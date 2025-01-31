Within hours of the Southport murders last July, photos of the horribly wounded young victims began circulating in private messaging groups. One Right-wing activist was so outraged by what he saw that he took to X to tell his thousands of followers about it. “It has to go off,” he fumed in a rant recorded in his car. And soon enough it did: it went off in Southport, Sunderland, Rotherham, and several other towns across the UK.
I don’t know if these particular photos made their way to the internet. But I do know that there are thousands of similar images out there in the virtual world, where, like pornography, murder videos follow you everywhere. It didn’t used to be this way: in the not-too-distant past, if you wanted to see a mutilated dead body or a violent killing, you’d have to trudge off to a video store to rent out Faces of Death. Now, you just need to go on X, where, since Elon Musk took over the platform in October 2022, “death porn” is all over the timeline whether you like it or not.
Over the last year, I have come across footage on X of a brutal stabbing of a homeless man on a street, a marauding terrorist attack in a concert hall, a stabbing rampage at a shopping outlet and, on Christmas Eve, a woman being burned alive on a New York subway train. And I didn’t even go looking for it.
Axel Rudakubana, however, was looking for it. His interest in online death porn was not merely curious but resembled a fixation. Of the tens of thousands of documents that Merseyside police sifted through on his digital devices, many related to war, terrorism and genocide, and included graphic images of dead bodies, victims of torture and beheadings. He had also downloaded (at least twice since 2021) an Al-Qaeda manual which contained an entire section on how to use a knife as an offensive weapon. On the morning of the massacre, as if to ready himself for the violence he was about to unleash, he searched for a video on X showing the stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel at a church in Sydney last April.
There is no single profile of a mass killer, beyond the fact that the vast majority are male. But there are recurring patterns. In addition to harbouring a desire to kill, most have a voracious interest in killing itself as well as in the lives and psychology of famous killers. There are several reasons for this: reading about a killer or watching CCTV footage of their atrocities holds up a mirror to their own dark desires, which I suppose makes them feel less alone in the world and less pathologically deviant. It also gives them a template for how to carry out a murder. Perhaps, too, would-be-murderers take a vicarious pleasure from watching or reading about killing, insinuating themselves in the minds and bodies of infamous death-takers.
In fact, many mass killers are highly competitive, often with an encyclopaedic knowledge of the body-counts of previous mass killers and a grudging admiration for the big-hitters. The aspiring American jihadist-now-jailbird Mohamed Alessa, for instance, was clearly envious of the mass murderer Nidal Malik Hasan, saying: “Freaking Major-Nidal-shaved-face-Palestinian-crazy guy, he’s not better than me. I’ll do twice what he did.”
