In time, this scientific revolution would be hijacked by quack doctors, sea-moss-gel addicted yogis, and hippy-dippy acupuncturists. The supplement industry was unleashed in all its herbal glory in 1994 thanks to the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act, which saw the FDA at long last bend to the will of supplement manufacturers, trade associations, politicians, and the public at large. From then on, supplements were regulated not as drugs, but as foods. The FDA would no longer be required to check the safety and effectiveness of dietary supplements before they hit the market. Since then, the number of products available has expanded twenty-fold.

In America, the world’s most gut-centric country, where food fads, food taboos, and food fetishes have mesmerised the population ever since the first malnourished Pilgrims clambered off the Mayflower, got down on their knees, and rejoiced that at long last they might detox from the fleshpots of Europe, the horror of unbalanced digestive circulations has been perceived as the greatest threat to our vaunted self-reliance. No wonder, then, that the key to American puissance has long been considered a probiotics of the body politic. As 19th-century philosopher Henry David Thoreau noted in his conclusion to Life Without Principle: “Not only individuals, but States, have thus a confirmed dyspepsia… Why should we not meet, not always as dyspeptics, to tell our bad dreams, but sometimes as eupeptics, to congratulate each other on the ever glorious morning?”

A belief in miracle vitamins and supplements may then be the ultimate expression of American optimism, which explains the vast political appeal of eupepsia, no matter what the cost. It is understandable that we pop pills. The majority of Americans do it, every day.

That said, take care when choosing your panacea. The next time you contemplate a hit of collagen-spiked youth serum, it might be wise to recall the tale of those 19th-century Jesuit missionaries who made their way through the verdant passes of the Himalayas in order to bring Christ to the pagan natives. Their destination came to an end when they discovered a cornucopia of multicoloured powders and hand-fashioned pills in local markets — clearly the secret to health and happiness immortalised in novels such as Lost Horizon. The Mongols consumed these strange supplements as sacred snuff, still others as a rare condiment sprinkled over the barbecued yak, and the missionaries were all in until one of them happened to discover the source: the dried and pulverised excreta of the Grand Lama.