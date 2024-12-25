Candidates for elite military units, the Navy Seals, Green Berets, and British SAS, conclude months of torturous weeding-out with a final ordeal. A physically exhausted, sleep-deprived, injured SAS applicant related his test’s end. He arrived at the designated finishing point, within the time limit, barely able to walk. There were the instructors on a truck’s tailgate, with an urn of coffee and fresh donuts, smiling congratulations. As the recruit reached the truck, it drove off.
These selection processes are composed of physical tasks, but designed primarily to test the applicants’ will. For, however challenging the test, had they been applied not to Olympic-grade athletes, but to regular folk whose lives depended upon their completion, it’s possible the pass-fail ratio might not be drastically different.
The training memoirs all cite the magnificent physical specimens who opted out during some phase of training when other less likely men persevered. Which was the purpose of the training: to select those who could learn to make the body do the mind’s bidding.
***
Israel’s secret weapon, as Golda taught, was Ain Brera: No Alternative. A companion phrase is Herzl’s Im Teratzu, ein zo Agadah. This is generally rendered “If you will it, it is no dream.” A better translation: “It is no fable (or tale).” The tale to which Herzl refers is The Torah. I understand him to mean that it is not merely a tale, that it is a promise: that God will return the Jews, from the ends of the earth, to their homeland. Herzl’s phrase is a reminder that the promise will be fulfilled, but we must act to fulfil it. That, as the age of miracles is past, God can only act in the world through human agency.
The handiest and most destructive phrase for the challenge begins “I wish”. No desire framed as a wish can ever be fulfilled. For who would fulfil it, if not the utterer, whose plea is actually a confession of failure? The replacement of the introductory “I wish…” with “I will” is Herzl’s instruction.
Through the Five Books of Moses — the Jews repeatedly face the lesson of the SAS: the test does not begin until one is assured the test is over and he has failed.
