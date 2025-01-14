The American birthright entails both the freedom and often times the necessity of making yourself up from scratch. Many of America’s most famous heroes were self-made men, from Benjamin Franklin to Andrew Jackson and Abraham Lincoln. The same is true for the protagonists of America’s best-loved tales, from Huckleberry Finn to Jay Gatsby. Where Europeans defined themselves, both individually and collectively, through bloodlines and attachment to the soil, Americans defined themselves through a shared freedom from the past and an accompanying licence to roam.
Where Americans were born and who their parents are has always been much less important than how they greeted the present moment, with one eye fixed on the road ahead and the other on the stars. Walt Whitman’s great “Song of Myself”, written in 1855 and unfolding over 52 stanzas, including accounts of sea battles and slavery, mentions not a single word about the speaker’s parents, or even what their names were.
Whitman’s Leaves of Grass, in which “Song of Myself” is contained, is the fountainhead of American poetics, particularly in the 20th century. Its distinctive echo can be heard everywhere after the Second World War, from the Beats to the novels of Saul Bellow, to the highbrow confessional poems of John Berryman and Frank O’Hara. In Rock and Roll music, Whitman’s greatest late 20th-century heir was undoubtedly Bob Dylan, who eerily reproduced both Whitman’s continent-spanning metre and his love of playful self-contradiction. Try reading nearly anything Whitman wrote in Dylan’s distinctive nasal tone, and the kinship will be plain.
James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown is merely the latest of a series of films that have attempted to grapple with the sometimes gratifying, often alienating mixture of freedom and vertigo inherent in the American birthright through the character of the man from nowhere. If the bright side of this character can be glimpsed in Benjamin Franklin’s autobiography, arguably the founding work of American literature, in Whitman’s all-embracing cosmic self, and in the rags-to-riches tales of Horatio Alger, the darkness that can accompany freedom from the past isn’t hard to find either. Natty Bumppo, the frontiersman-killer of James Fennimore Cooper’s Leatherstocking Tales, is the precursor to the ambivalent killer-hero of nearly every Western. Jay Gatsby’s invented self is ultimately more loyal and virtuous than the Long Island snobs who attend his glittering parties; it is also lie that ends in death.
The character of Bob Dylan, the boy who ostensibly learned to play music from circus performers passing through Hibbing, Minnesota and then re-named himself after the Welsh poet Dylan Thomas (a fact that Dylan strenuously denied for years before admitting to in his charming autobiography Chronicles) was more or less fully-fashioned even before the young performer set off to New York City to find Woody Guthrie and set the often drearily earnest world of American folk music on its ear. America has never really known Robert Zimmerman, the man who invented Bob Dylan. It has only known Bob Dylan.
So why did the 19-year-old Zimmerman choose to become Dylan? The answer, as he told 60 Minutes interviewer Ed Bradley 20 years ago, was because those are the rules of American selfhood. “You call yourself what you want to call yourself,” Dylan responded. “This is the land of the free.”
There are a few odd typos/weird constructions in this piece.
” more sharper-edged ” for example.
Sounds fine to me.
The “more” is entirely unnecessary.
Ah, Dylan Shmillan. His greatest success was always suckering so many eloquent Boomer fanboys to gush endlessly about his ‘genius’ (And it always is boys who gullet the popular culture ‘genius’ bulldust and never ever spit it out, isn’t it; fangirls tend to rip the scales off their own eyes the moment they ruefully realise the ‘genius’ shtick was just garden-variety knicker-dropping grift). Sure, he wrote some very great songs indeed. And sure, he wrote an awful lot of utter dreck & sludge. He also, shamelessly, stole and rebadged as his own more than is usual in popular music, and was as cynically opportunist in his marketing and his careerism as any of his time. It’s always mystified me why Boomers so thoroughly drunk the Zimmerman Koolaid. I’m more than happy to ruefully respect him, mostly as just another nice middle-class Jewish kid who wanted to be rich n’ famous and in Show Biz. But I’m a*sed if I’m going to fall into cultural line like a doe-eyed groupie and lick his backside with the ‘timeless voice of a people’ guff. I don’t think he ever bought that himself. My hunch is that he would have put the phone down after getting the Nobel call…and p*ssed himself laughing, astounded that all these idiotic Germanic goyim still hadn’t got the very thickly laid-on joke.
I say all this as a fan. And as a gigging musician. The best Dylan is always just a pure joy to play, and people know it and love it, too. But the same applies to some of the songs from…Neil Young, the Stones, Taylor Swift, Radiohead, Stephen Stills, Childish Gambino, Billy Eilish…I dunno, insert whoever from popular music – historically or now – you personally happen to like. Whetever artistic genius springs from popular music – popular culture as a whole, really – comes much more from its collective audience’s projected responses, not its originating auteurs. I go nuts over the Beach Boys for exactly the same reason I get turned on by any girl called ‘Lisa’. On the whole the ‘cultural revolution’ metrics are upside down: what made that entire generation of ‘artists’ artists (and a few of them ‘geniuses’, or more commonly these days ‘iconic legends’ etc etc) was nothing more substantial than…mass production, mass distribution and mass (self) advertising. Sure, you had to have basic talent and craftsmanship – bluntly, Dylan is one of the least capable singers and guitar players ever to become a famous guitar-playing singer – but what you really need, to become recognised as a ‘genius’ in your own artistic lifetime…is a gullible/easily-impressed advertising and marketing arm.
If Dylan was a master of anything, it was the last of that triumvirate: advertising. In that sense he was in and of his times…a legend indeed. Maybe, sure, the ‘highest mountain’ of The Age of Narcissism.
Couldn’t have put it better myself.
All this sounds plausible until you try doing it yourself. How many people could write just one of those songs, let alone thousands.
What this endless blah blah about Dylan gets totally wrong – all the ‘was he a protest singer’; ‘was he the voice of a generation’ blah blah (all tiresome six decades of it) – is that 90% of Dylan’s songs are love songs – about relationships with women. And always were right from the start.
It struck me that his aim has always been to capture his times. Through the decades he maintained a social conscience in doing so, evidenced by protest songs like Hurricane, about a miscarriage of justice in the 1970s, then pointed political messages in a couple of his ’80s records like Infidels and Oh Mercy!
From the 90s and onwards, he turned a little more philosophical and, if anything, focused on American history when he turned away from the personal songs.
Dylan was never going to be the mouthpiece of the boomer left because the principal characteristic of that class is its childishness and lack of self awareness – and Dylan has never been childish or unaware.