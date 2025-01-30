Consider the contrast. During the first Trump term, I spoke regularly with Steve Bannon, his chief campaign strategist and, for a little while, a senior West Wing adviser. But Bannon was best understood as Trump’s wartime consigliere. Everything was war with him, every day a battle. Bannon was always rallying MAGA out of the trenches, into the minefields of Washington.

“Every Democratic president since Jimmy Carter has been a lawyer.”

“We look at this as political warfare,” he told me of his War Room podcast that he started out of his Capitol Hill townhouse, now a top clearinghouse for MAGA opinion. “This for me is a life or death struggle,” he said. The impeachment inquiry then taking place was “highly sophisticated political warfare.” Looking over my notes from that day, I see references to “war horses,” “Bloody Kansas” and the like. This is how Bannon talks. This is how Mike Davis, another top Trump affiliate, talks. This is not how a single Democrat talks.

It is worth noting that every Democratic president since Jimmy Carter has been a lawyer. There have been plenty of Republican lawyers, too, but Gerald Ford was the last of them to have been president. The legal mindset is now endemic in the Democratic Party: not just the rule of law, but its language, the endless legalese that allows for no certitude, the constant evasion that prevents the rendering of a plain-spoken verdict or decision, the exhausting evaluation of risk, the excuses not to do something because the attorney general in Texas might file a suit.

“Of the hundreds of Democratic [elected officials] in Congress and in high state offices across America there may not be five of them who relish, enjoy, and are comfortable with fighting Republicans,” a Capitol Hill staffer, who works for a liberal Northeastern congresswoman, told me. “The modern Democratic official’s favoured posture is a legal citation, a grammatical correction, and a foetal position. I’m disgusted with it.”

Trump can be positively deranged, but at least he is confident in his derangements: No, I said the hurricane went that way. Former President Joe Biden and his top advisers, by contrast, seemed to always be parsing their way to victory. This was especially true when it came to the wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, which may explain why the majority of Americans ended up disenchanted with Biden’s foreign policy, which was supposed to be one of his areas of expertise.

There was always some cleverness at work, some assertion qualified just so, fuzzed up by those who did not want to be pinned down. It was never clear what victory would look like in Ukraine, or in Israel’s war against Hamas. We gave the two allies billions of dollars worth of weapons, then called for the end of war. How many Ukrainian counteroffensives went by without the battlefield advances Washington promised and expected?