Little did I know when I started on my health regime of Flintstones vitamins, a chewable C and two daily doses of Sancerre that I was partaking in a nearly half-trillion-dollar global market, the tentacles of which have now lured Trump-adjacent grifters into its grasp. Turns out the world’s appetite for meat, gasoline and YouTube is nothing compared to its desire for dandelion, milk thistle, and shark cartilage, among other vitamins, supplements, and neutraceuticals.
The President of the United States was himself an early adopter of the vitamins and supplement boondoggle. In 2009, he began selling personalised vitamins through The Trump Network. One deal included a plastic cup with a yellow screw top — the hitch being that prospective buyers of secret elixirs had to submit some urine, a little blood (rather generously, the kit included a bandaid), and a loogi of spittle in order for the analysis to proceed, all for a mere $139.95. Other early Trump vitamin “Essentials” included “Snazzle Snaxxs” for kids and “Supreme Greens”, which unfortunately ended up in a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit for its false claim of curing cancer.
Over the years, grifters of all shapes and sizes have jumped on the vitamin and supplement bandwagon, leveraging a plethora of falsified data to sell tablets, capsules, and powders that are for the most part nothing but gelatin, glucose syrup, and corn starch. It was only natural for MAGA to join the fray. A great many staff in the incoming Trump Administration, and those adjacent, are now hawking vitamins, including Dr Janette Nesheiwat (Trump’s pick for surgeon general), Kash Patel (his pick to lead the FBI), and of course the infamous Dr Oz, (the former talk show host Trump has nominated to run the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) who has advocated “nooptropics” on his Instagram feed — the so-called “smart drugs” that maximise brain power. Not to mention Oz’s long history of foisting raspberry ketones, forskolin, and saffron extract on the American public.
All this seems to be keeping alt-Right influencers in pocket. The alt-Goop industry has funded the likes of election-denier Kari Lake, 9-11 truther Laura Loomer, and Beauty Myth author turned anti-vaxxer Naomi Wolf. Longstanding Trump ally Dr Ben Carson has been delivering speeches and receiving tens of thousands of dollars for hocking “the most powerful supplement you can take for your health!” And the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has given his imprimatur to “Super Male Vitality Drops” and “Lung Cleanse Plus Spray”. Then there’s the MAGA influencer Dan Bongino, the ex-cop and frequent Infowars and Fox News guest branded by The New York Times a “misinformation superspreader”. His self-avowed purpose of “owning the libs” has impelled him to market “Dream Powder”, available in sea salt, peanut butter, pumpkin spice, and blueberry crumble flavours on his “Shopbeam” website, a product that upon further examination appears to be hot chocolate.
We have met their kind before. Clark Stanley, the self-proclaimed “Rattlesnake King” of America’s Wild West, was humbled when his infamous Snake Oil supplement, supposedly derived from a secret recipe of a Hopi medicine man, turned out to consist of chilli peppers, turpentine, and no viper extract whatsoever.
Lying below the surface is a form of male hysteria. Trump’s administration has come to look like a contest for the manliest man, the clear frontrunner of which is the ubiquitously shirtless nominee to oversee the $1.8 trillion budget of the Department of Health and Human Services. RFK Jr typifies the suspicion of the expert that permeates the MAGA world. Not only has he sworn to Make America Healthy Again by sending people addicted to antidepressants to Government “Wellness Farms”, but he is a great believer in the health benefits of raw milk and testosterone.
The lies of the supplement industry do however rest upon a scrim of historical fact. The father of vitamin therapy was Casimir Funk, who understood that beri-beri, scurvy, rickets, and pellagra were “deficiency disorders” that could be cured by supplements. He took the word “vita” (meaning life) and prefixed it to “amine” (a nitrogen product essential for life) and there was the neologism: vitamin, accepted by the scientific community since 1912. The idea of health in a pill transfixed the Dutch physiologist, Christiaan Eijkman, who won a Nobel Prize for his discovery of a substance in the husk of rice — thereafter known as vitamin B1. Not to be outdone, the chemist Linus Pauling won the Nobel Prize twice before becoming the first vitamin fanatic, insisting on daily doses of vitamin C. And that was just the start, as Pauling declared that ascorbic acid might prolong the lives of cancer patients and help with HIV.
