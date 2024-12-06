Soon after the presidential election, TD Cowen rated the stock of defence and IT consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton a “buy”. At first glance, the bank’s assessment seemed strange: the Trump administration plans to scale down American involvement in Ukraine and the Middle East, likely resulting in reduced demand for Booz Allen’s services. But the reason for TD Cowen’s bullish outlook, as Business Insider explained, was that Booz Allen’s “capacity to manage the uncertainties associated with the new Administration’s DOGE initiative” would likely outweigh any foreign-policy headwinds the firm might face.

That analysis severely understates the case. In truth, the Department of Government Efficiency could be one of the biggest gifts that the consulting giants have received in decades. And if Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are not careful, these leaders of the DOGE experiment risk ensuring that the McKinseys and EYs of the world hamstring the very goals their new department was established for: finding savings for taxpayers and refocusing government on its most essential functions.

As Musk and Ramaswamy outlined in a recent op-ed, the DOGE exists to implement the rulings of two recent Supreme Court cases. Taken together, these rulings demand that judges no longer defer to executive agencies’ own interpretations of laws, while also denying the agencies the right to impose new regulations without specific authorisation from Congress. By recommending cuts in these in-house regulations to Trump, the pair plan to trim their headcount to only the numbers needed to implement those responsibilities authorised by Congress.

How much trimming might the DOGE be able to do? The current Federal headcount suggests quite a bit. Excluding active members of the military, it employs about 0.6% of the US population. That encompasses some two million Americans, scattered across 15 cabinet-level agencies and a range of other functions. Excluding defence, five of those agencies, including Treasury and Agriculture, employ 70,000 people or more.