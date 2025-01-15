Donald Trump is a master at disrupting stale bipartisan orthodoxies and remaking the politics of familiar issues. He did so with free trade and industrial policy in his first term, forcing even the Biden administration to adopt his views. This time around, his tough stance on the border, which helped him win in November, may form the next consensus. America’s mental-health crisis — recently highlighted by a string of horrific attacks in the New York subway system — presents another such opportunity.

That crisis consists of the four million or so adults with untreated serious mental illnesses, such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The result is homelessness, mass shootings, random subway violence, and incarceration, especially in Democratic areas that shifted sharply to the Right in the 2024 election. Trump can disrupt and realign the status quo — provided he ignores small-government zealots in his own camp.

The mental-health crisis stems more from partisan agreement than disagreement. In his hit 2023 book, The Best Minds, author Jonathan Rosen noted that “Left and Right often met at the gates of the asylum.” He was referring to how, back in the 1960s, the deinstitutionalisation of the mentally ill was a joint effort of fiscal conservatives and progressive civil libertarians: the former shuttering mental hospitals in the name of austerity, the latter for autonomy’s sake. In the six decades that followed, the number of psychiatric beds nationally dropped to 35,000 down from 560,000.

That coalition still controls mental health-policy six decades later. Reformers and relatives of the seriously mentally ill have long called for allowing Medicaid, America’s public-insurance programme for the poor, to fund care in specialised psychiatric hospitals. Yet the move has long been opposed by a coalition of Republicans, who believe it would cost too much money, and Democrats, who worry that it would risk mass re-institutionalisation.