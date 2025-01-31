Rudakubana has rather a lot in common with Jake Davison, Britain’s last infamous mass killer, who went on a shooting rampage in Plymouth in August 2021. Like Rudakubana, Davison had been diagnosed with autism, had a history of violence, had previously been referred to Prevent, and had no clear or known motive for carrying out his atrocity, much less a guiding ideology. He also shared with Rudakubana an obsession with weapons — in his case, firearms — and an empathetic interest in the minds and actions of mass killers.

It is not really surprising, however, that mass murderers are obsessed with violence. What is far more disconcerting is the idea that so many apparently ordinary people share their revolting fixations. From Plato to Burke, classical writers have long acknowledged the strange attraction of atrocious images. “Plato appears to take for granted that we have an appetite for sights of degradation and pain and mutilation,” remarked Susan Sontag, who wrote at length about the subject. “There is no spectacle we so eagerly pursue,” Burke observed in A Philosophical Enquiry into the Origins of the Sublime and Beautiful, “as that of some uncommon and grievous calamity.” That was in 1757, well before the Netflix true crime special came into its own.

“There is no single profile of a mass killer, beyond the fact that the vast majority are male.”

Never was this clearer than during the age of ISIS execution videos, which, though of course popular among the group’s supporters, found a devoted fandom among the self-described “death addicts” and trolls who slum it on internet shock-sites. While researching a book on the subject, I discovered that those who watch gory videos — and they’re a diverse bunch — do so for a whole range of reasons: to satisfy a morbid curiosity about death; to feel a strong emotion; to crush deep-seated fears around death and violation; to learn something about the dark corners of the world; to neutralise feelings of complacency or boredom; or to test their courage.

Others take a sadistic thrill in seeing other people suffer. No one I interviewed quite put it in that way, but one American woman in her early 20s — let’s call her Nicola (not her real name) — came close to articulating this. “I have always been interested in gore and I guess the ‘dark things’ ever since I can remember,” Nicola told me, specifying that her “favourites” were “wood chipper deaths and brutal torture”. “I don’t think I can give you a true answer as to why I enjoy it besides that I just do,” she explained, adding: “I get tingly when I see something different.”

Should atrocity videos be left to feed this desire for gore and brutality online? “Let the atrocious images haunt us,” Susan Sontag said in 2004, arguing that they perform the “vital function” of showing the evil of “what human beings are capable of doing”. Two decades later, nobody needs reminding of the presence of human evil because its extremities are now filmed and shared so widely on the internet.

Gore fans insist that this is a good thing; that atrocity videos are a form of reality news that documents crimes against humanity and can be used to bring perpetrators to justice. But even the most brazen gore fan would have to admit that watching a mass beheading is a strange way of keeping up with the news. And it’s hard to be entirely sanguine about the sheer volume of this kind of material now available online, and the ease with which so many people, including children, can access it.