral values at the core of trad ideology, one shot through with puritanical and paranoid beliefs about the state, Big Pharma, the food industry and so on interfering with the closed, controlled unit of the family. This, after all, is why Nara Smith spends four hours making her kids cinnamon-toast-crunch cereal from scratch. Being this evangelical takes dedication. So the delusion that young mums can dip into this aesthetic without engaging with the conservatism at its foundations is worth a lot of money.
Oh look it’s another Unherd article about feminism! I’m going to go out on a limb here Poppy and guess you haven’t got a family and children, and therefore would really not be qualified to be talking about these women’s obvious motivations.
Having children in the modern world is very hard work; we’re more isolated and alone than previous generations and because of the costs of living, many women are expected to be a mother and a full time worker and it’s incredibly hard to make it all work.
For many women, having children is one of their main life goals. Getting oneself into a position where the financial pressure is eased enough to allow a woman to be a full time mother should obviously be aspirational for many of these women.
My wife stayed at home with our children and I am incredibly grateful to her for all the hard work and sacrifice she has put into raising our children with me. Similarly, I’m confident she’s grateful to me for having been able to offer her the possibility financially and for all the hard work I’ve put in beside her. There’s no kink involved Poppy, just the realities of the real world, something I suspect you’ve been largely insulated from.
I’m not quite sure you read the article Evan, which is quite thought provoking and raises some good points.
The writer clearly states “ Let women embroider, for god’s sake, and dote on their hirsute husbands if they want to ”. Whilst this is not for her, she understands why some would follow a different path, also raising your point about stay at home mothers: “ For many women, having children is one of their main life goals. Getting oneself into a position where the financial pressure is eased enough to allow a woman to be a full time mother should obviously be aspirational for many of these women.”
I think it’s a well rounded piece.
Nuance is becoming much more rare in the comments these days unfortunately
Is that the model or the article?
Sorry. I’ll get me coat.
This is a bad article that shows the unjustified arrogance of a doing-nothing girl who has no idea what it means to be a woman and a mother to her children.
Women finding ways to annoy the crap out of other women by apparently doing better woman-ing than they are, while looking fabulous and dating a hotter guy, is never going to go out of fashion. Sometimes they’re the girlboss, sometimes they’re the tradwife, there is always going to be some damn thing.
I think what’s not commonly understood is how competitive women are with other women. I’ve always been struck how much further women will go to compare themselves to one another and how much deeper conflicts and rivalries between women can go. It was apparent from high school onward that women put far more of their own self worth into these comparisons and competitions than men did. They will compete over every little aspect of their lives, fashion, house, money, partners. There’s whole industries that cater to it, including magazines like Cosmo and the one mentioned in the article. There’s no male equivalent where men read about other men trying to out-‘man’ each other as it were. Men are simple. If they want to measure themselves against one another, they typically so so through direct contests: sports, games, contests, and of course plain old fights.
Entertaining for those of us who don’t regularly follow articles on feminist angst.
However, the author misses the big question here which is not whether or not the “trade wife” will gain political power and influence, it is whether or not these women are happy or not?
Ask yourself, have you ever met a true feminist who was happy or could take a joke?
On the contrary, the thread running throughout the article is whether the trad wife is happy or not.
Is it too much to ask that some attempt to read the article properly is undertaken before commenting?
Indeed. True the smiling happy housewife probably isn’t always smiling or happy and she might be miserable underneath the facade. Feminists don’t bother with the facade. The irony is that they’re getting what they set out to get, equality. They go to their dreary 9 to 5 jobs and get beaten down by the world and come home just as surly and tired as men in the same situation. On top of that they probably can’t find husbands and there’s a corresponding number of men who can’t find wives. We’ve now achieved equality in misery. Can’t say I blame the men talented/lucky enough to earn enough money to have a stay at home wife or the women attractive enough to ensnare such men. Seems like they both come out winners in this deal, equal or not. Yet another triumph of pragmatism over principle I suppose.
All the online b***ocks is just cosplay. There are no doubt some housewives who are happy with their lot (and a good few that also hate it) but let’s be honest it’s a lifestyle that’s unobtainable for most young families. Most can barely afford to get by with two full incomes, let alone on a single one.
I’d imagine the tradwife wouldn’t be as much fun if the husband earns a bog standard wage and you can’t afford to go out for endless coffees or buy all the fancy ingredients to bake pretentious snacks
The core assumptions of 19th and earlier 20th century feminism were, in this regard at least, considered a bit of a joke by the real working classes, for whom they were a hopeless fantasy on so many levels.
Selling the possibility of working in a factory or mill must have been a hard sell to women who already worked in factories. Increased wages for their husbands must have looked a lot more attractive.
Sadly the economic direction the West has been taken in demands two salaries to live in a reasonable manner. This means that instead of doing what God intended, and bringing up the children within the family, the child-rearing is passed on to the state – which then brainwashes them to go further along the same direction. All is, meanwhile, sold as a great lifestyle – even though no-one actually benefits.
Not as much fun for the husband either if there are real costs to pay and no inflated wage to pay it. If she’s into the lifestyle, but he only tolerates it for her sake, he must feel pretty resentful when there is no money for holidays and the like.
This is a balanced piece, which describes a very American trend. A recent play looked at this in a critical but sympathetic way: “Home, I’m Darling” by Laura Wade (2018).
Ultimately, the matter will be decided by economics. If hubby is loaded, you’re in with a shout. If not (the vast majority), forget it. Even so, elements might catch on. A revitalised Women’s Institute would be an unalloyed good for modern society.
If nothing else, we’d all get better scones.
Very entertaining piece.
In so far as this is a “fetish”, is it not a female rather than a male one? Those trad wives who enjoy playing dress up (and it’s not all of them) seem to do it for their own pleasure rather than that of their husbands. It’s their “thing”.
And, in general, isn’t the movement largely female led? Men are doubtless enjoying their wives playing a submissive role (where they really are, and where they can afford a stay at home mum) but one feels that they are actually along for the ride rather than leading things.
Needn’t be anything submissive in being a tradwife. Recognising one’s interests, strengths and those of your spouse seems sensible and proactive to me. And nothing boring about caring child rearing. It is THE most important role any of us will have in our life {as long as we are lucky enough to be able to avoid a struggle for basic survival}
I think the reason why the TradWife movement continues to weigh on my mind is because it makes me wonder to what extent the feminism and vision of female life success I was sold when growing up in the 80s and 90s was a crock of the proverbial.
[Spoiler: partly.]
I think the plain fact is that most women were no more consulted on this than men were. A tiny minority simply decided they knew best. Whether it has really made us all happier is another question.
Not sure why the clinging ‘whiff of opression’ might appeal to the media stories about tradwives, or their ‘conservative’ husbands, but in the endless feminist monologue, no one ever seems to have asked men what they “really want.” It’s just assumed they crave a vacuous, unsatisfied, barefoot and pregnant, stunningly boring stay-at-home wife merely so they can bully and oppress her, as the plaything of their slobbering, insecure Neanderthal personality, or in latter-day parlence, ‘coerce’. Really? Why wouldn’t any man vastly prefer a partner they could genuinely respect, like and admire, fulfilled and interesting in her career? You know, the kind of achievement a wife might admire in her husband, if it weren’t that he invariably used it as a primitive club to beat her with? A woman who would not banish her husband to eternal work-slavery? Jeeze. Talk about oppression. Why is it a concept that can only cut one way? Oh yes! Because men are retarted monsters, and historical materialism fills in the rest. It’s obvious. So why even ask them what they want? It’s an irrelevant, redundant question.
I guess men don’t get asked because they ain’t gonna get! Imagine presenting the missus with your preferred lifestyle (seen on line) packing in your job, and expecting her to fund it.
I don’t think I’ve ever encountered a feminist who actually understands men. Their starting point is always to assume that men’s number one priority is to oppress and have control over women. Utter cranks the lot of them.
Another article written about people who only exist online as if they’re real.
Next time, how about you get off your laptop and go find some real people to write about?
Truth of all truths in our day.
Good article. Though if anyone wants to spearhead a campaign against the unthinking use of the word “reactionary” then count me in.
There is a power dynamic between the sexes in almost all mammals. We humans have always had some fun with that; tales of misdeeds, misunderstandings, cross dressing, diabolical plots gone awry, etc. abound. “Unacceptable” behaviors are endlessly popular, usually with a few curtain-twitchers thrown in for comic effect. This is just the way or minds work. The sincerely critical, church-lady types and internet scolds are just lacking in social graces. But that’s their loss, not ours.
(For all I know other mammals might be the same. Maybe there are feminist whales swimming around, singing “Ooo, don’t tell anyone, but I love it when he calls me names!” Or bulls, grinning “When she stops telling me she ‘hates!’ me, that’s when I’ll have something to worry about.”)
There’s real change in the air for the first time in years. It would be a good time for all of us to stop gnawing at each other over silly things that really aren’t any of our business.
Killer whales!
Yes, a “tradwife” is a kink. And anyone who believes “influencers” represent anything other than themselves is an embarrassment. However, a woman who prefers to stay home to raise her family, cooking healthy meals and caring for them in a traditional way while maintaining her agency because it is all her desire to do it is not a kink. The odds that women does it in a ball gown or dressing as a milkmaid are slim. Get off of TikTok instead of getting off on it. There. That’s a good new year resolution.
I contest the notion that women have such diminished agency that they need to be ‘saved’ from these exploitative relationships, if that’s truly what they are. Maybe, I dunno, some ladies like feeling pretty and desirable and having their husband ogle them. Maybe some of them would rather be married to a high earner and focus their efforts on house and children rather than participate in the 9 to 5 rat race like the rest of us. Should they be penalized for making their own life choices? Seems like a live and let live situation to me. Why do so many women feel the need to question the life choices of other women? I don’t understand why people should be meddling in other peoples’ personal lives, but I’m just a man what do I know?
Having lived long enough to have watched the first wave of feminism play out, I believe the point was for women to have choices and free will in mapping out their lives. There was no requirement that the masses approve of those choices, with or without the milkmaid dress.
Is it not mostly about making money online ? A kind of only fans for conservatives. And then yeah you can afford to stay at home and make homemade food . Coz your making more money from it. These women are not financially dependend on men. They probably make most of the money. More tradewife then tradwife id say
Here’s what people don’t understand about the tradwife, it isn’t about being submissive or subservient to a husband it is about realizing women and men have separate but complimentary roles and that both spouses need each other.
I have what many consider a trad marriage, I work, my wife stays at home with our 4 little children, and she makes me lunch because she’s the best. But that doesn’t mean she is subservient, and that we don’t rely on each other. I do sleep in most Sunday mornings before church, because I let my wife sleep in on Saturday mornings and I get up and play with the kids and make breakfast.
Lately I’ve had some additional professional responsibilities that have required more of my attention and thus my wife has shouldered a greater burden of the domestic duties, which is balanced out when she wanted to perform in a local theater production which required lots of time, and so I spent many afternoons getting of early taking care of our home life.
My wifes primary responsibility is to nurture and care for the children while my primary responsibilities are to provide for the necessities of life and protect my family. However we also recognize we are obligated to help one another in our duties as equal partners.
It isn’t perfect and we have struggles and challenges, and disagreements, but it brings a security and peace and joy and fulfillment that seems to surpass a lot of things.
Unfortunately our Poppy is rather dim. She would probably benefit from fresh air and exercise.
Most men would just pull the string on “that dress” to free those melons until the time they start to be low hanging fruit.
Good one Poppy. No comment from me nor Brick in all likelihood. We will enjoy our fantasies while we can.
LOL. Every tradwife I know is over the top happy, and smiling constantly. But all I see is misery and depression in the faces of the so called Feminazi’s, who deplore a woman who chooses happiness over misery. Good to see Poppy acknowledging this.
There will never be an end to feminist navel gazing will there? They will always be able to find something to help themselves feel sorry for themselves.
We live in a world (the Western one) where life expectancy has doubled in the last two centuries. And what have the extra years been put to? Four years and then some of ‘higher education’, ten plus years of retirement. A few more years of being ‘cared’ for. This being for men.
For women the drive to produce many children has been eliminated by better medical practices as has the risk in birthing them. Those years are now given to college and career. Followed all too often by a frantic race to have kid(s) before it’s too late. Or an attempt to have it all at once which relies on lots of money and lots of (immigrant) help.
But there are many more years of life available than in Victorian times. Why not reverse the order of college, career, family? For men and women? Leave school, marry, have kids, go to college part time then full time, choose a career path, work until you can no longer stick it, have a short retirement and pass on?
Only those who work hard physical tasks need or should enjoy the kind of long open-ended retirement on offer at present, which is financially unsustainable and given out unfairly to the best connected politically, public sector administrators.
The back to the land fantasy is nothing new. Hippies did in droves. Many men (including this one) fantasize about owning a big piece of rural land, using heavy machinery on it, and being competent in the physical world. If someone wants to throw a supermodel wife in a pretty dress into the mix – who is going to complain? Many women also have the same fantasy – although without someone who looks like me as the husband figure. Poppy tries to be balanced here but I do think that feminists are very threatened by the reality that many women would stay at home with the kids if they could. I know from talking to other school parents that many families make huge financial sacrifices to make this happen. I was really surprised to find out that there are still man many stay at home moms in my very expensive city. Women are also more mimetic than men, so there very well could be tipping point effect if enough young women chose this path. I saw Eva Vladerbroek…. posting about being in Evie magazine, and although she is beautiful I couldn’t figure out how a pregnant conservative was ever allowed in a woman’s magazine. Now it makes sense. I think is great that there is an alternate magazine to offer a counterpoint to Cosmo’s vision of a fantasy lifestyle for young women.
Feminism is on the skids because it doesn’t practice Live and Let Live. You can continue to underestimate the happy housewife but where has that got you? I enjoyed the article.
…an aesthetic which…just as much about male titillation as it is about “feminine energy”.
That aesthetic is, er, human nature…
I’m not a fan of Poppy but after reading that I thought “that’s not bad at all” I liked the ambivalent tone and her particular perspective was illuminating. I enjoy her ‘outsider’ voice on unherd
The future belongs to men and women who simply enjoy themselves and each other, enjoy sex, and enjoy children. Why so difficult and complicated? Life!