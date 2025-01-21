And where should the money end up but in bent Britain? Hasina’s ministers and oligarchs, the Observer has revealed, own British real estate worth almost £400 million. They include the tycoon Salman Rahman, who runs the vast Beximco conglomerate, which, among other contracts, was handed over the national monopoly to distribute the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. Rahman and his family own seven apartments in Mayfair through shell companies. Apparently a career politician, Hasina’s land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury meanwhile owns hundreds of properties in Britain, with a combined worth north of £160 million. Then we have the Sobhan family, real estate magnates who couldn’t repay state loans, yet somehow managed to purchase a £10 million Kensington mansion.

“The bigger story is Hasina’s kleptocratic regime and Britain’s role as its handmaiden.”

Hasina’s kith and kin, Siddiq among them, have benefitted from “plain robbery”, in the words of Muhammad Yunus, Nobel laureate and now Bangladesh’s stopgap ruler. They have waged, as it were, a two-front class war against Bangladeshi taxpayers and British renters. And in this endeavour, they have been aided by Butler Britain: estate agents, private banks, law firms, and indeed lawmakers, who have developed a Swiss-cheese style compliance regime, whose very edifice was designed to allow the Rahmans and Chowdhurys, Abramovichs and Kulibayevs, to squirrel away their purloined riches in this island. The loopholes are the system. This is why Siddiq had to go. She came from the very world she was meant to oversee.

And a grim world it was. Auntie Hasina’s wealth and power were built on an empire of violence and malversation. But things didn’t start out that way. Indeed, for a long while, she was the great hope of democracy in a land eternally cleaving to khaki rule. Her father was the country’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangladesh, it will be remembered, was once “East Pakistan”, part of the cartographic oddity sandwiching India ruled first from Karachi, then Rawalpindi, and finally Islamabad — all in “West Pakistan”, which was hegemonic culturally, economically, and militarily. In 1970, Rahman won the election. Stinging from the humiliating prospect of having to salaam an “effete” Bangla ruler for the following five years, Pakistan’s generals promptly unleashed a genocide. Over the following months, three million were killed. India, sensing an opportunity, invaded the country. Pakistan’s army was sent packing, and Rahman declared independence.

Four years later, it was another set of generals who came to cause grief to Rahman. Perceived as too much of a leftie, with his unhealthy penchant for redistribution and nationalisation, he was massacred, along with the rest of his family, by army personnel in a Scarface-style mansion shootout in 1975. The very Bangladeshi coup brought to power a military junta.

As it was, Hasina emerged unscathed from the violent contraction of the Rahman ménage, thanks to a European holiday. Six years later, she emerged from Indian exile to take charge of the Awami League. In that role, she fashioned a reputation as a level-headed democrat, opposed to both General Ershad’s military dictatorship as well as her father’s socialist zeal.

From this cautious start, for which she garnered global sympathy, Hasina grew into one of the most unprepossessing politicians of our age. It is a trajectory South Asians wearily recognise; Aung San Suu Kyi, another nepo baby, similarly went from being the toast of the free world to a toasted pariah. Hasina’s autocratic turn owed much to the “battle of the begums” that played out around the turn of the century — a dialectic of violence and corruption that sustained the competition for the top job between two well-heeled women, Hasina and her rival, the Bangladesh National Party’s Begum Khaleda Zia. Hasina won out. Zia was put under house arrest, and her son exiled.