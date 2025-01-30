A few days before the Lunar New Year, and barely a week into the new Trump administration, China dropped a bombshell. With most of the West completely transfixed by the promise of AI, and stock market valuations now completely tethered to the technology’s hype, a Chinese company launched a product that revolutionises the industry’s entire cost structure.
Known as Deepseek, this open-source model was released to the entire world for free, with pretty much anyone able to run their own server. That’s surely a positive development in the tech landscape, yet, as the news hit, it caused shock, then consternation, then a growing sense of panic. The certainties of the tech oligarchy were being shaken. The floor had fallen out of the bottom of their new economic model. There’s no such thing as a free lunch, so the saying goes — but in a supreme bit of irony, the Chinese, by releasing a product that was in fact free, caused one of the most expensive stock market disasters in living memory.
Nvidia, which up until recently was mostly known for making graphics cards for computer gaming enthusiasts, lost a whopping $600 billion dollars in market capitalisation when the market opened on Monday. That’s the single biggest loss in human history. Nor was it the only company to suffer: stock market value far in excess of the entire Canadian economy was swiftly obliterated, all on the news that someone in China had managed to invent a slightly better chatbot. No wonder Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, was miffed that China had copied his homework.
In truth, though, the tech market’s travails are only one piece in a grander geopolitical chess game. One of the reasons that AI has come to dominate so much of Western discussion is that, in the minds of many, it represented the last, best field where the West (and America especially) maintained a big lead over China. Insecurity over China’s rising industrial might can be found in every corner of Washington. With America slipping in so many other areas of this new cold war, AI was supposed to be their one definite trump card.
Several factors helped build this narrative of Western AI dominance. To begin with, much of the technology and IP involved has traditionally been found inside the West, with China having to play catchup. In this regard, AI actually represents a sort of technological rearguard. After attempts to limit Chinese semiconductor manufacturing, and prevent them from dominating the telecom and 5G markets, production of graphics processing units (GPUs) remained an area where the US and its allies had a significant lead. In the final days of the Biden administration, then, America imposed severe export restrictions on these GPUs, conscious too that they’re the backbone of AI processing.
The problem, as it turns out, was that these limitations only made China stronger. Deepseek’s main innovation is that it’s made incredible strides in economising on GPUs and processing power, producing equivalent results to Western AI models at a fraction of the cost. This innovation, while in theory good for everyone, not only serves to level the playing field, but also undermines the West’s idea of how the future of AI would look: massive, hugely expensive data centres, soaking up more power than a small city, costing so much that only a few giants could afford to enter the market.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe