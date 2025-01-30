In Henry VI, Part 2, a character named Dick the Butcher utters one of the more famous lines William Shakespeare wrote: “The first thing we do is, let’s kill all the lawyers.” To return to national power and get things done for the nation, Democrats need to adopt something of the spirit of Dick the Butcher: no, not literal murder of the lawyers who dominate the party — but a departure from the lawfare ways that have blinded Democrats to what politics is all about.
Perhaps the pace at which President Trump has opened his second term will put them on notice. Trump opened the week with an Office of Budget and Management guidance that would freeze some $3 trillion in federal grants across executive-branch agencies. He also offered federal employees a buyout, in keeping with his plan to downsize the bureaucracy. He used the threat of tariffs to pressure Colombia over deportation flights. He mused about relocating the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced by the war in Gaza.
You may not agree with these moves — I certainly don’t — but on some level, you do have to admire the relentless focus of this new administration. The same can’t be said for its opponents. Tangled in legal arguments, mentalities, and procedures, Democrats have forgotten how to fight. Worse yet, they have forgotten what and whom they are fighting for.
It was that lawyerly frame of mind that compelled Democrats to expend an enormous amount of time and energy over the past decade trying to get Donald Trump through various avenues of lawfare: from the #Russiagate craziness to the first impeachment over his “beautiful” phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, from Jack Smith’s classified-documents probe to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s hush-money case. And what do they have to show for it all? The satisfaction of calling Trump a “convicted felon” on cable news, and not much else.
Not all of these cases lacked merit. Just because one party wages lawfare doesn’t mean the other is innocent as a lamb. From the commander-in-chief down to the local councillor, when people in power break the law, the law can and should be used to hold them accountable. But establishment Democrats became so obsessed with this single element of our system that they all but ignored that democratic politics is about contestation: about trying to win over voters at the ballot box with an attractive vision. Sometimes by cajoling, sometimes by compromising. And sometimes by mixing it up — hard.
“Lawyers don’t lead — they tell you why you can’t do things, what to be scared of,” one disgusted House Democrat told me recently (he asked to remain anonymous out of concern for offending party leaders, many of whom are lawyers, too).
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe