Certainly, that’s clear from the numbers. All the way back in 2018, Goldman Sachs estimated that stock buybacks inside the US economy was at a whopping $1 trillion dollars annually. The situation has not improved since then. And right now, a small number of tech companies — called the Magnificent Seven — make up a massive share of the entire US stock market, with valuations that are clearly indicative of a very serious stock market bubble. If that bubble bursts, the fallout risks derailing the entirety of Trump’s second term in office.

To understand America’s challenge here, compare it to one of its rivals. Russia’s Gazprom has half a million workers and countless facilities across the world. Nvidia, by contrast, has less than 30,000 employees. In theory, Nvidia is more valuable than Gazprom — not because of the value of its factories or staff, but because everyone believed it would become valuable sometime in the future. Looking to China, meanwhile, Nvidia alone is worth over half the entire Shanghai stock exchange. Again, this “value” is only down to future expectations, derived from little more than hopes and dreams.

What can Trump do? Probably not much. The nature of stock-market bubbles is that they eventually pop. More generally, though, AI represents only the latest in a failed defensive line held against China. America tried to go after Huawei, and though sanctions and export controls did serious damage to the company initially, the telecoms giant adapted. Rather than crushing the Chinese telecom sector, indeed, America’s attempts to destroy the free trade system has only triggered more technological innovation. Semiconductors tell a similar tale, with China developing its own domestic chip industry at the expense of Taiwan. America keeps on getting beaten at its own game, only to stamp its foot in the unfairness of it.

But attempting to hold off the threat posed by a nation of 1.4 billion people, with an ancient culture and millions of STEM graduates, was always likely to fail. The problem facing the West today is not that it lacks the tools to “win” — it clearly does, given the ambition of its innovation — but that it doesn’t really know when the game should end. So all Washington’s political and economic energy is being channeled into increasingly expensive and desperate moonshots. AI was meant to be the trump card — until one day it was cloned.

In the end, of course, none of this is actually about AI itself. No matter how useful the technology, that’s distinct from the irrefutable logic of America’s financial bubble, a logic now more stark than before the Great Recession. If, or rather when, this bubble bursts, the political and social fallout will be immense. Obviously, the tech oligarchs are lashing out petulantly: China steals technology; China can’t really innovate; China is somehow “cheating” in the tech race — failing to see the irony that they too harvest data to build and improve their products. Essentially, though, the West’s problems have very little to do with Beijing, and more to do with our own systemic imbalances.

In tying his fate so tightly to the tech sector, the President, has made himself and the country he leads, hostage to a literally huge fortune. Consider Nvidia. Even after its recent troubles, the firm sits on a market capitalisation about the same size as the entire UK. Is this situation sustainable? No, it isn’t. The question then is what comes next; what happens if the AI bubble collapses under Trump’s watch? Rather than ushering in a new American renaissance, Trump may be the herald of a new American great depression. And just as the great depression ended up devouring Herbert Hoover, so could the AI bubble potentially take down Donald Trump.