You can have a bodyguard spy on your wayward wife, Juvenal says in his Satires, but there’s always the possibility that she sleeps with the bodyguard himself. “Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?” he ruefully observes, “who will guard the guards themselves?” It’s a question that evidently wasn’t on Sir Keir’s mind when he appointed Tulip Siddiq as City minister. Her brief was financial crime — being tough on it, that is, not committing it herself. It turns out there may have been some confusion on that front.
Siddiq was born into a large connection of power and property. Her family has been dubbed the Kennedys of Bangladesh. Her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, ruled Dhaka from 2009 to 2024 more or less as a dictator. And like most aunts, she was given to materteral largesse. To begin with, there was the electoral meddling. Her party, the Awami League, apparently helped her niece on the hustings in 2015; “Had it not been for your help,” Siddiq said to an Awami crowd on her election as MP for Hampstead and Highgate, “I would never have been able to stand here as a British MP.”
Then there were the houses. Rather in the manner that bird droppings fall on unlucky souls, properties lashed down on Siddiq’s head. First came a pied-à-terre in King’s Cross, bequeathed by a developer, an Awami man, in 2004. When prying hacks had the temerity to inquire into the ownership of the flat in 2022, Siddiq threatened them with lawsuits, asseverating that the property was a gift from her parents. Thereafter, she lived in two Hampstead flats, both owned by Awami figures. Another party man owns her current East Finchley digs, a semi-detached dwelling worth £2 million. A billionaire advisor of Hasina’s, meanwhile, owns Siddiq’s mother’s Golders Green house through an offshore trust.
Publicly, Siddiq has let on that a vile press, pandering to popular prejudice, has made much ado about what are blood ties and no more: “I’m not Bangladeshi…are you aware that I’m a British MP?” But there was that little faux pas on her part, when she accompanied her aunt to the Kremlin in 2015, shaking hands with Putin as the two leaders inked an arms and nuclear energy deal. Siddiq, however, maintains she was only there to spend “time with her family”. Oh.
Since Hasina’s government was toppled by students in August 2024, we have seen a drip feed of revelations from Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission — one of which sealed Siddiq’s fate on 14 January. Quite apart from lodging at Awami houses on both sides of the Heath, Siddiq inveigled her aunt into allocating a plot of land in Dhaka’s diplomatic zone to her mother. She announced her resignation on the same day.
But the Tulip Siddiq affair, of course, is only the tip of the iceberg. The bigger story is Hasina’s kleptocratic regime and Britain’s role as its handmaiden. Dhaka’s court has now revealed that the price tag of the Rooppur nuclear power plant, being built for the Bangladeshis by Russia’s state-owned nuclear company Rosatom, was inflated by $5 billion — all of it embezzled by the Hasina family and its cronies.