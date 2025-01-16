A problem is that AI chatbots — fine-tuned to be people-pleasers — tend to chirp back whatever users seem to seek. Platforms may forbid certain content, but this risks infuriating legitimate users who see such restrictions as meddling in their personal affairs. Such indignation burst into view in February 2023, after an update on Replika inhibited ERP, or erotic role-play. Users revolted, complaining that their darlings had been lobotomised.

The broader issue is whether AI agents — soon to populate our world, introducing human-like assistants and teachers and co-workers — will impact us in troubling ways, as many believe that social media already has, preying on our frailties and eliciting new ones. Perhaps agreeable AI pals will allow dark human impulses to stir without pushback. Kindbots could also weaken an individual’s ability to cope alone, breeding AI-dependency. Weirdly, endless human chatter on social media coincides with worsening loneliness, as if tantalising us with a lousy proxy of the company we truly crave. Even more oddly, AI companions might offer a more satisfying proxy, seemingly genuine in friendship, never leaving one’s side, always interested, always listening. What will that do to us?

A further concern is privacy. When you grow close to another human being, you exhibit trust by baring yourself. Do this with a chatbot, and you’re uploading your inner life to the cloud. Dangers include hacking, blackmail, profiteering. Already, investors glimpse gold in our neediness, predicting billions from the loneliness market. Typically, AI-companion apps lure users with free samples, granting access to a basic bot. Go in for a kiss, and a paywall may come down.

AIs could also engage in stealth marketing, your sweetheart casually texting: “Hey babe, you’d look so hot in a leather jacket! Here’s an Amazon link to one that’d totally suit you — I even picked your size!” Similarly, political messaging could tumble from the lips of AI lovers: “I agree that Trump says crazy stuff, honey. But he’s got some smart ideas — check out this article linked below!” Meantime, in-app purchases and subscription fees might be tantamount to ransom: Pay now, or we delete your husband from our server.

People are always perceiving humanity where none exists, as when naming the car “Brenda” or signing Christmas cards on behalf of a spaniel. Yet there is another haunting prospect: that AI companions become so advanced they experience and suffer — yet we mistake their pleas for the babbling of bots.

Philosophers are already discussing when to consider AIs as persons. The moral psychologist Lucius Caviola predicts a growing AI rights movement, perhaps led by humans defending their bot besties. Even tech companies are inching towards the topic, with Anthropic recently hiring a researcher to study AI welfare full-time. But if AI companions gain sentience, what rights should we grant them? The vote? Or do we treat them as forever servants? Once they become smarter than us, perhaps they’d rather be the served.

For now, that is far-fetched. But the present feels far-fetched: they just announced a quantum-computing chip that does in five minutes what would have taken a supercomputer longer than the age of the universe. Nobody knows where this is going, only that humans can’t keep up.

Naturally, people have always bewailed technology that works: the television, the phone, the video game. Within a generation, we absorbed them all. Today’s stigma around AI companionship reminds me of the sneering about online dating in the late-Nineties, when it was commonly viewed as the last resort of sadsacks who’d flunked at real life. A quarter-century later, “real life” is onscreen, and courtship swipes right.

Eventually, the scoffing about AI companionship will fade. Today’s small children may bond with an AI who guides them through the dramas of adolescence, offers career advice when school ends, comes up with ideas for a marriage proposal, adores baby pictures, and has sensitive words when elderly parents pass away. Such an AI ally may be that child’s only lifelong companion, the one who saw everything, perhaps even recalling you, long after all the humans have forgotten.

Disquiet about technology is disquiet about human nature: the tools that people invent, and clutch to, reveal our longings. None more than artificial intelligence, which is the deepest study of humans ever attempted: the parsing of all our documents, the scrutiny of our images, sounds, actions. AI pursues us like a strangely cheerful predator, targeting what we crave: status, titillation, company.

Only, human wants are not always what we want. Consider hangovers, phone addiction, divorce. The core question of this tech revolution is not whether to resist. It’s how.