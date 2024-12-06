Soon after the presidential election, TD Cowen rated the stock of defence and IT consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton a “buy”. At first glance, the bank’s assessment seemed strange: the Trump administration plans to scale down American involvement in Ukraine and the Middle East, likely resulting in reduced demand for Booz Allen’s services. But the reason for TD Cowen’s bullish outlook, as Business Insider explained, was that Booz Allen’s “capacity to manage the uncertainties associated with the new Administration’s DOGE initiative” would likely outweigh any foreign-policy headwinds the firm might face.
That analysis severely understates the case. In truth, the Department of Government Efficiency could be one of the biggest gifts that the consulting giants have received in decades. And if Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are not careful, these leaders of the DOGE experiment risk ensuring that the McKinseys and EYs of the world hamstring the very goals their new department was established for: finding savings for taxpayers and refocusing government on its most essential functions.
As Musk and Ramaswamy outlined in a recent op-ed, the DOGE exists to implement the rulings of two recent Supreme Court cases. Taken together, these rulings demand that judges no longer defer to executive agencies’ own interpretations of laws, while also denying the agencies the right to impose new regulations without specific authorisation from Congress. By recommending cuts in these in-house regulations to Trump, the pair plan to trim their headcount to only the numbers needed to implement those responsibilities authorised by Congress.
How much trimming might the DOGE be able to do? The current Federal headcount suggests quite a bit. Excluding active members of the military, it employs about 0.6% of the US population. That encompasses some two million Americans, scattered across 15 cabinet-level agencies and a range of other functions. Excluding defence, five of those agencies, including Treasury and Agriculture, employ 70,000 people or more.
Even with such a large workforce, the Federal government is already one of the consulting industry’s top clients, accounting for around $23.5 billion of the industry’s annual revenue. In practice, that represents some 30,000 projects, scattered everywhere from healthcare to infrastructure. Over time, many departments have come to rely on consulting as a sort of temp agency — increasing their labour force flexibility while permitting them to undertake projects far from the prying eyes of congressional oversight. The same can’t necessarily be said of foreign rivals like China: McKinsey, one of the CCP’s favourite foreign consulting firms, has also advised the Pentagon on its F-35 programme, while also providing management counsel to the Air Force and Space Force.
It is not unlikely that as the DOGE ramps up its promised headcount reductions in federal agencies, those agencies will increasingly fill the gap with consultants. It is just as likely that many of the same career civil servants cut from the Federal government via DOGE will wind up as consultants, working for McKinsey or Booz Allen, and covertly doing much the same work they were doing before. In its efforts to dismantle the so-called deep state, the administration may therefore inadvertently push the civil service into the arms of the private sector. The taxpayer would still foot the bill here, but that work would be paid for via consulting contract fees instead of government salaries.
Such a migration would be harmful for several reasons. First, it would thwart the incoming administration’s electoral mandate to reduce spending and roll back the scope of the state. Second, it would also push projects further away from the accountability of lawmakers and the executives, let alone the voters themselves. There’s also a national security dimension here. As Senators Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley showed in a recent report on McKinsey’s China portfolio, the spread of consultants could put even more privileged government information into the hands of firms that also work for our geopolitical adversaries. And while consulting firms swear by the information firewall they impose between projects, these promises are dubious when so much money changes hands.
