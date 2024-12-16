These kinds of ideas have a more recent provenance. During the 19th century, a movement called Muscular Christianity emerged, in reaction to a prevailing ethic of bodily denial. Quite aside from the edicts of the church, physical jobs were declining and men were moving en masse to white-collar work. Amid concerns around masculine “enfeeblement”, thinkers on both sides of the Atlantic began promoting physical fitness as a corrective. Theodore Roosevelt’s “strenuous life” came to be seen as an expression of Christian values, patriotism and masculine vigour.

Around 1900, a new crop of Young Men’s Christian Associations (YMCAs) started teaching athletics. Churches formed their own sports leagues, and colleges and universities began fielding sports teams as a way to improve students’ moral fibre. One proponent of Muscular Christianity was Pierre de Coubertin, who founded the modern Olympics.

Over a century on, the links between sporting success and spiritual glory still resonate with many believers. “If you think of [American] football players or Olympians, a lot of them will have Bible verses on their arms,” says Dean. “And why do you think that is? Because it takes something larger than you to become an Olympic gold medallist; it takes something larger than you to get to that Super Bowl. That strength just can’t come from you — it’s something deeper.”

It’s tempting here to make the armchair sociologist’s argument that history repeats itself: just like our Victorian forebears, we live in a time when the concept of masculinity has been plunged into crisis. Through this lens, perhaps, lifting weights is a way for Christian men to reassert a sense of personal power and agency. Especially in the US, evangelical Christianity dovetails with conservatism — and conservatism, studies have shown, dovetails with getting ripped.

That said, the present iteration of muscular Christianity transcends both gender and political boundaries. Nobody I spoke to explicitly identified as conservative. And it’d be fair to surmise that, as women, Graham and Dean don’t harbour much anxiety about their manliness.

A more satisfying answer, I think, can be offered by returning to gyms themselves: and how the rhythms of contemporary fitness echo more longstanding habits of faith. Graham, Dean and Lennox all described adopting a posture of thanksgiving during tough workouts. They also discussed the obligation to take care of themselves in body and soul; and emphasised the importance of remaining disciplined under pressure. These points were all framed in Biblical terms, but they’re ideas any secular gymgoer would recognise.

Lennox also believes that, in some cases, gyms may fulfil needs that churches don’t. While you can just show your face at a Sunday service, a gruelling shared workout demands your full participation, and along with it a higher level of intimacy and honesty. In his view, gyms are places where people can be unusually open about spiritual matters. Through suffering side-by-side, you break down barriers and clear the way for deeper conversations.

He isn’t the first person to make this point. In 2015, two academics wrote a report called “How We Gather”, which explored the ways that secular people were meeting their social and spiritual needs. They noted that gyms had “become the locations of shared, transformative experience” — with the likes of SoulCycle and CrossFit functioning a bit like churches for the non-religious.

In part, that’s because of the communal nature of these workouts: they offer a forum for mass intensity, or even mass transcendence, that is otherwise hard to find in secular spaces. Many of these classes also have a ritualistic element that in some ways resemble the liturgies performed in churches.

But what does seem clear is that fitness culture itself is steeped in an ethic of self-improvement, something that neatly maps onto the Christian conception of spiritual growth. Just think of the slogans on any lifter’s T-shirt: “A champion is someone who gets up when they can’t”; “The real workout starts when you want to stop”. A Christian might identify the source of their strength as lying beyond them. But in both cases, it’s about tapping into a deeper, more resilient, part of oneself that may not be so accessible day-to-day. And while certain corners of the fitness industry remain heavily fixated on aesthetics, it seems there’s a growing cohort for whom my body is a temple means exactly that.