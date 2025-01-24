Crucially for America, it was the senior partner in this relationship. Over the next half century, the US nudged the British fleet out of the Western hemisphere, forced Britain to terminate its treaty with Japan, and, after the Second World War, pressured Britain into dissolving its empire to the benefit of American investors and exporters. If much of this was achieved by McKinley’s successors, it was only because he was the man who decided their direction. In 1923, Calvin Coolidge, his successor as a Republican president, gave McKinley credit for the transformation of American grand strategy: “His vision now beheld his country first, but it reached beyond our own shores. He sought in trade and commerce a world relationship. His last public utterance, made at Buffalo, advocated reciprocal trade relations, which he knew had no basis without protection. At the same time he urged an Isthmian canal to unite our own coasts with the Latin-American Republics.”

Today, China has assumed the role of Imperial Germany a century ago, with its economic rise inspiring defensive protectionism and calls for soft containment among its great-power neighbours, Japan and India. So too with America: at his inauguration, Trump warned that “China is operating the Panama Canal” and threatened to impose a 10% tariff on Chinese-made goods. And nor was it empty rhetoric. Chinese companies now operate ports at both ends of the Panama Canal, while other state-backed Chinese investors have been involved with negotiations with Nicaragua’s anti-American regime to build a Nicaraguan Canal.

And yet, some in America still refuse to recognise this reality — and deride Trump’s calls for tariffs as inflammatory. After all, for American thinkers in the idealistic tradition of Wilsonian liberal internationalism, such as John Ikenberry and Robert Kagan, realpolitik is inherently immoral. Instead of playing by the traditional rules of power politics, they insist an “enlightened” US should transcend power politics altogether. Great-power rivalries should be replaced either by collective security, under the auspices of the League of Nations or the United Nations, or — in the neo-conservative version of Wilsonianism — by the US, acting alone as a benevolent, all-powerful Globocop that polices the world.

But neo-Wilsonian globalism failed disastrously when it was attempted by both Democrats and Republicans between 1992 and 2016. America’s European and East Asian protectorates became free riders on its security guarantee, while American soldiers fought and died in Middle Eastern “forever wars” under the banners of “the global democratic revolution” and “the rule-based international order”. One reason that Trump is President is that the American public is tired of paying the bills for foreign adventurism.

Nor did a globalised free-market economy materialise under America’s “benevolent” leadership, as those within the Clinton and Bush administrations once promised. Instead, the US and Europe opened their domestic markets, only to be deindustrialised by the predatory trade practices of China, Japan and South Korea — often with the aid of American capitalists willing to sacrifice their nation’s security and prosperity for quick profits and lower wage bills.

Faced with this challenge, Obama — with the help of his Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) — sought to bind America’s European and East Asian trading partners in a single trade bloc that excluded China. In his first term, Trump adopted a far more unilateral approach, threatening the use of tariffs against America’s Canadian, European and Asian allies as well as China — and Biden followed suit. In short, the bipartisan consensus in favour of post-Cold War globalism was waning even before Trump. While the ghost of McKinley was awoken on Monday, it had been stirring for decades.