Rhea Graham is not your average content creator. With a powerful physique and a penchant for heavy lifting, she looks every inch the fitness influencer. Yet her page isn’t quite what you’d expect from someone who bench presses 55 kilos “for bants”. Amid the gym vlogs and the modelling shoots, Graham uses her platform primarily to talk about her Christian faith. “Both my faith in the Lord and my health and wellness are formed by discipline,” she writes, accompanying a video montage of endless perfect pull-ups. “They require both discipline and grace.”
Graham, a 25-year-old Londoner, is far from alone. TikTok and Instagram are now bulging with Christian “fitfluencers”, not least Graham’s friend @veryvalerie, who mixes “thicker thigh supersets” with reels about the “grace of the Lord”. We’re also seeing a “Gym Bro Revival” on Christian blogs and forums, something even non-believers are noticing. “Why does fitness culture skew so HEAVILY Christian?” laments one Reddit thread.
No less striking, specifically Christian fitness spaces are on the rise. CrossFit, for instance, has a subsidiary called Faith RXD, which boasts chapters across the world and integrates workouts with Bible study. The Station Gym in Sheffield features a community room where Christians can hold prayer meetings. Then there’s Fountains Church in Bradford: famous for its regular wrestling events, in which the takedowns function as a metaphor for a believer’s inner fight.
For Graham, the links between faith and fitness are watertight, with the minister and personal trainer describing herself as a “sister in Christ who navigates fitness from a Christ-centred perspective”. Yet the relationship between the two is complex. For most of Christian history, the faithful were taught to de-prioritise the flesh, favouring spiritual might over physical prowess. And while more recent Protestants have placed sportiness near Godliness, the rise of Christian gymgoers remains a peculiarly 21st-century story — one speaking to the distinctive rhythms of a life lived between reps.
Christianity and fitness might seem like an awkward pairing. While gym culture is notoriously image-focused, bleeding all too easily into a fixation on the body beautiful, Christians try to steer clear of vanity and bodily obsession.
Graham concedes that many older believers shy away from fitness, dismissing the spiritual importance of physical discipline. That said, there is a striking shift among younger generations. Many Gen Z Christians of her acquaintance are cultivating a passion for movement, and talking openly about God between sets.